I love painting fantasy art and telling little stories on canvas.

I use nature and animals as inspiration, combining different elements to get fairytale images.

My favorite background is dark so that every little detail can pop and shine its magic. The contrast brings the painting to life and adds a magical vibe.

You can find my work on Instagram and Etsy.

More info: Etsy | Instagram