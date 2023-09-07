I love painting fantasy art and telling little stories on canvas.

I use nature and animals as inspiration, combining different elements to get fairytale images.

My favorite background is dark so that every little detail can pop and shine its magic. The contrast brings the painting to life and adds a magical vibe.

If you would like to see more of the work I previously posted on Bored Panda, you can click herehereherehere, or here.

You can find my work on Instagram and Etsy.

More info: Etsy | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Create Magical Fantasy Art

CreativeSilvia Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#2

I Create Magical Fantasy Art

CreativeSilvia Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#3

I Create Magical Fantasy Art

CreativeSilvia Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#4

I Create Magical Fantasy Art

CreativeSilvia Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#5

I Create Magical Fantasy Art

CreativeSilvia Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#6

I Create Magical Fantasy Art

CreativeSilvia Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#7

I Create Magical Fantasy Art

CreativeSilvia Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#8

I Create Magical Fantasy Art

CreativeSilvia Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#9

I Create Magical Fantasy Art

CreativeSilvia Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#10

I Create Magical Fantasy Art

CreativeSilvia Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#11

I Create Magical Fantasy Art

CreativeSilvia Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#12

I Create Magical Fantasy Art

CreativeSilvia Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
#13

I Create Magical Fantasy Art

CreativeSilvia Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
#14

I Create Magical Fantasy Art

CreativeSilvia Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
#15

I Create Magical Fantasy Art

CreativeSilvia Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
#16

I Create Magical Fantasy Art

CreativeSilvia Report

2points
Buy Now
POST
#17

I Create Magical Fantasy Art

CreativeSilvia Report

1point
Buy Now
POST
#18

I Create Magical Fantasy Art

CreativeSilvia Report

1point
Buy Now
POST
#19

I Create Magical Fantasy Art

CreativeSilvia Report

1point
Buy Now
POST
#20

I Create Magical Fantasy Art

CreativeSilvia Report

1point
Buy Now
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!