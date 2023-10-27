I Create Cross Stitch Patterns In A Watercolor Style
Hi all! I really love cross stitch. And I like the watercolor style of the patterns even more. I want to show you my cross-stitch patterns in this style.
Thank you for your attention!
I don't do cross stitch, but looking at these lovelies made me realize that they are excellent templates for hand embroidery. The squares emphasize where shading and color should be worked in. I can't wait to try this idea!
