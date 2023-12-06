ADVERTISEMENT

For many, many years I have been acquiring burnt-out light bulbs from family, friends, and friends of friends and making unique, hand-painted ornaments. On one side is the scene and on the back is a marbled effect. Available for purchase from my Etsy shop.

More info: Etsy

Grouping of my Meadow Series

Side view

Side view

Back view

Front view

Side view

Side view

Back view

Grouping of my Meadow Series

Front view

Side view

Side view

Back view

Front view

Side view

Side view

Back view

Grouping of my Fantasy Series

Fairy with Orbs

Front view

Back view

Pigs Take Flight

Front view

Back view

Forty Winks

Front view

Back view

Fairy and Mushrooms

Front view

Back view

Enjoying His Pipe

Back view

