I Continue To Salvage Burnt-Out Light Bulbs And Transform Them Into One-Of-A-Kind Christmas Ornaments (33 Pics)
For many, many years I have been acquiring burnt-out light bulbs from family, friends, and friends of friends and making unique, hand-painted ornaments. On one side is the scene and on the back is a marbled effect. Available for purchase from my Etsy shop.
More info: Etsy
Grouping of my Meadow Series
Side view
Side view
Back view
Front view
Side view
Side view
Back view
Grouping of my Meadow Series
Front view
Side view
Side view
Back view
Front view
Side view
Side view
Back view
Grouping of my Fantasy Series
Fairy with Orbs
Front view
Back view
Pigs Take Flight
Front view
Back view
Forty Winks
Front view
Back view
Fairy and Mushrooms
Front view
Back view
Enjoying His Pipe
Back view
These are all lovely, you are very talented!
