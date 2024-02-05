ADVERTISEMENT

Turkish illustrator Yaşar Vurdem creates very realistic digital illustrations. His illustrations are based on portraits of women. The artist has a unique style, brightness, and lighting, colors make up this whole. The artist is known for his poster for Billie Eilish and Adobe (In the last pic). The artist also has official fanarts for Prime Video's popular series such as Lord of the Rings, The Wheel of Time, and Citadel. The artist has blended realism and surrealism quite well in some of his works. The artist also has a large audience on Instagram. Let's take a look at his work together.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Hyper-Realistic Portrait Illustrations Of Celebrities By Yaşar Vurdem

yvurdem Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Hyper-Realistic Portrait Illustrations Of Celebrities By Yaşar Vurdem

    yvurdem Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Hyper-Realistic Portrait Illustrations Of Celebrities By Yaşar Vurdem

    yvurdem Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Hyper-Realistic Portrait Illustrations Of Celebrities By Yaşar Vurdem

    yvurdem Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Hyper-Realistic Portrait Illustrations Of Celebrities By Yaşar Vurdem

    yvurdem Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Hyper-Realistic Portrait Illustrations Of Celebrities By Yaşar Vurdem

    yvurdem Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Hyper-Realistic Portrait Illustrations Of Celebrities By Yaşar Vurdem

    yvurdem Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Hyper-Realistic Portrait Illustrations Of Celebrities By Yaşar Vurdem

    yvurdem Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Hyper-Realistic Portrait Illustrations Of Celebrities By Yaşar Vurdem

    yvurdem Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Hyper-Realistic Portrait Illustrations Of Celebrities By Yaşar Vurdem

    yvurdem Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Hyper-Realistic Portrait Illustrations Of Celebrities By Yaşar Vurdem

    yvurdem Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Hyper-Realistic Portrait Illustrations Of Celebrities By Yaşar Vurdem

    yvurdem Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Hyper-Realistic Portrait Illustrations Of Celebrities By Yaşar Vurdem

    yvurdem Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Hyper-Realistic Portrait Illustrations Of Celebrities By Yaşar Vurdem

    yvurdem Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Hyper-Realistic Portrait Illustrations Of Celebrities By Yaşar Vurdem

    yvurdem Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Hyper-Realistic Portrait Illustrations Of Celebrities By Yaşar Vurdem

    yvurdem Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Hyper-Realistic Portrait Illustrations Of Celebrities By Yaşar Vurdem

    yvurdem Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Hyper-Realistic Portrait Illustrations Of Celebrities By Yaşar Vurdem

    yvurdem Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Hyper-Realistic Portrait Illustrations Of Celebrities By Yaşar Vurdem

    yvurdem Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Hyper-Realistic Portrait Illustrations Of Celebrities By Yaşar Vurdem

    yvurdem Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!