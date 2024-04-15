532views
Artist Paints Realistic Portraits With So Much Detail, We Don’t Know What To Believe Anymore (16 New Pics)
Marco Grassi is a talented artist from Italy. His paintings are so lifelike, they might trick you into thinking they're actual photographs! But what sets Grassi apart is his unique twist: he adds unexpected details to his portraits, blurring the lines between reality and fantasy.
“My goal is to stir deep emotions, trying to make people more sensitive. I want to combine reality and surrealism, exploring human thoughts and nature in a more personal way,” Grassi told Bored Panda.
The censoring of painted nipples is unreal.
okay: are we COMEPLETELY sure these are not photographs? EDIT: That's a joke, btw.
This guy is crazy good. What's with all the nude ladies though?
