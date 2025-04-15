Couple Is £60K Deep In Mortgage, Wife Can’t Believe Husband Won’t Cancel Expensive Holiday

ADVERTISEMENT

When you plan trips in this economy, you better be ready to part with a chunk of your money or else cancel the trip altogether. This statement makes sense, right? Well, not everyone thinks along the same lines when it comes to splurging money.

Look at the original poster’s (OP) husband, who is callously planning an expensive holiday just like every year, but his wife is extremely worried. For the right reason, too, because the couple already has a mortgage of £60K as they are making some major house renovations!

More info: Mumsnet

You better be ready to splurge if you want to plan a holiday in this economy, or not plan one at all

Image credits: engin akyurt / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster, her husband, and 2 kids go on holiday every year around Europe, where they visit several countries for 2 weeks

Image credits: Exhaustedpenguin

Image credits: Wolfgang Weiser / Pexels (not the actual photo)

This year, however, they already have a £60K mortgage as they are making some extensive renovations on their house

Image credits: Exhaustedpenguin

Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The wife wants a cheap holiday, but the husband refuses, insists on an expensive one, and even made their children choose

Image credits: Exhaustedpenguin

When their son chose to be with mom, the man still bought tickets for the kids and himself, and now his wife is just annoyed

Today, we dive into a couple’s conflict as the poster tells us how her husband just won’t listen to her argument. So the thing is that the couple has an annual holiday tradition where they go interrailing around Europe in various countries in sleeper trains and 4 star hotels. At the end of 2 weeks, they fly back home on an economical airline.

Now, the issue here is that they are also making extensive renovations to their house, and since they don’t have any savings, they are going to have a mortgage of £60,000. That’s a lot of money! It’s only natural for the poster to worry about the expensive holiday, so she suggested opting for a cheaper one this year, but her husband is stubborn.

Apparently, he thinks he “deserves a decent holiday” even at the cost of falling more in debt. In fact, this man is so unbelievable that he also made their 2 teenage children choose sides for the trip. There’s more to his absurdity because when their daughter chose to go with him and their son chose to stay with OP, the guy still went ahead and booked tickets for both the kids along with him!

I am pretty sure we can all relate to OP’s frustration at this point, but just when we think that he can’t do more damage, the guy keeps taunting her in front of the kids. He keeps saying that OP doesn’t understand “how money works” and that she doesn’t work as hard as him. It’s quite astounding to think that he’s creating all this drama because he doesn’t want a cheap holiday.

Image credits: Sincerely Media / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Now, here’s a simple breakdown as per experts: On an average UK salary, it would take approximately 25 years to cover a £60,000 mortgage, assuming a standard 25-year term and current interest rates. Monthly repayments would be around £351, leading to a total repayment of £105,226 by the end of the term.

Coming to the cost of the trip, a seasoned traveler reveals that a solo backpacker’s budget for 2 weeks in Europe can be approximately €1,120, and with a mid-level budget, the cost can go up to €1,960 per person. Keep in mind that this is per person, and the cost will, of course, go up when OP has her whole family to think about.

Looking closely at the numbers throws a light on why OP is so worried about falling more in debt, but now let’s talk about the emotional toll that it’s having on her. Of course, she must be distressed, as research suggests that being in debt can have adverse effects on a person.

On top of this, it has been observed that when teenagers witness parents arguing, it can have a long-lasting and severe mental effect on them. Folks online were also baffled by her reckless husband, who was so willing to fall into debt when he literally had no savings at all.

They also wondered whether he will make his wife pay more now, while some also expressed concern that the way he made the kids choose was absolutely wrong. Honestly, we agree with netizens as it sounds ridiculous to put your desires over your wants when you have your family to think about. What about you? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!

Folks online felt that her husband sounds quite reckless and wondered if he will make her pay more of the household bills

