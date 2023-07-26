Wife With Postpartum Bleeding Gets Bashed For Her Pad Disposal, Tells Husband To Wipe Better

Bringing a child into this world is a very empowering yet intense process that is incredibly taxing and requires a ton of support.

This Redditor’s husband, instead of being there for his postpartum wife, decided to have an “ew, blood from a uterus!” convo while urging her to hide her sanitary pads better. Thankfully, though, the woman found a perfect comeback to shut down his man-child remark.

More info: Reddit

New mom with postpartum bleeding gets told to hide her sanitary pads better

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

As according to her husband, “It’s disgusting to see the blood”

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Gabe Pierce (not the actual photo)

Image source: u/throaway58895

“AITA for telling my husband I’ll dispose of my feminine products when he wipes better?” – this new mom took to one of Reddit’s most judgmental communities, asking its members if she’s indeed a jerk for telling her husband to learn to wipe better after he made a remark about her bloody sanitary pads. The post managed to garner nearly 30K upvotes as well as 2.5K comments discussing the matter.

Did you know that according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, which provides a large suite of online resources for biological information and data, “around one in seven women can develop postpartum depression (PPD)”?

Everybody and their grandad knows how traumatic births can be (well, for the majority of the part): physical stress, fear and the uncertainty of what’s going to happen next, serious medical interventions, emotional impact, post-delivery complications, etc.

Nobody can truly predict the outcome and whether the soon-to-be mom will have a positive experience, and that’s why it’s vital to stand by, back up, and assist women in order to give them the best chance of recovery!

However, it just so happens that sometimes partners, unless they happen to be healthcare professionals or have already witnessed childbirth before, fail to recognize the severity of the event and the challenges that come with it.

Lochia, or postpartum bleeding, is a normal process of the after-baby period that is crucial to the healing of the uterus; it lasts for several weeks and, despite the OP’s husband’s certain beliefs of it being just a period, it’s not the same thing as menstruation.

It’s not criminal to not be familiar with birthing and the things that come after; however, what does deserve a couple of days in a correctional institution is being immature about it when you’re a grown man with now two children.

Be it menstruation or postpartum bleeding – it’s a natural bodily process, and holding stigmatized ideas about it is a very outdated quirk that is neither funny nor normal.

Yes, people are allowed to be afraid of blood, yet shaming it and calling it “disgusting” when your wife has just undergone the most petrifying thing that made you a father when you can’t even bother to follow basic hygiene procedures – are you really one to talk?

She quickly strikes back and tells him she’ll do that when he learns how to wipe properly

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

It’s all pretty straightforward.

The author of the post is a housewife with a husband who works a typical 9-5 job; the woman takes care of the house, laundry, dishes, kids, you name it.

The couple also has just welcomed a baby, so the OP is still dealing with postpartum bleeding and wears sanitary pads. If you’re a fellow bleeder, you know that when the flow is heavy, no matter how you wrap it (unless you’re a highly concerned individual that uses all resources available just to hide it) – you’ll still be able to see some blood peeking through. It’s normal – we’re all grown-ups here!

However, the spouse in question is not of a similar opinion and decided to waste time that he could’ve used on his kids and healing wife to point out to her how “disgusting” it is to walk into the bathroom and see a tiny bit of blood on the tissue in the bin that according to the Redditor is temporarily lidless.

But! There’s no need to fret, as the woman immediately struck back and pointed out the guy’s ignorance of personal grooming and said that once he masters his wiping technique, she’ll then think about a more concealed disposal of the feminine products.

What a beautiful story, eh?