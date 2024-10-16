“No Regrets”: Man Installs Tracker In Wife’s Car, Uncovers Web Of Lies

ADVERTISEMENT

Two wrongs don’t make a right. However, certain situations may call for an “incorrect” response, especially when backed into a corner. The author of this story knows this feeling all too well.

The man had suspected his wife had a persisting gambling problem that put her thousands in debt, which ultimately affected the family’s finances. He confirmed his hunch after installing a tracker in his spouse’s car.

The breach of trust on both ends sparked a feud between the couple. However, the author believes his actions were necessary and has zero regrets. Scroll down to read the entire story.

Any breach of trust can cause significant damage to a relationship

A man found out that his wife had been gambling away his paychecks that were supposed to be for their daily expenses

Through the device, he found that his wife had carried on with her gambling addiction, using the money he gave her for household necessities

The couple got into a massive fight after the wife found out, but the author has zero regrets for what he did

The author provided more information to clear some things up

Unaddressed gambling problems can lead to a downward spiral of financial difficulties for a family

The wife may be suffering from a disorder known as compulsive gambling. She has so far displayed two symptoms mentioned by the Mayo Clinic: lying to family members and risking meaningful relationships to feed their addiction.

When unaddressed, financial problems are just a matter of when. The Nevada Council On Problem Gambling mentions a list of expected consequences, the first of which is overdue bills.

Further down the long list is having a constant shortage of money despite adequate income and the inability to provide for basic needs. The author experienced all of these thanks to his wife’s gambling issues.

However, things can only get worse from here. Some overlook the issue until its late stages because there usually aren’t outward indicators. As pointed out by the UK Addiction Treatment Centres, some family members don’t find out until they are on the brink of homelessness.

In the worst cases, the afflicted individual may resort to criminal activity like stealing. These incidents will likely happen under everyone’s noses, which breaks trust.

As the author explained, his suspicions led him to install a tracker in the car. While he admitted to being wrong for “spying” on his wife, he deemed it necessary to break the cycle and prevent the debts from accruing.

Providing hope and reassurance is the best way to help a loved one with a gambling problem

It was likely difficult for the author to see his wife squander his hard-earned money. His mother-in-law, an enabler who fanned the flames further, also didn’t help.

Helping a loved one with such an insidious addiction is about providing them hope that things will get better with proper help. The Cambridge Health Alliance of Harvard Medical School suggests reminding the individual that many others have been through the same ordeal and have fully recovered.

Likewise, it may not help to chastise a relative who has relapsed. Instead, take a more compassionate approach by reminding them that recovery is ongoing. They may fall off the wagon occasionally, but getting back on track matters more.

However, the ruined trust between the couple seems to bear the most weight in this situation. Both parties are guilty and have a shared responsibility to make amends.

Taking responsibility is the first step. According to Vancouver-based family therapist Dr. Ellie Bolgar, it can come in the form of offering a sincere apology, expressing remorse, and acknowledging the pain they caused.

The next step would be forgiveness. As Dr. Bolgar says, this is not a show of condonation. Instead, it is a way of relieving oneself of the anger and resentment they may harbor. Of course, it won’t happen overnight.

“Encourage family members to practice empathy and compassion towards each other, fostering an environment of understanding and acceptance,” Dr. Bolgar wrote on her website.

If none of these steps work, the couple may need professional help. However, the wife may need to undergo separate therapy for her addiction.

The husband’s actions were understandable and warranted at the time. His wife may have spent more money had he not found out through the tracker, which could have caused them more financial burden.

What do you think, readers? Do you agree with how the author handled the situation?

Commenters didn’t hold back with their opinions, as many sided with the author

Those who faulted the man explained why

A few commenters shared similar experiences

The author provided a final update

