Guy Feels ‘Insecure’ As Fiancée Has Late Husband And Son’s Name Tattoo, Wants Her To Get Rid Of It

ADVERTISEMENT

In the cultural tradition of many peoples, tattoos have had a sacred meaning for many centuries, but today, permanent body drawings usually serve two main functions: decoration and memory. By getting their body inked, modern people often want to honor people, places or events that had special meaning for them.

For example, the user u/iLoveMnMs33, the author of the story we’ll tell you today, got a tattoo to honor the memory of her late son and husband. And who would have thought that three years later, this tattoo would become a stumbling block for her relationship with her new boyfriend?

More info: Reddit

The author of the post lost her husband and son in a boating accident 3 years ago

Share icon

Image credits: Brooke Cagle (not the actual photo)

It took a long time for the woman to get back on her feet after this loss and start new relationships

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: u/iLoveMnMs33

The author’s new boyfriend, Julius, appeared to be pretty understanding towards her past and her loss

Share icon

Image credits: Arina Krasnikova (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: u/iLoveMnMs33

One day Julius asked the woman when she’s going to remove her memorial tattoo – the names of her late spouse and son on her chest

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Bren (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Image credits: u/iLoveMnMs33

The author flatly refused to do so, and the guy has been giving her the cold shoulder since

So, the Original Poster (OP) suffered an irreparable loss three years ago – her husband and 4-year-old son both died in a boating accident. When she got back on her feet after losing them, the woman decided to honor the memory of the deceased by getting a tattoo on her chest. Nothing special, just two names and two hearts.

Time passed, and time, as we know, is the best healer. One day, the OP met a man named Julius, and it turned out that they were close enough in many things to start dating. Over time, the author told her new boyfriend about her past, and he proved himself to be a really understanding and tactful person.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some more time passed – and Julius proposed to the author, and she agreed. And so, one fine day, when our heroine was getting out of the shower, the guy suddenly asked when she planned to go to a specialist to remove her tattoo. The man told her he knew a place and could recommend them.

To say that the original poster was surprised and upset is probably a huge understatement. The woman calmly stated that she wasn’t going to remove the memorial tattoo, but that same evening, her boyfriend started this conversation again. According to the man, it’s unpleasant for him to see other people’s names every time they’re intimate. Julius admitted that he felt uncomfortable and insecure, and that the OP, in his opinion, just ‘needs to move on’.

To this, the author simply stated that being jealous of the past is wrong, and that she has already moved on by starting a new relationship. And, accordingly, she’s not going to remove the tattoo, which reminds her of her loved ones who have passed away. Well, Julius accepted this answer, but since then, as our heroine says, he’s been giving her the cold shoulder. Moreover, when the woman called her own mom for advice, she said that she could understand how Julius felt…

Share icon

Image credits: Vera Arsic (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, when Johnny Depp broke up with Winona Ryder many, many years ago, he changed his ‘Winona Forever’ tattoo to ‘Wino Forever,’ and later did something similar with a tattoo dedicated to Amber Heard. But this, you see, is a completely different situation – after all, Julius is, in fact, jealous of the deceased.

By and large, a demand like this seems strange – especially since the guy, as our heroine claims, has shown himself to be very understanding and compassionate throughout the whole history of their relationship. Usually, in such cases, a visit to a specialist can help. And what do the commenters to the original post think?

Well, commenters en masse slammed Julius over his demand, finding it weird, to say the least. In general, the range of opinions among people in the comments varies from mild misunderstanding to absolutely destroying the OP’s fiance. “Your mementos of your loss are yours. His insecurities are his problem. Not yours,” one of the commenters wrote.

Other people directly call Julius’s demands manipulation – especially since the wedding is soon and the OP, as the groom-to-be probably believes, is unlikely to break off the relationship on the eve of the ceremony. “Give him his ring back and tell him to shove it and his insecurity where the sun doesn’t shine” – this was the direct advice from one of the folks in the comments. Who knows, maybe the original poster will use it…

Be that as it may, history knows lots of situations where engagements were broken off shortly before the very wedding. Perhaps today’s story will also be added to our collection of similar tales… And by the way, what would you, our dear readers, advise the original poster?

ADVERTISEMENT

The author’s mom sided with Julius but most people in the comments bashed him and even urged the woman to give him his ring back