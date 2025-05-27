Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“AITAH For Leaving My Husband After He Refused To Help With Our Child?”
Mother working on a tablet while holding her toddler, highlighting challenges of refusal to help with child care.
Couples, Relationships

“AITAH For Leaving My Husband After He Refused To Help With Our Child?”

Having kids and a household together does mean that every couple has to have the talk about, one way or another, who cooks and who eats. Unfortunately, all too often, men in relationships believe that because they work a nine-to-five, they don’t have to do anything else.

A woman asked the internet for advice when her husband refused to actually help her around the house despite her finding a job. We reached out to the woman who made the post via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

    Asking your partner for help around the house is a reasonable thing to do

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    So one woman began to consider a divorce when her husband refused to pitch in

    Image credits: Monika Grabkowska (not the actual image)

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    Image credits: Natural_Copy_3850

    Some men are raised to think domestic work “isn’t for them”

    More often than not, husbands who refuse to help at home or with the children are not doing so out of incompetence but rather under archaic assumptions or unconscious biases about gender roles. Boys may be raised in homes in which “women’s work” was child care, cleaning, and cooking and can discover that home work is not part of a man’s job description. As adults, they will then merely revert to the childhood behavior learned, relying on their partners to pick up the slack without complaint. We don’t actually know what is the origin of this man’s “weaponized incompetence,” but his utter refusal to help at all fits the bill.

    This kind of behavior becomes especially destructive in today’s relationships, when both partners tend to work dual careers and have busy schedules. When one partner does the lion’s share of domestic duties and child-rearing tasks, they risk burnout. Resentment builds as they watch their partner come in from work and promptly fall onto the couch, free to relax, while they plunge into preparing dinners, bath times, and laundry. Over time, this imbalance can erode affection, spark constant bickering, and drain the sense of partnership that marriage is built on.

    Not helping sends an implicit message about respect and values. A partner who won’t do laundry or read bedtime stories sends the message that their alone time is more important than family-duty time. This perceived lack of help can undermine trust and intimacy. The other spouse can feel more and more like a live-in maid, personal chef or paid baby-sitter instead of an equal partner. Even worse, in this story she directly asks for help and he turns her down. It might be cliche to invoke wedding vows, but “until death do us part,” does include actually helping your wife when she needs it.

    A successful marriage is a team effort

    Kids notice as well. As boys mature to witness their father uninvolved in domestic work and disinterested in diapering and school projects, they learn strict stereotypes regarding work and men and women. Girls learn that emotional labor and domesticity are the sole responsibilities of women, reliving the same patterns of inequality into the next generation.

    Breaking these tendencies requires awareness, communication, and action. Couples might start by openly discussing the disparity, no blame, then establishing fair chore charts or alternating parenting responsibility. The occasional timing of themselves and doing chores “together for 15 minutes” can create a new, cooperative pace. Husbands who make even small, habitual gestures, loading the dish-fighter, packing school lunches, reading a bedtime book, demonstrate dedication not just to the house but to the health of the relationship itself. Unfortunately, this husband doesn’t seem to stick the landing and just gives up a few weeks in.

    Ultimately, marriage is all about partnership. A husband who won’t lift a finger isn’t just avoiding chores; he’s building emotional distance. A man who supports his portion of domestic life builds trust, reinforces mutual respect, and teaches partnership to his children. It has nothing to do with divvying up chores according to gender, it has everything to do with dividing life’s responsibilities in order to create a home where everyone feels nurtured, valued, and loved. This woman is quite correct to ask “why do I need him?” when she now has a job as well as all the responsibilities. At the very least, he’ll have to learn how to do it all himself if she goes through with it.

    Some folks needed more information

    Many thought she was right to be unhappy with this arrangement

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you'll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    dianeef avatar
    Socks Thecate
    Socks Thecate
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would divorce. I would also mention in court that the poor tired dear works forty hours a week so is too tired to brush his daughter's teeth. If daughter goes to his home overnight he will not be able to do simple tasks for her so perhaps she shouldn't.

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait, so he is punishing their kid because he doesn't want his wife to work more to be able to pay for the repairs of their shared house ??? Wow.

    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The sheer entitlement of these guys thinking it is somehow not their job to manage their live and their household and their family is absolutely staggering.

