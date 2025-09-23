Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
MIL Keeps Insulting DIL In Native Language, Shocked After Learning She Can Actually Understand It
Two women enjoying a meal together, smiling and sharing stories about husband parents native language and culture.
Couples, Relationships

MIL Keeps Insulting DIL In Native Language, Shocked After Learning She Can Actually Understand It

Marriage isn’t just the joining of two people; it’s also the weaving together of different families and cultures, which can be an interesting but also complicated experience. This is especially true if both families speak different languages, which can sometimes lead to misunderstandings.

This is what happened between an Indian woman and her mother-in-law, who kept switching languages when she wanted to say things behind her back. What the older woman didn’t know was that her daughter-in-law understood everything that she was saying.

More info: Reddit

    In-law relationships can often be difficult because of how people talk about one another secretly, but this can be remedied by being honest and direct

    Couple holding hands walking outdoors in autumn, representing husband parents native language connection and culture.

    Image credits: ASphotofamily / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that even though she and her husband are both Indian, they were from different parts of the country and hence spoke different languages

    Text excerpt showing a story about not telling husband and parents about knowing their native language and speaking it around them.

    Text describing four characters including husband and parents in native language context.

    Text describing understanding husband parents native language despite different Indian states and exposure through speech and songs.

    A husband and parents joyfully sharing a meal and conversation in a cozy dining setting.

    Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The woman understood her husband’s language, but chose not to reveal that, as she found it amusing when her mother-in-law talked about her secretly

    Text on a white background about a conversation happening at a husband parents native language house during dinner.

    Mother-in-law switching to her native language to make a remark about the husband’s parents during a conversation.

    Text image showing a humorous message about a husband defending his wife in his parents' native language.

    Text discussing husband parents native language and understanding subtle cultural remarks from an Indian mother.

    Example of husband’s parents speaking in their native language about food causing blood pressure issues.

    Text describing a husband’s humorous experience talking to parents in their native language during a FaceTime call.

    Couple sitting on a couch smiling and looking at phones, discussing husband parents native language at home.

    Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Once, without thinking, the woman slipped up and revealed that she understood her in-law’s language, which left her mother-in-law shocked

    Text about husband and parents reacting with surprised expressions related to native language and communication challenges.

    Text expressing mixed feelings about husband parents native language communication, focusing on subtle versus obvious fake behavior.

    Alt text: Text about husband’s parents speaking their native language with running commentary and family dinner taunts.

    Alt text: Text about not telling husband parents native language was understood and losing that advantage after mother-in-law's teasing.

    After the incident, the mother-in-law behaved extra sweetly with the woman, which made her sad as she felt that she had lost her secret superpower 

    The poster and her husband are from different parts of India, so their native dialect is different, and his family believed that she couldn’t understand a single thing they were saying. That’s unfortunately why the OP’s mother-in-law kept switching languages, as she wanted to talk about her behind her back.

    It’s definitely rude to say mean things about a family member, especially in such an underhanded way. Although the OP didn’t expect her husband to defend her when his mother said rude things in their native language, it seems like he did do that on his own. He also kept asking his mom to stop, but she continued saying her rude comments whenever she got the chance.

    For insights on this sensitive cultural situation, Bored Panda reached out to Jessica Kumar. She is a strategic marketing advisor, linguistics analyst, Hindi-speaking educator, and expert on South Asian emerging markets. Jessica told us that “as a white American married to a North Indian, I’ve definitely had my share of miscommunications with my in-laws, who are originally from Bihar, one of the most conservative states in India.”

    She explained that the intertwining of their lives has definitely led to many communication wins and challenges, especially since his parents now live with them and their two kids. In all of this, Jessica believes that it’s important for her spouse to deal with his family, and for her to deal with hers.

    “Even after 15 years of marriage, I can’t count how many times we have been annoyed with each other’s families. We come back to this policy, and I often find myself asking him, ‘can you please talk to your mother, because she is getting on my nerves about this issue,’’ Jessica added.

    Elderly woman in traditional attire looking shocked while learning about husband parents native language differences.

    Image credits: rantaimages / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster hadn’t planned on revealing that she knew her husband’s native language, but she slipped up and exposed her knowledge when her mother-in-law was on a call one day. This was obviously shocking to both her spouse and her in-laws, because they probably realized she had understood all the things they had said about her since the beginning.

    It’s clear that right from the start, the woman didn’t feel bad about her mother-in-law’s secret comments, but this kind of behavior shouldn’t actually be encouraged. People who’ve been in cross-cultural relationships state that they often feel excluded when in-laws switch languages in their presence, even when they all can speak a common dialect.

    That’s why Jessica Kumar also added that “the husband should manage expectations about the role of his wife vs. the role of his mother.” She explained that any negative comments should be passed through him, and he should be the one to speak to his mother in private and defend his wife. It isn’t solely the daughter-in-law’s job to constantly fight off negative comments.

    “In my thinking, there are two kinds of comments: [one is] harsh words based out of insecurity and [two is] legitimate criticisms. In this case, the mother-in-law was saying things out of insecurity, and those should be handled by the son, in my opinion,” Jessica explained.

    Luckily, the OP’s revelation didn’t lead to a massive confrontation; it probably just taught the mother-in-law a valuable lesson about respect and kindness. Hopefully, she continues to be sweet to the poster and refrains from making any more underhanded comments.

    Have you ever been in a situation like this where someone was speaking about you, but in a different language? We’d love to hear your experiences too!

    Folks were amused by the situation, and some shared stories of this happening to them as well

    Comment discussing husband and parents native language differences, mentioning Gujarati and Dogri languages.

    Reddit user explains picking up husband parents native language by listening and understanding without formally learning it.

    Comment about appreciating honesty from husband’s parents and being challenged in their native language playfully.

    Alt text: Text post about learning a new language with your husband that your parents in native language don’t understand.

    Comment asking about husband’s reaction after a call, relating to husband parents native language situation.

    Comment discussing a daughter-in-law writing in her husband parents' native language as a sign of intelligence and respect.

    Comment about husband parents native language situation involving Arabic speaking and cultural background from Caucasus region.

    Comment discussing respecting husband parents’ native language and avoiding negative behavior in any culture.

    Commenter sharing a humorous reaction about feeling deja vu related to husband parents native language topic online.

    Text post discussing a husband learning his wife's parents' native language to navigate cultural situations.

    Comment about husband parents native language being found hilarious by father-in-law in an online discussion thread.

    Comment suggesting the husband’s parents appreciate speaking their native language as a family gesture and apology.

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Suzie
    Suzie
    Community Member
    8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm guessing MIL will stop sucking up eventually after she gets over her embarrassment.

    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This kind of scenario happens also in Europe with small nations. Like 7-10 million people small nations. Members of these nations, when travelling, are somehow assuming, that nobody will understand their language. Hungarians are the best in this (not sure, it's a compliment ...). Yes, our language is quite unique, it can't really compared to any other of the european languages, like the great language-families, as slavic or latin, when you may understand some of the other language, even not a native speaker. Hungarians are overusing this in their holidays abroad, being more "relaxed" about expressing themselves. The problem is, there is a saying in Hungary: "There are hungarians all over the world", indicating, that our circa 12-13 million population has a strong tendency of migration (remember, Attila, the hun? :D). So, although, our language is unique enough, and we are not a big nation, whose language is "worth" to learn, being rude in hungarian, while abroad, is not the best option

    LollyLaLu
    LollyLaLu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry for the loss your super power however I do find this hilarious. Great husband by the way as he would always defend you & tell mom to stop. As for MIL, she needs to suck it up & apoligize, she made her bed...

