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Marriage is a big commitment that people shouldn’t enter into lightly, and most folks know that, but sometimes they tend to forget along the way. That’s why some couples end up struggling later on with intimacy issues, ultimatums, and open marriage questions that can wreck everything.

This is the situation a woman found herself in after her husband of 4 years didn’t want to be monogamous anymore and threatened divorce if she didn’t agree. Eventually she gave in to his demands, but what followed actually ruined his life.

More info: Reddit

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The poster shared that just 2 years into her marriage, her husband, Leo, demanded they open their relationship, and he threatened divorce to get her to agree

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The woman had to agree to Leo’s demands, and he immediately began dating, but she only opened up to the idea after 3 months when her sister and friend convinced her

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At first Leo enjoyed himself, but once his wife began dating more people, he began complaining about the set-up and tried to win her back with dates, vacations, and intimacy

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Leo revealed that he had only wanted to be non-monogamous because he was interested in his coworker, and now that his wife was dating people, he felt insecure

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The woman eventually initiated divorce proceedings, and things were progressing amicably since they had a prenup, and he was willing to give her alimony

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When the woman told her family the news of the divorce, they were all shocked, but her sister, whom she was staying with, was happy, and so was her best friend

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Later on, when the woman found out her ex was stalking her social media, she blocked him, which led to his mental health crisis, and his toxic mom berated her

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Leo also reached out to get the woman to try and meet him, but with the help of her therapist, she realized it was best to write a letter to him and to cut ties

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The man apologized to the poster and sent her money to make up for everything, and she felt better about the situation, but also got extra security for her home just in case

The poster shared that she had been with her husband, “Leo,” for 7 years and that they had been married for 4. One day, she was shocked when he demanded that they open up their relationship, saying that he wanted to spice up their lives and satisfy his need for greater intimacy.

According to mental health experts, when one partner wants to suddenly open a monogamous relationship, the other individual should try to listen to their suggestion with an open mind. This honest discussion can help both folks share their point of view and figure out if such a plan can really work for them.

Unfortunately, in this case, the man gave his wife a strong ultimatum that if she didn’t accept an open marriage, then they’d get divorced. So, the woman agreed, and after 3 months of struggling with the situation, she slowly started getting dates. On the other hand, her husband was very lucky at first, but soon he didn’t like the arrangement at all.

When people decide to try non-monogamy, it can be a completely different experience from what they were expecting. Professionals share that sometimes folks realize they don’t want to continue down this path and can decide to close their relationship with their partner’s support.

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When the poster realized her husband was unhappy with their open marriage, she wondered whether she even loved him anymore. She realized she cared about him and couldn’t stop, but her love for him ended when he gave her the ultimatum. So she began thinking about divorce, and Leo eventually brought the topic up.

The man also explained that he had only wanted to be non-monogamous because he was interested in his coworker and that she seemed to be compatible with him in the bedroom. This hurt the poster a lot, and with the help of her sister and best friend, she eventually went through with the divorce.

Even though ending a marriage can be a very painful experience, researchers explain that it can actually give people that much-needed time apart to heal and rebuild their lives. It could be tough to deal with at first, but over time, folks might feel better about their decision.

The poster definitely felt relieved after getting divorced, and with some therapy and casual dating, things began looking up. Her ex, though, kept stalking her online, and when she blocked him, his toxic mom got involved since he had a full-blown mental health crisis. Luckily for the woman, she was able to get closure by writing a letter to Leo, and he sent an apology in return.

Do you think the woman handled this situation well, and what would you have done differently? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below.

People were glad that the man faced karma after trying to force his wife into an open marriage