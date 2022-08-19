I challenged myself to photograph 30 different sisters in 30 days! I wanted to document the bond between sisters. I wanted to show the similarities and differences sisters can have, physically and in their personalities.

I documented the relationship between all the different sisters and here's what is clear... They say that blood is thicker than water, and there is no bond quite like the one between sisters. From the time they are born, they share everything: their parents' love, their genes, their bedroom. They grow up sharing secrets, dreams, vacations, laughter, and tears. They are each other's confidantes and partners in crime. No matter what happens, they know that they can always rely on each other. They may fight like cats and dogs at times, but in the end, their bond is unbreakable. Because they are sisters. And that's what sisters do. They love each other unconditionally, through good times and bad. They are there for each other, no matter what. And that's what makes the bond between sisters so special. It's irreplaceable.

