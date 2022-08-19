17Kviews
30 Different Sisters In 30 Days: Photographs By Me
17Kviews
I challenged myself to photograph 30 different sisters in 30 days! I wanted to document the bond between sisters. I wanted to show the similarities and differences sisters can have, physically and in their personalities.
I documented the relationship between all the different sisters and here's what is clear... They say that blood is thicker than water, and there is no bond quite like the one between sisters. From the time they are born, they share everything: their parents' love, their genes, their bedroom. They grow up sharing secrets, dreams, vacations, laughter, and tears. They are each other's confidantes and partners in crime. No matter what happens, they know that they can always rely on each other. They may fight like cats and dogs at times, but in the end, their bond is unbreakable. Because they are sisters. And that's what sisters do. They love each other unconditionally, through good times and bad. They are there for each other, no matter what. And that's what makes the bond between sisters so special. It's irreplaceable.
You can see each of the sisters' stories on my Instagram account. I hope you enjoy these images as much as I enjoyed capturing them.
More info: Instagram
The colors in this one are so beautiful! And these sisters are gorgeous. Their eyes (especially the older one's) are so expressive. I wish I were this photogenic...
The best thing about having a sister is always having a pillow available.
Okay, not gonna lie. These two look like the most fun.
The older sister looks so kind and loving. She seems like a great person for the little sister to grow up with.
Amazing how the sister’s make a plain, white tee look chic.
The backlight is so lovely! And they have stunning eyes. I would love to get to know them.
Yellow tee is holding in a laugh; white tee is in on it and pink tee thinks they’re being silly. Or not.
Different as night and day, but somehow still the same. Great pic.
There definitely is a strong bond going on.
They look like they take turns being each other’s best friend.
These two definitely have a plan. Not the first time either.
These two were stolen right out of a Bouguereau painting.
Erica and Lacey are two sisters who are very close to each other. They are both creative but in different ways. Erica is a hard core hip hop dancer while Lacey is a graceful contemporary dancer. They love and support each other's talents. Erica is creative as a makeup artist and Lacey is creative with her writing and just published her first children's book! They are each others' number one fan and they are always there for one another...
I hate when people tell me to smile when I have nothing to smile about. Stay true to yourselves ladies.
after scrolling through all of these, i want this photographer to take a picture of me and my big sis
As a mother of 2 girls, I think these are lovely :) I never had a sister and love to marvel at the bond my 2 share. They were each other's rock during the covid lockdown. I honestly think they kept each other from losing it.
Hi Amy! I can totally relate! Although I have a boy and a girl, I'm glad they had each other during the lockdowns... so were they! Thanks for sharing
These photos are beautiful! I have always wanted a sister and these make me more envious (I have two brothers and I’m a middle child- I often get ambushed by nerf guns and video game talk)
I've got two older sisters and two younger brothers, my twin daughters have an older stepsister: I can tell you, you always wish for what you don't have! And getting ambushed by nerf guns is not tied to boys or girls!
hehe true!!
These are all lovely photos and what I'm about to say is just an observation and not an attack. The digital makeup added in post to some of the children's eyes is sort of...too much, I think. I have blonde eyelashes so I know how that can wash the eyes right off of a face but I just think the digital eyeliner used to touch some of these up is just a bit too dark. That's all. Overall fantastic. I love the concept. It just really jumped out at me, that's all.
