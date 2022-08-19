I challenged myself to photograph 30 different sisters in 30 days! I wanted to document the bond between sisters. I wanted to show the similarities and differences sisters can have, physically and in their personalities.

I documented the relationship between all the different sisters and here's what is clear... They say that blood is thicker than water, and there is no bond quite like the one between sisters. From the time they are born, they share everything: their parents' love, their genes, their bedroom. They grow up sharing secrets, dreams, vacations, laughter, and tears. They are each other's confidantes and partners in crime. No matter what happens, they know that they can always rely on each other. They may fight like cats and dogs at times, but in the end, their bond is unbreakable. Because they are sisters. And that's what sisters do. They love each other unconditionally, through good times and bad. They are there for each other, no matter what. And that's what makes the bond between sisters so special. It's irreplaceable.

You can see each of the sisters' stories on my Instagram account. I hope you enjoy these images as much as I enjoyed capturing them.

More info: Instagram

#1

Vicky Champagne
Veronica Rabbit
Veronica Rabbit
Community Member
10 months ago

The colors in this one are so beautiful! And these sisters are gorgeous. Their eyes (especially the older one's) are so expressive. I wish I were this photogenic...

#2

Vicky Champagne
Carol A. Rosenzweig
Carol A. Rosenzweig
Community Member
10 months ago

The best thing about having a sister is always having a pillow available.

#3

Vicky Champagne
Kaioz
Kaioz
Community Member
10 months ago

They all have the same eyes... Aw.

#4

Vicky Champagne
Carol A. Rosenzweig
Carol A. Rosenzweig
Community Member
10 months ago

Okay, not gonna lie. These two look like the most fun.

#5

Vicky Champagne
Veronica Rabbit
Veronica Rabbit
Community Member
10 months ago

The older sister looks so kind and loving. She seems like a great person for the little sister to grow up with.

#6

Vicky Champagne
Carol A. Rosenzweig
Carol A. Rosenzweig
Community Member
10 months ago

Amazing how the sister’s make a plain, white tee look chic.

#7

Vicky Champagne
Veronica Rabbit
Veronica Rabbit
Community Member
10 months ago

The backlight is so lovely! And they have stunning eyes. I would love to get to know them.

#8

Vicky Champagne
Carol A. Rosenzweig
Carol A. Rosenzweig
Community Member
10 months ago

Yellow tee is holding in a laugh; white tee is in on it and pink tee thinks they’re being silly. Or not.

#9

Vicky Champagne
#10

Vicky Champagne
Carol A. Rosenzweig
Carol A. Rosenzweig
Community Member
10 months ago

Different as night and day, but somehow still the same. Great pic.

#11

Vicky Champagne
Carol A. Rosenzweig
Carol A. Rosenzweig
Community Member
10 months ago

There definitely is a strong bond going on.

#12

Vicky Champagne
#13

Vicky Champagne
Carol A. Rosenzweig
Carol A. Rosenzweig
Community Member
10 months ago

They look like they take turns being each other’s best friend.

#14

Vicky Champagne
#15

Vicky Champagne
Gena Robinson
Gena Robinson
Community Member
10 months ago

Look at those eyes! Sooo green!

#16

Vicky Champagne
Carol A. Rosenzweig
Carol A. Rosenzweig
Community Member
10 months ago

These two definitely have a plan. Not the first time either.

#17

Vicky Champagne
Betty Smith
Betty Smith
Community Member
10 months ago

These two were stolen right out of a Bouguereau painting.

#18

Vicky Champagne
Lucy
Lucy
Community Member
10 months ago

Adorable girls & lol the expressions

#19

Vicky Champagne
Vicky Champagne (Submission author)
Vicky Champagne
Community Member
10 months ago

Erica and Lacey are two sisters who are very close to each other. They are both creative but in different ways. Erica is a hard core hip hop dancer while Lacey is a graceful contemporary dancer. They love and support each other's talents. Erica is creative as a makeup artist and Lacey is creative with her writing and just published her first children's book! They are each others' number one fan and they are always there for one another...

#20

Vicky Champagne
Mya Lugar
Mya Lugar
Community Member
10 months ago

Sister on the right is pregnant.

#21

Vicky Champagne
#22

Vicky Champagne
Carol A. Rosenzweig
Carol A. Rosenzweig
Community Member
10 months ago

I hate when people tell me to smile when I have nothing to smile about. Stay true to yourselves ladies.

#23

Vicky Champagne
#24

Vicky Champagne
#25

Vicky Champagne
#26

Vicky Champagne
Carol A. Rosenzweig
Carol A. Rosenzweig
Community Member
10 months ago

I’d go have a girl’s night out with them.

#27

Vicky Champagne
Jodi Rinker
Jodi Rinker
Community Member
10 months ago

after scrolling through all of these, i want this photographer to take a picture of me and my big sis

#28

Vicky Champagne
RMA
RMA
Community Member
10 months ago

These girls look so fun - like they would know the best coffee shop in town, the best week in the year for wildflower picking, the best swimming spots…

#29

Vicky Champagne
Lucy
Lucy
Community Member
10 months ago

All of these pictures are amazing & beautiful

#30

Vicky Champagne
