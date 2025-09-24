New Twist In Coldplay KissCam Scandal: HR Exec’s Hubby Was In The Same Concert With His Own Date
The Coldplay KissCam scandal that shook two families and ended two high-profile careers has become a controversy that just keeps on giving.
As it turns out, Kristin Cabot, the HR executive caught hugging former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron during the viral concert moment, was not the only spouse under the spotlight that night.
Her husband, Andrew Cabot, was also at the very same show with a date of his own, who has since become his girlfriend.
- The Coldplay KissCam moment that went viral had a surprising twist: both spouses were at the concert with new partners.
- HR executive Kristin Cabot faced backlash after being filmed with her boss, while her husband Andrew was also in the crowd on a date.
- The scandal cost both Astronomer executives their jobs and triggered public scrutiny of their marriages.
Both Kristin and Andrew had already separated before the concert
Image credits: The Royal Spotlight
Andrew, CEO of Privateer Rum, revealed to People that he and Kristin had “privately and amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert.”
“Their decision to divorce was already underway prior to that evening,” a spokesperson explained.
Image credits: Maud Cabot / Facebook
A source also told The Times of London that “Kristin was in the box with people from work, though it wasn’t a company box, and Andrew was actually there too with a date, with a woman who is now his girlfriend.”
The insider emphasized that the split between Kristin and Andrew was not bitter at all, according to theDaily Mail.
Image credits: Astronomer
“They had been separated and living apart for several weeks. It was amicable… (Kristin) has felt like she can’t speak out as people in the middle of a divorce can’t say anything public,” the source said.
Andrew later admitted he was “blindsided” by mediaattention when reporters turned up at the $2.2 million home he once shared with Kristin and their children in Rye, New Hampshire.
Image credits: instaagraace
Despite the public speculation, he was quick to clarify that his separation from Kristin was already in progress when the controversy exploded.
Netizens, however, were not as quick to believe Andrew’s side of the story.
Image credits: instaagraace
“Sounds more like she dumped him, but he is trying to save face by saying he dumped her first. Just like junior high school. Some people never grow up,” one commenter stated.
“They keep trying to spin this. So now she wasn’t really cheating on her husband, just a homewrecker,” wrote another.
The viral Coldplay KissCam moment spiraled into a full-blown scandal
The controversy began when a KissCam during Coldplay’sconcert zoomed in on Kristin Cabot and Andy Byron in the arena crowd.
Upon realizing that they were on camera, Kristin quickly ducked, and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin commented, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.”
Byron, realizing he was on the big screen, seemed to mutter: “F**king hell, it’s me.” The clip spread rapidly online, fueling rumors that the two were romantically involved.
A source close to Kristin pushed back on thatidea. “It was not that she was caught cheating, it was not some affair.”
Image credits: Sales Force
“She fully acknowledges (that the hug) was inappropriate, but that was the only inappropriate thing she did,” the source stated, noting that Kristin and Andy share nothing more than “a great friendship.”
Similar to Andrew’s comments, the claims that Kristin and Andy just have a “great friendship” did not sit well with netizens.
Image credits: Meg Kerrigan / Facebook
“‘According to the source, Cabot and Byron share nothing more than ‘a great friendship.’ Uh-huh. Pull my center leg, and it plays Jingle Bells,” one commenter stated.
“Friendship? No way in hell I would let my partner hold a co-worker this way!” wrote another.
The controversy’s fallout affected both families and Astronomer itself
Image credits: Annie Hawkins
The fallout of thecontroversy was notable and quick. Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan, reportedly moved out of their family home days after the concert and returned her wedding ring.
She soon removed his surname from her Facebook profile before deleting her account altogether.
Image credits: The Royal Spotlight
Astronomer, the company where both executives worked, quickly went into damage control.
Both Cabot and Byron were placed on leave, and soon, both ended up resigning. The firm issued a statement.
“While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not.”
Netizens shared their thoughts on the new developments in the Coldplay Kisscam scandal on social media
So much hate and 2 persons losing a job on some bad sitcom drama.
She was the HR director, and he was the CEO. She was informally separated; he was not.Load More Replies...
The fact that the entire company was not surprised by their HR director and their CEO cuddling together at a company function makes me thing worse of her, not better. And the fact that she thinks it's OK, because she's informally separated BUT HE'S NOT definitely makes me think worse of her.
I don’t understand. If she was separated and messing with her boss, she’s bad, but her not-separated boss messing with her is okay? I don’t get you, Bruno, but I’ve seen others say you’re off your meds; if that’s right, I’ll quit trying to make sense of your posts. If it has nothing to do with meds, then it looks as if you simply hate women.Load More Replies...
You stumbled upon the truth at the very end of your post
