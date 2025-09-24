Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
New Twist In Coldplay KissCam Scandal: HR Exec’s Hubby Was In The Same Concert With His Own Date
Man in a gray shirt and camo cap indoors, linked to Coldplay KissCam saga involving HR execu2019s husband at concert.
Entitled People, Relationships

New Twist In Coldplay KissCam Scandal: HR Exec’s Hubby Was In The Same Concert With His Own Date

Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
The Coldplay KissCam scandal that shook two families and ended two high-profile careers has become a controversy that just keeps on giving. 

As it turns out, Kristin Cabot, the HR executive caught hugging former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron during the viral concert moment, was not the only spouse under the spotlight that night. 

Her husband, Andrew Cabot, was also at the very same show with a date of his own, who has since become his girlfriend.

Highlights
  • The Coldplay KissCam moment that went viral had a surprising twist: both spouses were at the concert with new partners.
  • HR executive Kristin Cabot faced backlash after being filmed with her boss, while her husband Andrew was also in the crowd on a date.
  • The scandal cost both Astronomer executives their jobs and triggered public scrutiny of their marriages.
    Both Kristin and Andrew had already separated before the concert

    Man in a camo cap and gray shirt in a warehouse setting related to Coldplay KissCam saga unexpected twist.

    Man in a camo cap and gray shirt in a warehouse setting related to Coldplay KissCam saga unexpected twist.

    Image credits: The Royal Spotlight

    Andrew, CEO of Privateer Rum, revealed to People that he and Kristin had “privately and amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert.” 

    “Their decision to divorce was already underway prior to that evening,” a spokesperson explained.

    Family portrait at home, related to Coldplay KissCam saga involving HR exec’s husband attending concert with a date.

    Family portrait at home, related to Coldplay KissCam saga involving HR exec’s husband attending concert with a date.

    Image credits: Maud Cabot / Facebook

    A source also told The Times of London that “Kristin was in the box with people from work, though it wasn’t a company box, and Andrew was actually there too with a date, with a woman who is now his girlfriend.”

    The insider emphasized that the split between Kristin and Andrew was not bitter at all, according to theDaily Mail.

    Headshots of a man and woman smiling, related to Coldplay KissCam saga and HR exec’s husband attending concert with a date.

    Headshots of a man and woman smiling, related to Coldplay KissCam saga and HR exec’s husband attending concert with a date.

    Image credits: Astronomer

    “They had been separated and living apart for several weeks. It was amicable… (Kristin) has felt like she can’t speak out as people in the middle of a divorce can’t say anything public,” the source said.

    Andrew later admitted he was “blindsided” by mediaattention when reporters turned up at the $2.2 million home he once shared with Kristin and their children in Rye, New Hampshire.

    Couple embraced and smiling on Coldplay KissCam at concert, highlighting unexpected twist in HR exec’s story.

    Couple embraced and smiling on Coldplay KissCam at concert, highlighting unexpected twist in HR exec’s story.

    Image credits: instaagraace

    Despite the public speculation, he was quick to clarify that his separation from Kristin was already in progress when the controversy exploded.

    Netizens, however, were not as quick to believe Andrew’s side of the story.

    Couple featured on Coldplay KissCam screen during concert, capturing an unexpected twist in the KissCam saga.

    Couple featured on Coldplay KissCam screen during concert, capturing an unexpected twist in the KissCam saga.

    Image credits: instaagraace

    “Sounds more like she dumped him, but he is trying to save face by saying he dumped her first. Just like junior high school. Some people never grow up,” one commenter stated. 

    “They keep trying to spin this. So now she wasn’t really cheating on her husband, just a homewrecker,” wrote another.

    The viral Coldplay KissCam moment spiraled into a full-blown scandal

    Comment from a top fan named Taryn Marie Scott expressing skepticism about being gaslighted months later, with laughing emojis.

    Comment from a top fan named Taryn Marie Scott expressing skepticism about being gaslighted months later, with laughing emojis.

    The controversy began when a KissCam during Coldplay’sconcert zoomed in on Kristin Cabot and Andy Byron in the arena crowd. 

    Upon realizing that they were on camera, Kristin quickly ducked, and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin commented, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.”

    Comment reading Not an affair an entanglement with laughing emojis in an online social media post about Coldplay KissCam saga.

    Byron, realizing he was on the big screen, seemed to mutter: “F**king hell, it’s me.” The clip spread rapidly online, fueling rumors that the two were romantically involved.

    A source close to Kristin pushed back on thatidea. “It was not that she was caught cheating, it was not some affair.”

    Group of six people smiling indoors, representing Coldplay KissCam saga involving HR exec’s husband attending concert with a date.

    Group of six people smiling indoors, representing Coldplay KissCam saga involving HR exec’s husband attending concert with a date.

    Image credits: Sales Force

    “She fully acknowledges (that the hug) was inappropriate, but that was the only inappropriate thing she did,” the source stated, noting that Kristin and Andy share nothing more than “a great friendship.”

    Similar to Andrew’s comments, the claims that Kristin and Andy just have a “great friendship” did not sit well with netizens.

    Group photo with a woman, two men in formal attire, and a graduate in cap and gown, linked to Coldplay KissCam saga news.

    Group photo with a woman, two men in formal attire, and a graduate in cap and gown, linked to Coldplay KissCam saga news.

    Image credits: Meg Kerrigan / Facebook

    “‘According to the source, Cabot and Byron share nothing more than ‘a great friendship.’ Uh-huh. Pull my center leg, and it plays Jingle Bells,” one commenter stated.

    “Friendship? No way in hell I would let my partner hold a co-worker this way!” wrote another.

    The controversy’s fallout affected both families and Astronomer itself

    Smiling woman in a pink sleeveless top and gold necklaces posing indoors related to Coldplay KissCam saga news.

    Smiling woman in a pink sleeveless top and gold necklaces posing indoors related to Coldplay KissCam saga news.

    Image credits: Annie Hawkins

    The fallout of thecontroversy was notable and quick. Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan, reportedly moved out of their family home days after the concert and returned her wedding ring. 

    She soon removed his surname from her Facebook profile before deleting her account altogether.

    Man in white shirt holding a drink inside an industrial setting linked to Coldplay KissCam saga and HR exec concert twist.

    Man in white shirt holding a drink inside an industrial setting linked to Coldplay KissCam saga and HR exec concert twist.

    Image credits: The Royal Spotlight

    Astronomer, the company where both executives worked, quickly went into damage control. 

    Both Cabot and Byron were placed on leave, and soon, both ended up resigning. The firm issued a statement. 

    “While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not.”

    Netizens shared their thoughts on the new developments in the Coldplay Kisscam scandal on social media

    Text reading they both wanted to see Coldplay but not with their partners relating to Coldplay KissCam saga unexpected twist.

    Text reading they both wanted to see Coldplay but not with their partners relating to Coldplay KissCam saga unexpected twist.

    Text post with username itspizzathehut saying "Rich people polycule let’s gooooo lmfao," highlighting Coldplay KissCam saga unexpected twist.

    Text post with username itspizzathehut saying "Rich people polycule let’s gooooo lmfao," highlighting Coldplay KissCam saga unexpected twist.

    Comment text discussing a personal story about a lawyer husband cheating, related to Coldplay KissCam saga rumors.

    Comment text discussing a personal story about a lawyer husband cheating, related to Coldplay KissCam saga rumors.

    Text excerpt from blog post discussing Coldplay KissCam saga involving HR exec’s husband attending concert with a date.

    Text excerpt from blog post discussing Coldplay KissCam saga involving HR exec’s husband attending concert with a date.

    Text conversation showing a user commenting on the Coldplay KissCam saga involving an HR exec’s husband attending a concert with a date.

    Text conversation showing a user commenting on the Coldplay KissCam saga involving an HR exec’s husband attending a concert with a date.

    Comment about Coldplay KissCam saga showing a humorous take on the HR exec’s husband attending concert with a date.

    Comment about Coldplay KissCam saga showing a humorous take on the HR exec’s husband attending concert with a date.

    Text post by LatterTarget7 reading This needs a Netflix series at this point, discussing Coldplay KissCam saga.

    Text post by LatterTarget7 reading This needs a Netflix series at this point, discussing Coldplay KissCam saga.

    Reddit user comment saying it's the plot of a sitcom, referencing Coldplay KissCam saga and unexpected concert twist.

    Reddit user comment saying it's the plot of a sitcom, referencing Coldplay KissCam saga and unexpected concert twist.

    Coldplay KissCam moment at concert turns dramatic as HR exec’s husband shows up with a date in an unexpected twist.

    Coldplay KissCam moment at concert turns dramatic as HR exec’s husband shows up with a date in an unexpected twist.

    Coldplay KissCam saga unfolds at concert as HR exec’s husband attends with a date, sparking unexpected reactions.

    Coldplay KissCam saga unfolds at concert as HR exec’s husband attends with a date, sparking unexpected reactions.

    Coldplay KissCam moment at concert takes unexpected twist involving HR exec’s husband and a date on big screen.

    Coldplay KissCam moment at concert takes unexpected twist involving HR exec’s husband and a date on big screen.

    Comment text on a white background by user Maxie0921 questioning reaction to the Coldplay KissCam incident during a concert.

    Comment text on a white background by user Maxie0921 questioning reaction to the Coldplay KissCam incident during a concert.

    Comment discussing infidelity related to Coldplay KissCam saga and HR executive’s husband attending concert with a date.

    Comment discussing infidelity related to Coldplay KissCam saga and HR executive’s husband attending concert with a date.

    Text message conversation about cheating on dates and spouses related to Coldplay KissCam saga.

    Text message conversation about cheating on dates and spouses related to Coldplay KissCam saga.

    Coldplay KissCam saga at concert reveals HR exec’s husband attending with another date, sparking unexpected twist.

    Coldplay KissCam saga at concert reveals HR exec’s husband attending with another date, sparking unexpected twist.

    Text post stating most rich and famous people are in open marriages, related to Coldplay KissCam saga and HR exec.

    Text post stating most rich and famous people are in open marriages, related to Coldplay KissCam saga and HR exec.

    Text post from user mermaidwearthed expressing frustration and embarrassment over the Coldplay KissCam saga twist involving an HR exec’s husband.

    Text post from user mermaidwearthed expressing frustration and embarrassment over the Coldplay KissCam saga twist involving an HR exec’s husband.

    Comment discussing how ignoring the Coldplay KissCam event could have made it quickly forgotten.

    Comment discussing how ignoring the Coldplay KissCam event could have made it quickly forgotten.

    Coldplay KissCam moment stirs drama as HR exec’s husband appears at concert with another date.

    Coldplay KissCam moment stirs drama as HR exec’s husband appears at concert with another date.

    Text post commenting on a woman’s poor judgment in a heated discussion related to the Coldplay kisscam saga.

    Text post commenting on a woman’s poor judgment in a heated discussion related to the Coldplay kisscam saga.

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The fact that the entire company was not surprised by their HR director and their CEO cuddling together at a company function makes me thing worse of her, not better. And the fact that she thinks it's OK, because she's informally separated BUT HE'S NOT definitely makes me think worse of her.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don’t understand. If she was separated and messing with her boss, she’s bad, but her not-separated boss messing with her is okay? I don’t get you, Bruno, but I’ve seen others say you’re off your meds; if that’s right, I’ll quit trying to make sense of your posts. If it has nothing to do with meds, then it looks as if you simply hate women.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
