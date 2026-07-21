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Many people say that family and money should never mix. And it’s easy to understand why. Financial disagreements with greedy family members can quickly turn into arguments about entitlement, obligation, and everything relatives believe they have done for one another, and what others should do for them.

​Our Original Poster (OP) found herself in exactly that situation when her mother-in-law discovered $6,000 in unclaimed money belonging to her son and suddenly expected him to give her half of it. What began as a simple search for forgotten funds soon reopened years of family resentment and forced the couple to reconsider their ties to the OP’s in-laws.

​More info: Reddit

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Family relationships can become complicated when money gets in the middle, especially when relatives start treating their support as something that must eventually be repaid

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After discovering money set aside for her son’s education, his mother demanded half of it, even though he could still use the cash for his formation

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The narrator questioned why her mother-in-law expected half of a $6,000 check written in her husband’s name, especially after recently claiming she was a millionaire

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After her mother-in-law demanded half of the money she found, the narrator confronted her over years of guilt, resentment, and gifts that always seemed to come with a price

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After staying out of her husband’s family conflicts for 14 years, the author finally supported him when he decided to cut ties with them

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When the couple confronted her, the mother responded with a formal AI-generated PDF defending her actions, even bringing past conflicts to the table

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The narrator decided to fight fire with fire, matching the document’s tone while dismantling her MIL’s arguments line by line

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The narrator continued addressing her MIL’s claims one by one, adding the context she believed was missing from the family’s version of events

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The letter explained the financial details her mother-in-law had overlooked, making it clear why she legally didn’t deserve even a penny of the money

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The narrator explained a little bit of their financial monthly struggles, before exposing the real reasons behind why they want to move

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The couple decided to give her the full $6K, and called it buying out the emotional mortgage the mother-in-law had apparently accrued on their behalf over the years

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Years of emotional baggage made the family question whether money was the real issue as the in-laws expressed more discomfort than expected

The OP’s husband discovered that his mother had found a $6,000 check in his name through an unclaimed property website. She had asked for his SSN to search for the money, but after finding the check, she expected him to send her half of the cash. His father had originally set the money aside for his education, which he pursued after joining the Navy, but financial issues forced him to leave school.

The narrator questioned why her mother-in-law insisted the money should be hers, considering that the check was written in her son’s name. Especially after recently bragging that she and her husband had officially become millionaires. The OP also pointed out that her husband could have claimed the money himself if his mother had not needed his SSN, and wondered if she would have ever told him about it otherwise.

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The mother-in-law went into greedy mode and coldly insisted on receiving her “finder’s fee.” The narrator finally confronted her about years of resentment, including gifts and favors that always seemed to come with strings attached. She even offered her a 10% cut for typing her son’s name into a website, then packed up years of unopened gifts, willing to fully return them.

The dispute escalated into a family disaster when the couple received a formal PDF response that appeared to defend the mother-in-law’s actions, which even involved the relationship with their grandson. This prompted the narrator to answer point by point in the same AI-like tone. After years of tension, the son believed his mother crossed a line and decided to cut ties with his parents.

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This story has a very interesting legal side. When it comes to unclaimed money, the person who finds a record is not automatically its owner. The US government explains that unclaimed funds are money owed to an individual who failed to collect it, and that people may file claims for money owed to them. In this case, the check was written in the son’s name, which means the money isn’t owed to the mother.

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​At the same time, the situation is kinda confusing because the mother-in-law expected a 50% cut for finding the money. The OP finds this claim completely absurd for two reasons: first, the woman doesn’t need the money at all, since she had bragged about becoming a millionaire. Then, it was the author’s husband who had to pay taxes for the funds. To the OP, all the love and support didn’t feel unconditional.

Research on conditional parental love suggests that children may grow up feeling that love and support depend on meeting certain expectations, rather than being given simply because they are family. The author’s description of gifts and favors that seemed to come with a price may explain why the couple eventually began viewing their relationship with the in-laws through the lens of an “emotional mortgage.”

To connect with this, experts state that family manipulation also describes a dynamic in which favors can become conditional: “I did X for you, so you should do Y for me.” This sort of emotional accounting can make family relationships feel transactional. This may explain why her husband never wanted to open gifts, and why the couple decided that no amount of money was worth the trouble.

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​What do you think? Was the couple wrong in giving the mother-in-law the money? Was cutting ties the right decision? Share your thoughts in the comments!

The community sided with the author of the story and her husband, with readers insisting the greedy mother-in-law deserved none of the $6,000 she finally got

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