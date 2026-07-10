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When it comes to inheritance, a lot of people go crazy and often end up sparking a huge family feud. It’s the stuff of movies and novels, whether it’s a secret heir who has no idea about the fortune or someone who wants to hoard it all.

The Original Poster (OP) on this occasion is a young 15-year-old teenager who discovered very soon in life that family fortune can be a source of trouble. One day, he got an unpleasant phone call from an aunt whom he hadn’t seen in years. There’s no shortage of stories about unhinged aunts, but this one has a twist of poetic justice that is quite satisfactory.

More info: Reddit

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Inheritance disputes have divided families for generations, turning what should be a legacy into a source of conflict

Image credits: jet-po / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The narrator’s great-grandfather wanted him to remember him forever and left a hidden surprise waiting for his 18th birthday

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His entitled and bratty aunt returned after years of silence, claiming the teenager’s inheritance should belong to her instead

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The aunt exploded into a shocking rant, but her threats backfired when the teen’s father overheard everything

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Inherited wealth has always caused disagreements, and this teenager’s mystery inheritance sparked an unexpected family feud

The OP explained all the context before the phone call in his post. His great-grandfather left forever when he was just a year old and, in his will, instructed that the narrator would receive an inheritance once he turned 18. No one knew what the inheritance was except for the boy’s grandfather.

Fast forward to the present: the teen’s aunt unexpectedly called one day and quickly revealed the reason for her call: she wanted the inheritance. She argued that because the OP is still a minor and never really knew his great-grandfather, he should simply give her the inheritance instead. Claiming she deserves it more, she insisted that he has no real need for whatever was left to him.

The OP laughed off the request and refused; the conversation took a disturbing turn. His aunt exploded into a stream of insults, calling him spoiled and overweight before screaming that she could really hurt him and no one would care. At that moment, the author’s dad walked into the room, heard the threats over speakerphone, and immediately confronted his sister.

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The father reminded her that she had already received lots of money from the great-grandfather’s estate before, but she had spent it all on alcohol and clothes. Furious over her behavior, dad told her never to contact them again and then called the OP’s grandfather. Later, grandad returned the call and revealed he removed her from his own will, leaving the OP shocked by how far the issue had escalated.

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Inheritance has been tearing families apart for centuries. The end of Genghis Khan’s empire led to power struggles among his descendants, while the absence of Alexander the Great sparked decades of conflict between his generals. Whether it’s kingdoms or family fortunes, who gets what often brings out the worst in people. Nowadays, managing an inheritance can be quite a challenge, legally speaking.

To focus on our case, a legal analysis by family lawyers explains that minors generally cannot decide what to do with an inheritance themselves. Instead, a parent or legal guardian accepts or rejects it on their behalf, usually with the benefit of an inventory to protect the child’s assets. Once that inheritance is accepted for the minor, they cannot later renounce it upon reaching adulthood.

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The OP’s situation is a bit different because he hasn’t actually received the inheritance yet; according to the will, he’ll gain access at 18, which highlights the little details involved in how inheritance works. Even so, nothing suggests his aunt has any legal authority over it. Unless she had been formally appointed to manage the estate, she would have no legal basis to claim or control assets left to her nephew.

The second legal aspect that stands out is being cut out of a will, which isn’t always the end of the story either. Legal experts note that disinherited relatives can sometimes challenge a will, so solicitors often recommend documenting the reasons for excluding someone, especially after serious family conflicts like the one described here. Either way, the aunt will have to think twice before going nuts over an inheritance again.

Have you ever fought over your own relatives’ legacy? What would you do if you were in the OP’s skin?

Netizens rushed to share their own stories and give inheritance advice to the teen, encouraging to enjoy what was left to him out of love

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