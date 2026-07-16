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Family holidays are meant to bring people together, creating moments of laughter, traditions, and shared memories. These celebrations give relatives the chance to reconnect, appreciate the bonds that bring families closer, enjoy homemade meals, and even brag about their own cooking skills.

But some people, even without bad intentions, bring their personal interests into family celebrations. The Original Poster (OP) of this story shared how her mother-in-law’s obsession with MLM businesses turned a Thanksgiving dinner into an unforgettable situation. After reading what happened, you might realize your own family gatherings are not as chaotic as you thought.

More info: Reddit

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Personal passions can bring people together, but they can also create conflicts when others feel pressured to participate

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The author described her 60YO MIL’s dramatic personality and her habit of starting new MLM businesses despite criticism

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The family rejected MIL’s expensive Lularoe outfit idea before arriving at Thanksgiving with their traditional homemade dishes

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The Thanksgiving dinner began normally until the narrator noticed her famous mashed potatoes tasted completely different than usual

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The family discovered MIL had added essential oils to their food, turning her latest business idea into a Thanksgiving disaster

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Image credits: magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The Thanksgiving argument continued as MIL accused everyone of not supporting her business and defended her choices

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When family members turn personal passions into expectations, conflicts can follow, as this Thanksgiving dinner showed with MIL’s new venture

The narrator began by sharing that her mother-in-law’s career in multi-level marketing had caused constant family frustration. This particular situation found its peak point during a Thanksgiving dinner, a critical moment in the family’s view of MLM. Before the holiday, MIL pressured everyone to buy expensive matching outfits from her latest venture, but the family refused.

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According to the OP, her mother-in-law had a habit of expecting everyone to follow along with her plans. The dinner began with some tension about family outfits, but then it proceeded just fine. Some time later, the author realized the meal seemed strangely different, with an unusual flavor in her widely famous mashed potatoes. The family soon discovered why.

After being asked what she had added, the mother-in-law proudly admitted she had used essential oils to prepare her own meals, and then to season the food the family had brought to the table, claiming they were natural and life-changing. She had even added orange oil to the pies and hoped the experience would convince everyone to join her business in the near future.

The reaction was not what she expected. The family stopped eating, ordered different food, and even her own husband did not get on board this time. The mother-in-law became upset that no one supported her latest venture, and the argument escalated when she blamed the OP for speaking up, turning a Thanksgiving dinner into a conflict that permanently changed their relationship.

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The MIL in this story probably didn’t pick a good moment for pitching her oils to her family. Thanksgiving is one of the most important holidays in the United States, not only culturally but also economically. The celebration marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season, with millions of Americans spending on food, travel, and gifts every year.

For many millennials, Thanksgiving chaos feels familiar thanks to pop culture, as shows like Friends and How I Met Your Mother, if you allow me some millenialness, are fond of portraying. Who would expect that anyone would “season” the food with essential oils? Although exaggerated, these fictional situations work because they reflect real frustrations many people experience during holidays.

However, research suggests those portrayals are not completely overstated. According to expert psychologists, many adults experience holiday-related stress, explaining that “a little more than 1 in 10 adults (14%) said they seek help from a therapist or counselor to cope with stress during the holiday season”. Family discussions and disagreements are among the situations people try to avoid during celebrations.

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Thanksgiving is only one example of a broader pattern. Holidays often blend traditions and expectations, and when paired with peculiar family dynamics, this can create pressure as different personalities and opinions come together. Studies on holiday stress have found that the burden includes planning gatherings, preparing meals, and dealing with criticism from relatives.

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Have you ever dealt with a family member who took things too far during the holidays? Share your experience below!

The community sided with the narrator, agreeing her MIL had crossed the line with the Thanksgiving dinner, turning it into an unnecessary family conflict

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