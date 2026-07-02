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More often than not, mothers-in-law tend to intervene in the daily life of happy couples. It’s just a messy relationship, with lots of jealousy and competition for the family’s love and attention.

And when the family expands, things can get out of hand pretty quickly, just as this first-time mom learned when arriving home with her newborn baby. What was supposed to be a happy moment became a disgusting episode of family drama. Yup, Pandas, one of those episodes.

More info: Reddit

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The arrival of a new baby is a joyful occasion for all members of the family, but sometimes people can ruin the best moments in life

Image credits: pedroignaciofotografia / Magnific (not the actual photo)

From throwing a cake to questioning the pregnancy, this MIL stopped at nothing to undermine her son’s relationship

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The welcome-home surprise for the newborn turned into a sad mystery after every decoration and family gift vanished without a trace

Image credits: shurkin_son / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Security footage revealed her MIL as the culprit, and the future new family decided to go no contact with grandma

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: RedSky988

The relationship with this toxic MIL was heading nowhere good, and this first-time mom was horrified by how it ended

It all started with pandemic restrictions, which prevented families from gathering at hospitals. This new mom’s parents decided to prepare a surprise by decorating the front of their house before they arrived. Balloons, gifts, and a handmade baby sweater that had belonged to the Original Poster (OP) were all waiting on the porch, ready to welcome the family home.

But when the couple arrived, the decorations were nowhere to be found. At first, the narrator assumed her parents had been unable to do as promised. But then, her mom called to ask if they had enjoyed the surprise. Confused, The OP explained there was nothing on the porch, but her parents had photos of the result. Suspecting theft, the couple reviewed the footage from their home security camera.

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Instead of a stranger, they were shocked to find the fiancé’s mother loading everything into her car before driving away. This left the new parents stunned, especially because the missing items included irreplaceable keepsakes. When confronted, the future grandmother denied taking anything, then eventually admitted what she had done. She claimed she felt hurt because she had wanted to decorate the house herself.

Things escalated when her son demanded she return everything, to which she responded that she had thrown all into a donation bin. While most of it could be replaced, the same could not be said for the family heirloom. The narrator explained how heartbroken and mad she was, and together with her couple decided grandma was not going to be part of the newborn’s life, going full no contact on her.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Toxic mothers-in-law have always been a problem for people, and they will doubtfully go away. Controlling during childhood, they are most likely to attempt to maintain control over their adult child’s life. Relationship experts note that a toxic mother-in-law repeatedly ignores boundaries, often creating tension between couples.

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The issue with the woman in this story didn’t happen out of the blue. Instead, it was something that had been on the making for years and years before. By never accepting her son’s relationship with the OP, this mother created a rift with her future daughter-in-law. Sabotage and manipulation were some of her weapons, and she made sure several intimate moments were bittersweet.

In fact, emotional manipulation is also one of their major tools, which can be seen in this grandma in the way she stole everything. Although the fiancé assures his mom is no porch pirate, a problem that has been affecting the American population increasingly with each passing year, she still created high distress for the first-time mom during a critical milestone.

The first weeks after childbirth should be filled with love and emotional support. Expert Ileana Berrios explains that “a new mother doesn’t need perfection from her support system—she needs consistency, kindness, and people respect her”. It’s a shame that the OP had to go through the emotional attack of a toxic mother-in-law, but it was wise of her and her fiancé to go no contact and establish clear boundaries.

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Considering the rollercoaster that is postpartum, she seems to have handled things pretty well. What would you have done in this situation? Let us know in the comments!

For commenters, this was not just about stolen decorations, but about broken trust and a MIL who ruined what should have been a joyful moment for the entire family

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