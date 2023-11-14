Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Husband Bans Wife’s Queer BFF From The Delivery Room So She Doesn’t See Her Naked
Husband Bans Wife’s Queer BFF From The Delivery Room So She Doesn’t See Her Naked

It must be uncomfortable to be someone’s best friend and to have their partner dislike you at the same time. Jealousy, miscommunication, and just a clash of personalities are common pitfalls, but what if your friend’s partner thinks you are secretly into them?

A queer woman turned to the internet for advice when she learned that her best friend’s husband wanted to ban her from the delivery room for an absurd reason. As it turns out, he truly believed that OP was playing a long game to seduce his wife and he was having none of it. This quickly diverged into him airing his homophobic laundry and throwing a fit.

A best friend giving birth should be a time of joy and celebration

Image credits: Jonathan Borba (not the actual photo)

But one queer woman was at a loss when her friend’s homophobic husband banned her from the delivery room

Image credits: Crypto Crow (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Polina Zimmerman (not the actual photo)

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

Image credits: DimmistApollo

People overwhelmingly sided with OP

wandiledludlu avatar
Sum Guy
Sum Guy
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm calling b******t... why does everything she says kinda benefit her and make her look like she is a saint. She clearly did not respect the couple's relationship to stand back. How many of you have had your best friend by your side when the father is just there. It's not like the guy was never there. She could have waited outside but clearly she was too selfish to think about what it would do to their relationship

Vote comment up
-2
-2points
Vote comment down
reply
zora24_1 avatar
Trillian
Trillian
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That does not matter. The expecting mother asked her to come. It is her say and her say alone, since she is the one giving birth.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
