Husband Bans Wife’s Queer BFF From The Delivery Room So She Doesn’t See Her Naked
It must be uncomfortable to be someone’s best friend and to have their partner dislike you at the same time. Jealousy, miscommunication, and just a clash of personalities are common pitfalls, but what if your friend’s partner thinks you are secretly into them?
A queer woman turned to the internet for advice when she learned that her best friend’s husband wanted to ban her from the delivery room for an absurd reason. As it turns out, he truly believed that OP was playing a long game to seduce his wife and he was having none of it. This quickly diverged into him airing his homophobic laundry and throwing a fit.
A best friend giving birth should be a time of joy and celebration
But one queer woman was at a loss when her friend’s homophobic husband banned her from the delivery room
wow, what an a*****e
I'm calling b******t... why does everything she says kinda benefit her and make her look like she is a saint. She clearly did not respect the couple's relationship to stand back. How many of you have had your best friend by your side when the father is just there. It's not like the guy was never there. She could have waited outside but clearly she was too selfish to think about what it would do to their relationship
That does not matter. The expecting mother asked her to come. It is her say and her say alone, since she is the one giving birth.
wow, what an a*****e
