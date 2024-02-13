“It’s Devastating”: Woman Finds Out Husband Made Out With Her Sister, Files For Divorce

ADVERTISEMENT

Cheating is always awful when you’re on the receiving end. It’s even worse when it involves one of your siblings. The ‘keep it in the family’ rule definitely doesn’t apply here. It can divide the whole extended family and make repairing previously close relationships nearly impossible.

The author of this story found out her husband was cheating on her with her own sister. Naturally, her first inclination was anger and contempt at both cheating parties. But, because her family had different opinions about her reactions, she decided to ask the Internet’s opinion.

You May Also Like:

A spouse’s infidelity can be even more hurtful when there’s another family member involved

Share icon

Image credits: George Milton (not the actual photo)

The OP of this story asked the Internet whether she was the jerk for wanting to divorce her husband who made out with her sister

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image source: LeatherShake1769

Share icon

Image credits: Alena Darmel (not the actual photo)

The OP provided more details in the comments

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

The opinion from the commenters was unanimous: the OP is not the jerk here

Share icon