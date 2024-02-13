“It’s Devastating”: Woman Finds Out Husband Made Out With Her Sister, Files For Divorce
Cheating is always awful when you’re on the receiving end. It’s even worse when it involves one of your siblings. The ‘keep it in the family’ rule definitely doesn’t apply here. It can divide the whole extended family and make repairing previously close relationships nearly impossible.
The author of this story found out her husband was cheating on her with her own sister. Naturally, her first inclination was anger and contempt at both cheating parties. But, because her family had different opinions about her reactions, she decided to ask the Internet’s opinion.
A spouse’s infidelity can be even more hurtful when there’s another family member involved
The OP of this story asked the Internet whether she was the jerk for wanting to divorce her husband who made out with her sister
The OP provided more details in the comments
The opinion from the commenters was unanimous: the OP is not the jerk here
Um no, HE threw 13 years away over a kiss - but I'm a curious panda, why was OP working nights not a problem when he was a labourer but was a problem with his new job?
***Please don’t throw away 13 years over a kiss***. She didn’t, Jerkass. You did.
