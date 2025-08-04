Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Learns His Wife’s Family Secretly Cyber-Bullied Him, Bans Them From Seeing His Son
Man sitting on bed holding head in distress, representing cyber-bullied man learning family secret and banning them.
Couples, Relationships

Man Learns His Wife’s Family Secretly Cyber-Bullied Him, Bans Them From Seeing His Son

You think you know someone until you realize you never did. Life has a way of coming at us with the most unexpected twists and turns. For one man, it was a confession from his wife that shook him to the core…

The guy has told how he was viciously cyber-bullied to the point that it took a toll on his mental health. He confided in his SO and she supported him through it at the time. Years later, the woman dropped a bombshell: her family was behind the anonymous online harassment. The victim has shared the entire ordeal online and is begging for advice…

    Relentless cyber-bullying attacks left him in a very dark space a few years ago

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Now it’s emerged that his wife’s family was behind it, and she knew all along

    Image credit: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Valeriia Miller / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: New Africa / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: ThrowRADraftCassette

    Cyber-bullying is on the rise, with one in six school-aged children experiencing it

    Cyberbullying is the use of technology to harass, threaten, embarrass, or target another person. Online threats and mean, aggressive, or rude texts, tweets, posts, or messages all count. As does posting personal information, pictures, or videos designed to hurt or embarrass someone else. That’s according to kidshealth.org.

    The platform adds that cyberbullying also includes photos, messages, or pages that don’t get taken down, even after the person has been asked to do so. “In other words, it’s anything that gets posted online and is meant to hurt, harass, or upset someone else,” it notes, warning that it’s against the law in many states, and committing the crime could have serious consequences. 

    “Cyberbullying introduces unique challenges for adolescents, extending beyond the school gates into the perceived safety of their homes and personal lives,” warns the World Health Organization (WHO).

    WHO reports that the latest data from 2018 to 2022 shows a concerning increase in cyberbullying. The Health Behaviour in School-aged Children (HBSC) study focused on patterns of bullying and peer violence among adolescents across 44 countries and regions. It found that 15% of adolescents (around 1 in 6) have experienced cyberbullying.

    “The digital world, while offering incredible opportunities for learning and connecting, also amplifies challenges like cyberbullying,” said study coordinator, Dr Joanna Inchley. “This calls for comprehensive strategies to protect our young people’s mental and emotional well-being.”

    Inchley added that it’s crucial for governments, schools, and families to collaborate on addressing online risks, ensuring adolescents have safe and supportive environments in which to thrive.”

    Online bullying, just like any other type of bullying, can lead to serious long-lasting problems. According to Kids Health, the stress of being in a constant state of upset or fear can lead to problems with mood, energy level, sleep, and appetite. This can have a knock-on effect on how they perform at school. Or whether they can concentrate in class.

    “It also can make someone feel jumpy, anxious, or sad. If someone is already depressed or anxious, cyberbullying can make things much worse,” notes the site.

    “Your marriage is done”: many people shared their opinions and offered advice

    Mental health
    relationship
    secrets
    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    hjsayen avatar
    Bowtechie
    Bowtechie
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At the top of the post, OP called his wife the most "unselfish" person he's ever met. That's not true, her actions regarding this have been incredibly selfish. Rather than tell OP outright her family was behind the bullying the moment she found out, she hid it, and let him marry her without all the facts. Then, and this is the worst thing in my opinion, she didn't even tell him now because she felt it was right, she told him because her SISTER threatened to expose her if she didn't. Now, she won't even him give him the space to process his feelings because it's making HER unhappy. She's only thinking about herself, and while I can see a point that she's been conditioned by her family to accept their abhorrent behavior (obviously, to do otherwise gets you banished and labelled a "black sheep"), but she needs some serious therapy and to take a good hard look at herself before she can even begin to fix her marriage. Imo OP should separate for now and get individual and couple's therapy.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    hjsayen avatar
    Bowtechie
    Bowtechie
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, hey, addendum! There's actually a surprisingly healthy update (well, for OP and his wife, not this psychotic family): https://www.reddit.com/r/AmIOverreacting/comments/1mfa1ec/update_aio_after_discovering_my_27m_wifes_30f/

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
