Man Learns His Wife’s Family Secretly Cyber-Bullied Him, Bans Them From Seeing His Son

ADVERTISEMENT

You think you know someone until you realize you never did. Life has a way of coming at us with the most unexpected twists and turns. For one man, it was a confession from his wife that shook him to the core…

ADVERTISEMENT

The guy has told how he was viciously cyber-bullied to the point that it took a toll on his mental health. He confided in his SO and she supported him through it at the time. Years later, the woman dropped a bombshell: her family was behind the anonymous online harassment. The victim has shared the entire ordeal online and is begging for advice…

RELATED:

Relentless cyber-bullying attacks left him in a very dark space a few years ago

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Now it’s emerged that his wife’s family was behind it, and she knew all along

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credit: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Valeriia Miller / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: New Africa / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ThrowRADraftCassette

ADVERTISEMENT

Cyber-bullying is on the rise, with one in six school-aged children experiencing it

Cyberbullying is the use of technology to harass, threaten, embarrass, or target another person. Online threats and mean, aggressive, or rude texts, tweets, posts, or messages all count. As does posting personal information, pictures, or videos designed to hurt or embarrass someone else. That’s according to kidshealth.org.

The platform adds that cyberbullying also includes photos, messages, or pages that don’t get taken down, even after the person has been asked to do so. “In other words, it’s anything that gets posted online and is meant to hurt, harass, or upset someone else,” it notes, warning that it’s against the law in many states, and committing the crime could have serious consequences.

“Cyberbullying introduces unique challenges for adolescents, extending beyond the school gates into the perceived safety of their homes and personal lives,” warns the World Health Organization (WHO).

ADVERTISEMENT

WHO reports that the latest data from 2018 to 2022 shows a concerning increase in cyberbullying. The Health Behaviour in School-aged Children (HBSC) study focused on patterns of bullying and peer violence among adolescents across 44 countries and regions. It found that 15% of adolescents (around 1 in 6) have experienced cyberbullying.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The digital world, while offering incredible opportunities for learning and connecting, also amplifies challenges like cyberbullying,” said study coordinator, Dr Joanna Inchley. “This calls for comprehensive strategies to protect our young people’s mental and emotional well-being.”

Inchley added that it’s crucial for governments, schools, and families to collaborate on addressing online risks, ensuring adolescents have safe and supportive environments in which to thrive.”

Online bullying, just like any other type of bullying, can lead to serious long-lasting problems. According to Kids Health, the stress of being in a constant state of upset or fear can lead to problems with mood, energy level, sleep, and appetite. This can have a knock-on effect on how they perform at school. Or whether they can concentrate in class.

“It also can make someone feel jumpy, anxious, or sad. If someone is already depressed or anxious, cyberbullying can make things much worse,” notes the site.

“Your marriage is done”: many people shared their opinions and offered advice

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT