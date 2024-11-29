Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Pushes To Go On “Gaycation,” Insists He’s Not Gay, Wife’s Not Buying It
Couples, Relationships

Man Pushes To Go On “Gaycation,” Insists He’s Not Gay, Wife’s Not Buying It

We now live in a more progressive society where there is less stigma on a person’s chosen sexual orientation. However, homosexuality remains a complicated topic when put into the context of marriage

What do you do if your spouse could possibly be gay or bisexual? This is an issue a woman had been dealing with since her husband expressed his desire to go on a “gaycation.” He was defensive in his response when she tried to clarify his sexual preference, which ultimately put their relationship in shambles

The woman now asks the Reddit community for advice on handling her situation. Scroll down to read the entire text and reader reactions. 

Having a homosexual spouse could complicate the relationship

Image credits: Iakobchuk / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

This woman suspects her husband is at least bisexual due to his adamance to go on a “gaycation”

Image credits: goffkein / freepik (not the actual photo)

She refused, but he didn’t take it lightly

Image credits: Anju Ravindranath / unsplash (not the actual photo)

The woman ultimately decided that her marriage was “dead”

Image credits: ThrowRA_Canning1900

Mixed-orientation marriages may not end in divorce, but they may impact the family dynamic

Not all mixed-orientation marriages end badly, especially if the couple can work things out. However, as the story shows, these situations can significantly affect family dynamics. 

It creates a complicated scenario, as shared by the author, who has two teenage sons with her husband. According to licensed therapist Dr. Joe Kort, the situation only gets more difficult. 

“His gayness may surface more strongly and become more of an identity for him and thus become an issue in their marriage,” Dr. Kort wrote in an article for Psychology Today, referring to relationships between heterosexual women and homosexual men. 

In the story, the burden seems to lie heavier on the man, who is likely confused about his sexual orientation and does not know how to address it. Dr. Kort says it is often the case among other closeted gay men who are married to women. 

“He most likely interpreted his gay interests as sexual ‘kinks,’ and he convinced himself they would fade away after he married,” he wrote. 

Schoenberg Family Law Group brought up a study revealing that couples don’t necessarily fall out of love with each other even if one of them comes out or shows signs of homosexuality. 

According to Dr. Kort, deep feelings of love do not fade quickly. He noted that “love can conquer (but not change) orientation,” which the woman can also consider before making a final decision on her marriage. 

Couples in mixed-orientation marriages must find what works best for the situation

The author’s heartbreak from her marriage potentially ending is understandable, but it is not over yet. The relationship may never be the same again, but the couple can still move past this stormy chapter of their lives.

Dr. Kort says determining where they see themselves heading is the next and most difficult part. Are they keeping their marriage traditional, anchored on monogamy? Or will they explore having an open relationship

These heavy conversations require time and effort to resolve, so experts like author and therapist Laura Silverstein advise taking things slowly and having fun in the process. 

“Go to your favorite places, enjoy your favorite dates, and let life go on simultaneously,” Silverstein wrote in an article for The Gottman Institute

Silverstein echoes Dr. Kort’s sentiments on honesty, but she focuses more on the self. She points out that forcing yourself to believe something untrue to keep the person you love wouldn’t work. 

“Try not to let that fear block you from speaking your own truth,” she advises. 

The author is in a complicated situation, and her best option at the moment is to find a compromise that works for everyone involved. 

Readers had their questions and offered their theories

Others offered their suggestions and advice

Miguel Ordoñez

Miguel Ordoñez

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

Viktorija Ošikaitė

Viktorija Ošikaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

livlisbon84 avatar
StarCrossedFriday
StarCrossedFriday
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This could almost be a sketch. I’m trying to imagine the reverse, going on a lesbian vacation with my SIL and my mind just shuts down.

timwilkinson avatar
Mr. Toast
Mr. Toast
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Oh, he's not gay but he helps out when we're busy" Or from Gimme Gimme - Lindy ""What's the difference between a heterosexuals and a bisexual anyway?" Tom (gay flatmate) "about 5 pints of lager in my experience "

