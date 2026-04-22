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In 1998, before the start of the FIFA World Cup, Argentina national team coach Daniel Passarella announced that players with long hair would not be included in the final squad. Some, like that team’s star player, Gabriel Batistuta, agreed to cut their hair, while others put personal principles first and skipped the tournament…

Ironically, Passarella himself, as a footballer in his youth, wore his hair long, well past his shoulders. Double standards? Most likely. However, back then, we were talking about adults earning millions, after all, whereas today’s story is about a teen who clashes with his stepdad over his long hair.

More info: Reddit

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It’s hard to believe that some people still object to teen males wearing long hair in 2026, but this is reality

Image credits: Austin Pacheco / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The author of the post has a 17-year-old son, and he had always had long hair, which his stepdad disliked heavily

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Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One day, returning home, the mom found her son in tears, cutting his hair, after the stepdad “punished” him by cutting it short in spots

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Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The guy said it was a punishment for the kid skipping his classes, but the mom had already hatched a petty revenge plan

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Image credits: ithinkantsarecute

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She ended up buying her son a much-coveted and costly Affliction leather jacket using her spouse’s credit card

So, the original poster (OP) says her son is now 17 and has had long hair for almost his entire life. The mother thinks it looks good, but her husband, the teen’s stepdad, strongly disagrees. According to the man, long hair on guys looks “girly,” and he’s repeatedly tried to persuade or force his stepson to get a shorter haircut.

The teen always kept his stance, but one day, upon returning home, the woman found him in tears, cutting strands of his hair in front of the mirror. As it turned out, his stepfather decided to punish him for skipping classes and cut his hair short in spots, so the teen had to cut it all himself to look at least slightly neat.

The convo between the couple quickly devolved into yelling, because although the OP doesn’t support skipping classes at all, she still considers her spouse’s actions mean and cruel. He defended himself, but it was clear he was pleased because, after all these years, he had finally achieved his goal. So our heroine quickly hatched a revenge plan…

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The son always wanted a pricey Affliction leather jacket, so his mom went and bought him one. Oh, and a quick clarification: she paid for the purchase with her husband’s credit card, declaring to his angry outcry that it would be a form of compensation for her stepson’s haircut. After all, her son will spend years growing his hair, and her husband will earn more money quickly enough, she’s quite sure.

Image credits: Anna Evans / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

According to a recent Gallup poll, fewer than half of American parents surveyed rate their relationships with their teenage children as excellent. Meanwhile, biological parents tend to report their relationships with their children as high quality (62%), while among stepparents, this figure is just half that (31%).

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Of course, the issue of long hair among teenage males and their relationships with their parents was more relevant in the ’60s and ’70s, but in reality, in any era, there are still people with the mentality of an old army sergeant, who perceive any male hairstyle longer than a couple of inches as outrageous and requiring immediate attention from a barber.

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It’s enough to recall the numerous recent cases from Texas schools, where students and their parents took legal action against school rules that effectively discriminate against kids based on hair length. Schools, in turn, defend their right to set their own dress codes. Ultimately, everything depends on the rules “hardwired” into each individual’s mind.

As for our story today, the vast majority of people in the comments massively supported the original poster, and the only criticism she received was for still being together with a man who mistreats her child this way. By the way, what advice would you, our dear readers, give to this woman?

Commenters mostly supported the woman, but also urged her to defend her son better, and maybe file for divorce from that rude guy

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