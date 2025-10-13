Slacker Hubby Plans To Skip Out On Caring For Wife After Her Surgery, Friend Considers Exposing Him

ADVERTISEMENT

Getting married isn’t something to be taken lightly, and once you are, you’re expected to follow through on your wedding vows, like “in sickness and in health.” Turning your back on the promises you made on your big day is the ultimate form of flaking out.

One woman has turned to an online community to vent after her friend’s slacker husband tried weaseling his way out of caring for his wife post-surgery and roping her in to do it instead. Fuming, she asked netizens if she should tell her friend about it.

More info: Reddit

Marriage vows are meant to mean something, but not all spouses follow through on their promises

Man with backpack looking reluctant while woman in white sweater holds his hand indoors, reflecting a slacker hubby scenario.

Image credits: Alena Darmel / Pexels (not the actual photo)

One woman’s friend was about to have surgery that would leave her out of action for about 8 weeks afterward

Text excerpt discussing a friend considering exposing a slacker hubby planning to skip caring for wife after surgery.

Text excerpt highlighting a slacker hubby avoiding care duties after wife's surgery, showing insensitivity and unreliability.

Text about friend supporting wife during serious surgery while slacker hubby plans to skip out on her care afterward.

Text excerpt discussing concerns about a slacker hubby’s ability to care for wife after surgery during her recovery period.

Man sitting beside wife in bed looking concerned, illustrating slacker hubby plans to skip care after surgery.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman was concerned that her friend’s notoriously lazy husband wouldn’t be up to the task, and it didn’t take long before her worst fears were confirmed

Alt text: Concerned friend contemplates exposing slacker hubby planning to skip caring for wife after her surgery.

Text excerpt discussing a husband planning to skip caregiving after wife’s surgery, highlighting slacker hubby behavior.

Text excerpt discussing concerns about a slacker hubby planning to skip caring for wife after surgery and possible exposure.

Text excerpt about a slacker hubby avoiding care after wife's surgery, with a friend considering exposing him.

Group of men casually chatting and drinking at a bar, reflecting slacker hubby planning to skip caring for wife after surgery.

Image credits: gpointstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The husband shamelessly asked the woman if she would take care of his wife on the very first day after her surgery, all so that he could hang out with his friends

Text on a white background discussing whether to tell a wife about her husband's plans after her surgery.

Update text about slacker hubby planning to skip caring for wife after her surgery, friend considers exposing him online.

Text excerpt on a white background discussing a slacker hubby planning to skip caring for wife after surgery, friend considers exposing him.

Text excerpt from a conversation about a slacker hubby planning to skip caring for his wife after surgery.

Image credits: Dazzling-Brush-9005

Two women sit on a couch, one comforting the other who appears upset, highlighting slacker hubby neglect after surgery.

Image credits: Nini FromParis / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The woman point-blank refused, then turned to an online community to ask netizens whether or not she should tell her friend about the husband’s ridiculous request

Update message about wife’s surgery recovery and husband planning to skip care, friend weighing exposing him.

Text excerpt discussing a slacker hubby planning to skip caring for his wife after surgery, friend considers exposing him.

Text message discussing a slacker hubby working from home and neglecting care responsibilities after wife’s surgery.

Man sitting on bed looking upset while wife lies in bed after surgery, highlighting slacker hubby and care issues.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

In an update to her original post, the woman said the hopeless husband had told his wife he’d asked her to “babysit” her, and it didn’t go down well

Text excerpt showing a friend refusing to support a slacker hubby who plans to skip caring for wife after surgery.

Text excerpt discussing a slacker hubby planning to avoid caring for wife after surgery, with a friend considering exposing him.

Text message expressing gratitude for comments and mentioning telling a wife who found it amusing after her surgery.

Young woman looking worried on couch, holding phone, reflecting concern about slacker hubby plans after wife's surgery.

Image credits: undrey / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman told her friend she would be there for her if she needed, but she wasn’t about to drop everything to help the lazy husband slack off

Text excerpt about slacker hubby trying to skip caring for wife after surgery, friend refuses to babysit her.

Text excerpt from a friend about a slacker hubby’s history of not caring for wife and potential plan to skip after surgery.

Image credits: Dazzling-Brush-9005

In yet another update, the woman said her friend’s surgery had gone well and that, for the time being at least, the husband had actually stepped up to the plate

When the original poster (OP) found out her best friend was about to have major surgery, she promised to be there every step of the way. But she wasn’t so sure about her friend’s husband, a guy who preferred “comfort and fun” over responsibility and consideration for other people. Her gut told her he’d fail the moment things got difficult.

Sure enough, before the surgery even happened, the husband asked if she could “cover” for him the very next day. Why? So he could hang out with friends. Furious, OP refused. She didn’t want to enable him or let him dodge his duty. It was day one of recovery, after all.

But before she could even decide whether to tell her friend, he told on himself. The husband admitted he’d asked her to “babysit” his recovering wife. Shocked and hurt, the woman confronted him, only for him to shrug it off. Her disappointment was clear: he really just didn’t get it.

Thankfully, the surgery went well, and at first, things seemed promising. The usually hopeless husband was attentive, supportive, even “holding strong.” But it didn’t last. By Sunday night, his “care” was slipping again. He was working from home but was already trying to sneak out of responsibilities like it was a chore.

Now, everyone’s watching to see whether he’ll step up or check out. For his wife, her recovery isn’t just about healing physically; it’s about realizing who’s really in her corner when things get hard. OP says she’s talked about leaving the extremely imbalanced relationship before, but she doubts it’ll ever happen.

Surgical team performing operation in a sterile operating room with medical equipment and lung X-rays visible.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

From what OP tells us, her friend appears to be stuck in a marriage that’s extremely one-sided. The fact that her husband is so quick to forget his marriage vows is, how should we put it, worrying, to say the least. But just what do you do with a husband that’s epically lazy? We went looking for answers.

The folks over at MarriageHelper say that most of the time, when people appear to be lazy, it’s likely because there’s something deeper going on—things like depression, pain, anger, physical issues, and even trauma. But being yelled at makes it worse. It’s up to you, as their spouse, to be the voice of hope and encouragement.

Marriage.com offers some amazing tips and tricks to help you cope with a husband who’s not exactly pulling his weight. A few of the most useful include having an open and honest conversation about how his laziness affects you and the household, setting clear expectations, using positive reinforcement, and involving him in decision-making.

While OP’s friend can try these lazy hubby hacks, perhaps it could also be a good idea to remind him of his original commitments to her. The pros at Brides.com say that whether you’ve been married for a year, a decade, or half a century, a vow renewal can be a stunning way to honor the bond you and your spouse share.

Often, couples choose to renew their vows after overcoming an obstacle that challenged the relationship, like an illness or personal hurdle, or when they’re in a financial position to throw the party they couldn’t afford to in the past. Whatever the reason, perhaps it’ll snap OP’s friend’s husband out of his stupor and get his head back in the game.

What do you think? Is OP’s friend’s hubby a lost cause, or is there hope for him yet? Share your thoughts in the comments!

In the comments, readers slammed the hopeless husband for being such a lowlife, and some even called him a shrug in human form

Screenshot of a social media post discussing a slacker hubby planning to skip caring for wife after surgery.

Comment criticizes slacker hubby planning to avoid caring for wife after surgery, friend considers exposing him.

Online comment discussing lack of standards in behavior related to slacker hubby plans after wife’s surgery.

Screenshot of an online forum post discussing a slacker hubby planning to skip caring for wife after surgery.

Screenshot of a social media comment highlighting red flags about a slacker hubby avoiding care after wife’s surgery.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment humorously describing a slacker hubby avoiding care after wife’s surgery.

Comment discussing a husband avoiding caring for his wife after surgery and a friend considering exposing his behavior.

Commenter discussing a slacker hubby’s potential to skip care after wife’s surgery and a friend considering exposing him online.

Comment on Slacker hubby planning to skip out on caring for wife after surgery, friend debating exposing him.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a slacker hubby planning to skip caring for wife after surgery.