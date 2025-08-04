ADVERTISEMENT

Work is exhausting and yet somehow also hilarious, especially when you realize that your colleagues are just as disillusioned as you.

Luckily, the Facebook group 'Work Humour and Memes' (with 316K members) is a safe space where everyone can freely express what they’re thinking and feeling about the daily grind, without getting called into HR.

From lengthy commutes to demanding bosses and stale breakroom coffee, this online community captures every painfully relatable moment, reminding us that laughing at the chaos is a good way to keep it together.

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Man in pajamas relaxing on a couch watching TV, illustrating hilarious accurate work memes about feeling ready to retire.

Work Humour and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
tucker_cahooter avatar
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I work from home. That's pretty much my posture all day, except that I also have a work laptop on my lap (with Teams set to "Do Not Disturb") and with a mouse attached to jiggle from time to time

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Man with oversized head and serious expression, representing struggle to keep opinion to himself at work meme.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Book titled How to tell your boss you don't want to work anymore but still want the money, humor in work memes for retirement.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Work meme showing a conversation about hard work and appreciation without a financial raise.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Meme showing fiery angry character versus friendly Snow White illustrating work memes about customer service voice.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Work meme with text about starting the work week positive but not wanting to be there, featuring laughing emojis.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Facebook post meme about quitting a job with humorous work memes related to retirement and work life.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Smiling dog meme expressing hidden rage while acting nice at work, capturing the humor of work memes for those ready to retire.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    vagabundor6 avatar
    R1MV4Superleggera
    R1MV4Superleggera
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Me against HR, why? It's been more than 4 years since the insufferable besterds ban me from interviewing new victi....er, new workers at me and my brother factory! They told me that if I set foot in their department, they WILL call my Parents! 😠

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Tweet showing a humorous work meme about calling in healthy and avoiding going to work to enjoy the day.

    PontistGirl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Funny work meme with a confused cat reacting to a late excuse about breaking down on the way to work.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Tweet about how work self, outside self, and home self feel like three different people, illustrating relatable work memes.

    posiftive Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Woman with short blonde hair looking shocked at a document, illustrating work memes for everyone ready to retire.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Man smiling and pointing to his head with humorous work meme about making money and company time Pooping, joking about retirement.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The version I say to myself uses a different word but yeah. Guilty as charged.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Three creepy dolls sitting together, caption about coworkers having a meeting after a meeting, work memes humor.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Man smiling and holding a coffee mug with a caption about quitting work in hilarious accurate work memes.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Social media meme about competitive salary humor, illustrating relatable work memes for those ready to retire.

    callme_amani Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Woman peeking through ceiling tile in an office, illustrating work memes about coworkers waiting to catch mistakes.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Tweet from ConsultingHumor about balancing humor at work to entertain coworkers without getting sent to HR, featuring a work meme.

    ConsultingHumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    A tired orangutan tangled in pink streamers, representing work memes about waking up before zoom meetings.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Woman slumped in office chair with legs up, illustrating a long work week in funny work memes for those ready to retire

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Bart Simpson work meme showing HR ignoring early arrival but intensely watching for being late, illustrating work meme humor.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Man holding his head in frustration with caption about not getting paid enough, a work meme for those ready to retire.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Man in office with tired expression illustrating work memes about adult frustration and mood changes at work.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Person covered head-to-toe with cucumber slices lying down, illustrating a funny work meme about stress relief.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    SpongeBob and Patrick in a dumpster, illustrating toxic work environment in hilarious work memes for those ready to retire.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Tweet about the repetitive cycle of work with laughing emojis, illustrating relatable work memes for those ready to retire.

    fineassnayyyy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Work meme with humorous text about the challenges of training new employees and remembering real rules.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Tweet showing a Baby Yoda meme about job interviews, part of 102 hilariously accurate work memes for everyone ready to retire.

    MawrongzJnr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Animated character expressing confusion about being broke despite working, illustrating work memes about adult life and financial struggles.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Work meme comparing a job to Dementors from Harry Potter draining all happiness, fitting the work memes for retirement theme.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Tweet from user den about work meme expressing frustration about affording rent with a full time job, related to work memes.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Man driving a car with text about leaving work due to no parking spot, illustrating funny work memes about quitting.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Work meme featuring Kermit the Frog humorously wanting a high-paying, short Monday to Friday job, reflecting work memes.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Man in glasses and suit looking at watch, illustrating work memes about waiting to retire and quit jobs.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Grumpy character meme expressing frustration at work multitasking challenges in funny and relatable work memes.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Work meme showing excitement over watching security footage after co-worker's lunch was stolen, reflecting work life humor.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Man in suit with eyes closed, trying hard to stay calm at work, captioned with bills to pay in work memes.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Text meme about work humor saying told boss going to bathroom but not specifying which, now at home for work memes.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Tired animated character at work after lunch, illustrating relatable and hilariously accurate work memes for office fatigue.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Tweet about bosses making work memes, highlighting humor about job responsibilities and salary, perfect for work meme fans.

    OkeensOi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Tweet about work frustrations reading I'm tired of faking that I like you guys, reflecting relatable work memes mood.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Man in a yellow hard hat and safety vest looking confused, illustrating a work meme about paycheck frustration.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Dog wearing a pink sweater and hat sitting on bed with a meme about being tired and broke at work, work memes theme.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Text meme about handmade gifts and coworkers, showcasing hilariously accurate work memes for everyone ready to retire.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Woman in historical dress looking tired with text about morning and work memes for those ready to retire.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Frustrated cartoon character meme illustrating the feeling of interrupted relaxation in work memes for those ready to retire.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Emoji with sunglasses above text saying coworkers walk past each other saying I'm ready to go work memes about retirement.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Man wearing glasses and a plaid shirt pretending to use his finger as a phone during work in a humorous work meme.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Child in winter hat showing shock at dented car hood, illustrating work memes about wanting to quit job every day.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Work meme text on black background about buying energy drinks to work in a funny and accurate circle of life statement.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Work meme text about not being a break room type of employee needing a break from everyone collectively with laughing emojis.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Work meme featuring a sarcastic comment about unpaid services and a humorous response with emojis.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Text meme about work frustration saying I hate being at work and having to actually work with a sad emoji, highlighting work memes theme.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Man with skeptical expression and hands under chin representing work memes about job frustration and clueless coworkers.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Squidward looking tired outside a restaurant window while SpongeBob happily arrives, illustrating funny work memes.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    Man smiling while holding a blue mug with a caption about funny work memes and humor based on pain.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Grumpy cat meme expressing frustration, illustrating hilariously accurate work memes for those ready to retire.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Work meme showing a daily reminder note on a desk about bills and quitting, with computer and keyboard nearby.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #59

    Work meme showing two characters in clown makeup walking in a hallway, humorously depicting workplace frustration.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Social media post showing a work meme about Excel skills and humorous work memes for everyone ready to retire.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Work meme with white text on black background saying a dream about being at work should be paid for too, illustrating work humor.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    Work meme text about wanting to be a stay at home with no work or responsibilities, humor for those ready to retire.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #63

    Person in a bright jacket leaning into a snow-covered car with a shovel nearby, depicting work memes about tough work situations.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Work meme showing a humorous exchange about treating the first day on a job like being in prison.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Text meme listing five common employee types in every workplace, illustrating relatable work memes for everyone ready to retire.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Person lying face down on grass with text about dragging themselves to work, illustrating work memes humorously.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Shy dolphin underwater representing the feeling of reading a work email, featured in hilarious accurate work memes.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Marge Simpson covering her face, expressing reluctance to go to work, funny work meme about not wanting to go.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    SpongeBob with grateful eyes and text about co-workers who tolerate him, a relatable work meme for those ready to retire.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Kermit the Frog holding a phone with a funny work meme about calling in sick with a wee cough for work humor.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Adult man sleeping peacefully, enjoying happiness from not waking up early for work, a relatable work meme.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Three emotional coworkers hugging, illustrating strong bonds in work memes about friendships after retiring from work.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Woman looking tired and man surprised in a funny work meme about long hours in the workplace for work memes SEO.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Humorous work meme about fools day happening more than once a year at the workplace, highlighting funny work memes.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Work meme stating no spring break, only short bathroom breaks of 5 to 15 minutes in a humorously accurate way.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Grumpy Grinch meme illustrating relatable work memes about employees in every workplace, perfect for those ready to retire.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Work meme showing a humorous Zoom conference remark highlighting the boredom of virtual work meetings.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Text meme about counting work days like being in jail with emojis, humorously relating to work memes and retirement countdown.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    Text meme about being replaceable at work but confident it would take three people, highlighting work memes for everyone ready to retire.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Work meme showing a humorous exchange between a boss and employee about getting paid and going home.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Text on pink background reads I gotta find a way to retire tomorrow I've had enough reflecting work memes about retirement frustration.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Cat tucked in bed with pillows and blanket, illustrating a funny work meme about enjoying days off and relaxing quietly.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #83

    Work meme showing text about managers banning sarcasm and swearing, highlighting humorous work communication methods.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Work meme text about dealing with a job that talks crazy while being short staffed, reflecting work frustrations.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Child brushing hair with a stressed expression, humorously capturing the mood in work memes about paychecks and retirement.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    Man in glasses and plaid shirt with frustrated expression, illustrating a work meme about paycheck discrepancies and work effort.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #87

    Work meme showing a person working from a kitchen fridge screen after phone and laptop were stolen.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Work meme text about quitting jobs without backup jobs, illustrating humor in work memes for those ready to retire.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    Work meme showing a humorous interaction between a customer sharing a story and the worker giving a total price.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    Work meme about new hires not returning from break, highlighting humor and relatable moments in workplace culture.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #91

    Tired cat meme expressing being late for work, highlighting relatable moments in hilarious work memes for those ready to retire.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    Work meme saying being short staffed and having lazy coworkers is the worst combo, reflecting funny and accurate work frustrations.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    Text meme showing a humorous exchange between manager and employee reflecting work memes about retiring and schedules.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #94

    Meme showing a smiling cartoon starfish with text about a manager repeating employee's words in work memes.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #95

    SpongeBob SquarePants meme showing frustration when explaining something multiple times, a funny work meme ready to retire.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    Tigger looking disappointed outdoors with a meme about time moving slowly at work in hilarious work memes.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    Mona Lisa with messy hair humorously depicting how tired workers feel after a night shift in work memes for everyone ready to retire.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #98

    Homer Simpson ready to eat breakfast at work, illustrating a funny work meme about colleagues and job habits.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #99

    Work meme showing a sarcastic conversation between a boss and employee about coworkers in a humorous office setting.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #100

    Damaged shopping cart on a street with text showing a relatable work meme feeling every Monday for work memes fans.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #101

    Customer service work meme showing a funny exchange highlighting challenges in a job, fitting work memes for everyone ready to retire.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #102

    Muppets meme about work frustrations, illustrating hilarious and relatable moments in funny work memes for retirement humor.

    Work Humour and Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!