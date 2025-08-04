ADVERTISEMENT

Work is exhausting and yet somehow also hilarious, especially when you realize that your colleagues are just as disillusioned as you.

Luckily, the Facebook group 'Work Humour and Memes' (with 316K members) is a safe space where everyone can freely express what they’re thinking and feeling about the daily grind, without getting called into HR.

From lengthy commutes to demanding bosses and stale breakroom coffee, this online community captures every painfully relatable moment, reminding us that laughing at the chaos is a good way to keep it together.

More info: Facebook