Woman Gets Called ‘Heartless’ For Not Helping Friend’s Wife Despite Having A Newborn Herself
Relationships

Woman Gets Called ‘Heartless’ For Not Helping Friend’s Wife Despite Having A Newborn Herself

People have different definitions of being neighborly, but it usually involves sharing a friendly conversation after bumping into each other, participating in local events, lending a tool, or contributing a missing ingredient to complete a recipe.

But for Reddit user NoConversation5833, it was about to extend even further. Her husband’s friend wanted her to look after his bedridden wife. In a post on r/AITAH, however, she said that she refused to help the nearby couple due to recently giving birth herself.

This caused tension between the families, and now the Redditor is no longer sure if she made the correct call.

This woman refused to help her neighbors around the house since she had just given birth

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / Envato (not the actual photo)

But they weren’t happy with her decision

Image credits: bialasiewicz / Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: NoConversation5833

As her story went viral, the woman joined the discussion in the comments

Even though most people thought she had every right to refuse, some said the situation wasn’t so clear-cut

heatherphilpot avatar
Hphizzle
Hphizzle
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

YTA people?!? What!?! Umm she just gave birth literally days ago and has another kid at home! She’s probably barely functioning herself. Then she is asked to be a caretaker for someone she barely knows. NTA. Boys (because that is how they are acting) need to stop smoking joints and get in the damn house and figure out how to be a good partner.

Vote comment up
10
10points
Vote comment down
reply
zedrapazia avatar
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So you are seriously telling me this pathetic worm of a man (the neighbors husband) decided to go and get OPs friend to smoke a freakin' joint instead of helping his WIFE??

Vote comment up
10
10points
Vote comment down
reply
sachielk avatar
StumblingThroughLife
StumblingThroughLife
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those last 2 (ESH & YTA) probably don't have kids/babies themselves. Pregnancy and birth take a lot out of you, no matter how 'smoothly' the birth is. You're bleeding like a stuck pig, sore, tired, lacking sleep due to feeding patterns (which are approx every 4-5 hours - my experience, at least), even more so when your partner/Hubby disappears with his mates - and getting high? Yeah, he'll be incapable to help after that. The sheer nerve of the hubby to even ASK! He should have said no from the get-go. Those last two mentioned are also the AHs.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
