Scott Johnston has spent over two decades tickling newspaper readers with his single-panel cartoons, and lately he has carried that same spark onto social media.

“Sometimes you have a good idea, but it’s hard to get it down just right on paper,” he says, adding that the flip side is equally true: a sketch can unfold even better than imagined. Originality remains his toughest obstacle—“with so many cartoonists out there,” he confesses to Bored Panda, “it’s frustrating to find someone else has already drawn ‘your’ idea”—but the reward comes when a panel he loves lands with readers or, even more surprising, when a throwaway gag catches fire online.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | scottjohnstoncartoons.com