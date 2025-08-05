ADVERTISEMENT

Scott Johnston has spent over two decades tickling newspaper readers with his single-panel cartoons, and lately he has carried that same spark onto social media.

“Sometimes you have a good idea, but it’s hard to get it down just right on paper,” he says, adding that the flip side is equally true: a sketch can unfold even better than imagined. Originality remains his toughest obstacle—“with so many cartoonists out there,” he confesses to Bored Panda, “it’s frustrating to find someone else has already drawn ‘your’ idea”—but the reward comes when a panel he loves lands with readers or, even more surprising, when a throwaway gag catches fire online.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | scottjohnstoncartoons.com

#1

Funny one-panel comic by Canadian cartoonist Scott Johnston showing climbers reaching a guru's advice booth on a mountain.

scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #2

    Funny one-panel comic by Canadian cartoonist Scott Johnston showing a person telling a cat to stop being picky with food.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #3

    Funny one-panel comic by Canadian cartoonist Scott Johnston showing plumber surprised by Rapunzel clogging a drain outside a castle wall.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #4

    Two koalas and a platypus drinking coffee in a funny one-panel comic by Canadian cartoonist Scott Johnston.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #5

    Funny one-panel comic by Canadian cartoonist Scott Johnston showing emotional support bees on a plane with passengers reacting.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #6

    Funny one-panel comic by Scott Johnston showing helium balloons discussing medical treatment in a humorous hospital scene.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #7

    Funny one-panel comic by Canadian cartoonist Scott Johnston featuring walking ice cream cones and a surprised boy outdoors.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #8

    One-panel comic by Canadian cartoonist Scott Johnston showing a doctor in hazmat suit delivering test results.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #9

    Single-panel comic by Scott Johnston showing two workers with tools in a bonsai forest, highlighting funny one-panel comics.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #10

    One-panel comic by Scott Johnston showing two people debating dinosaurs with a humorous twist on time differences.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #11

    One-panel comic by Canadian cartoonist Scott Johnston showing a patient hypnotized as anesthesiologists discuss a strike.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #12

    One-panel comic by Scott Johnston showing sailors puzzled about a hidden stranded man on a small island with a palm tree.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #13

    One-panel comic by Canadian cartoonist Scott Johnston featuring scientists and a mouse lost in a maze.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #14

    Two Loch Ness monsters discussing blurry photos in a funny one-panel comic by Canadian cartoonist Scott Johnston.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #15

    Funny one-panel comic by Canadian cartoonist Scott Johnston showing a man and woman reacting to an angry bear in a tree.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #16

    A funny one-panel comic by Canadian cartoonist Scott Johnston showing two cats in a psychiatrist session.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #17

    One-panel comic by Canadian cartoonist Scott Johnston showing a raccoon buying ice cream with a beaver waiting behind.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #18

    Funny one-panel comic by Canadian cartoonist Scott Johnston showing trees and a cactus in a hospital setting with IV bags.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #19

    Funny one-panel comic by Canadian cartoonist Scott Johnston featuring a woman looking for a hidden character in the trees.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #20

    Two-panel funny one-panel comic by Canadian cartoonist Scott Johnston featuring moose with growing antlers and witty dialogue.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #21

    Funny one-panel comic by Canadian cartoonist Scott Johnston showing kangaroos with babies in pouches asking about daycare spaces.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #22

    One-panel comic by Canadian cartoonist Scott Johnston showing a passenger asking a snowman taxi driver to turn down the A/C.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #23

    Funny one-panel comic by Canadian cartoonist Scott Johnston showing a fish with hooks in its mouth near a magnet hook.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #24

    Cartoon of two dung beetles discussing not bringing anything to a potluck, in a funny one-panel comic style.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #25

    One-panel comic by Canadian cartoonist Scott Johnston showing people confused about an opera titled H.M.S. Semaphore.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #26

    Funny one-panel comic by Canadian cartoonist Scott Johnston showing planets with speech about gravitational capture in space.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #27

    Funny one-panel comic by Canadian cartoonist Scott Johnston showing a scarecrow with a quirky farmer's fashion style.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #28

    Two people observe a deep pothole echoing the word hello in a funny one-panel comic by cartoonist Scott Johnston.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #29

    Funny one-panel comic by Canadian cartoonist Scott Johnston showing a blue bear painting itself for camouflage on melting ice.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #30

    Pie chart comic showing perks of being a cartoonist with humorous colors and text by Canadian cartoonist Scott Johnston.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #31

    One-panel comic by Scott Johnston showing a duck at a race start line, humorously misunderstanding triathlon stages.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #32

    Funny one-panel comic by Canadian cartoonist Scott Johnston showing a camel telling another to stop drinking water and go to sleep.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #33

    Two sharks in a one-panel comic by Canadian cartoonist Scott Johnston with humorous dialogue about feeding.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #34

    Cartoon featuring funny musical instrument fish including guitarfish, trumpetfish, and bagpipefish by Canadian cartoonist Scott Johnston.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #35

    Funny one-panel comic by Canadian cartoonist Scott Johnston showing a dog reacting to food with a humorous twist.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #36

    Two people in a comic panel discussing a micro-branch library with a bookshelf, illustrating a funny one-panel comic by Scott Johnston.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #37

    One-panel comic by Canadian cartoonist Scott Johnston depicting a humorous town hall vote scene.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #38

    Funny one-panel comic by Canadian cartoonist Scott Johnston showing a sweating animal wearing a scarf talking to a giraffe.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #39

    Funny one-panel comic by Canadian cartoonist Scott Johnston showing aliens commenting on Earth’s conflicts from a UFO viewpoint.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #40

    Dog using laser pointer to play with surprised cat in a funny one-panel comic by Canadian cartoonist Scott Johnston.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #41

    One-panel comic by Scott Johnston showing a person reading to a dog asking for a bigger food dish.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #42

    One-panel comic by Canadian cartoonist Scott Johnston showing a dog negotiating treat for fetching the ball.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #43

    Funny one-panel comic by Canadian cartoonist Scott Johnston showing happy flowers in bed enjoying a story about a little weed.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #44

    Funny one-panel comic by Canadian cartoonist Scott Johnston featuring a beaver reading to a rabbit about a poem and a tree.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #45

    One-panel comic by Canadian cartoonist Scott Johnston showing a child correcting their dad about koala taxonomy.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #46

    Octopus characters playing Twister in a funny one-panel comic by Canadian cartoonist Scott Johnston.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #47

    Venn diagram comic by Scott Johnston showing overlapping traits of Spider-Man, Austin Powers, and designated hitters in a funny one-panel style.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

    #48

    Venn diagram comic by Canadian cartoonist Scott Johnston comparing bank vault and coconut as hard to crack and holding water.

    scottjohnstoncartoons Report

