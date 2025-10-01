This entire phenomenon wasn't just a random internet trend; it was a global art movement born out of pure, unadulterated boredom. When the world went into lockdown in 2020, museums like the Getty in Los Angeles and the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam threw down a challenge to their followers: recreate a famous work of art using only things you can find in your house.

The internet, armed with nothing but toilet paper rolls, bedsheets, and a desperate need for a creative outlet, answered the call in the most glorious way possible.

What started as a simple museum prompt quickly morphed into the "COVID Classic Art Challenge," a viral sensation that filled social media feeds with low-budget masterpieces. It was a moment of collective genius, proving that you don’t need oil paints and a canvas to connect with art history. Sometimes, all you need is a willing housecat, some tin foil, and way too much time on your hands.