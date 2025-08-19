ADVERTISEMENT

Age is no barrier when it comes to creativity, and Marina Badianova is living proof. A self-taught seamstress and cosplayer, she hand-stitches elaborate costumes using only a needle and thread.

Inspired by books, films, folklore, and childhood memories, Marina transforms herself into interesting characters captured beautifully by professional photographers. With closets overflowing and boxes full of her creations, she continues to surprise the world with her passion and imagination.

Scroll down to see a list of the latest cosplay creations Marina has brought to life.

More info: vk.com