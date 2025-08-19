ADVERTISEMENT

Age is no barrier when it comes to creativity, and Marina Badianova is living proof. A self-taught seamstress and cosplayer, she hand-stitches elaborate costumes using only a needle and thread. 

Inspired by books, films, folklore, and childhood memories, Marina transforms herself into interesting characters captured beautifully by professional photographers. With closets overflowing and boxes full of her creations, she continues to surprise the world with her passion and imagination.

Scroll down to see a list of the latest cosplay creations Marina has brought to life.

More info: vk.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Woman in detailed medieval cosplay costume with jeweled accessories, posing thoughtfully against a tree in a forest setting

Marina Badianova Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Woman in an incredible cosplay wearing a green royal gown and crown sitting thoughtfully on an ornate throne against a black background

    Marina Badianova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Woman in an incredible cosplay wearing a historical outfit with a white bonnet and holding a wicker basket indoors.

    Marina Badianova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Woman in an incredible cosplay dressed in historical costume, standing under a rustic arch in a forest setting.

    Marina Badianova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Woman in an elaborate cosplay outfit with a cane and hat walking confidently on a city street.

    Marina Badianova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Woman in vintage costume holding a lace parasol, showcasing incredible cosplays in an outdoor historic setting.

    Marina Badianova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Woman wearing a white robe holding pearl necklaces, sitting at a table with cosplay accessories and makeup tools.

    Marina Badianova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Woman in detailed black and gold cosplay with elaborate nails and headpiece, showcasing incredible cosplay craftsmanship.

    Marina Badianova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Woman surprising people with her incredible cosplays, wearing colorful denim and pink outfit with curly gray wig outdoors.

    Marina Badianova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Woman in detailed cosplay outfit playing a stringed instrument outdoors in a snowy forest setting

    Marina Badianova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Woman in incredible cosplay with vintage hat and lace blouse posing in garden and reading at a table outdoors

    Marina Badianova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Woman in an intricate cosplay outfit holding a blue cup with foam, posing outdoors in a snowy natural setting.

    Marina Badianova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Elderly woman in vintage attire surrounded by four corgi dogs in a forest, showcasing incredible cosplays.

    Marina Badianova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Woman in vintage cosplay reading a book to two girls in white dresses and headbands in a warm rustic setting

    Marina Badianova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Woman in detailed historical cosplay costume holding a ceramic jug, showcasing incredible cosplays with authentic period clothing.

    Marina Badianova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Woman in colorful cosplay dress dancing flamenco while man plays guitar in rustic room setting.

    Marina Badianova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Woman in detailed cosplay outfit standing in snowy forest beside stacked firewood holding a basket and a spotted dog.

    Marina Badianova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Woman in incredible cosplay outfit with hat and cane posing outdoors on a paved path near greenery.

    Marina Badianova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Woman in incredible cosplay dressed as Mad Hatter with red curly hair, striped pants, and detailed costume outdoors in a park.

    Marina Badianova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Woman in intricate steampunk cosplay costume holding a cane, standing confidently against a metal industrial background.

    Marina Badianova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Woman in incredible cosplay wearing vintage outfit with a large pink hat, holding a cane and floral handbag against dark background

    Marina Badianova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Woman in vintage cosplay outfit with a hat and fan, reading a large book in a library setting, showcasing incredible cosplays.

    Marina Badianova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Woman in a black suit and hat playing saxophone while sitting against large stone columns, showcasing incredible cosplays.

    Marina Badianova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Woman in an incredible cosplay wearing a white wig and black Victorian-style dress holding a cane outdoors in a forest setting

    Marina Badianova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Woman in a red cosplay outfit with scarf and hat posing by a stone wall with a lion head ring sculpture outdoors

    Marina Badianova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Woman in vintage cosplay outfit holding autumn leaves, wearing hat and sunglasses in a garden with flowers and trees.

    Marina Badianova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Woman in incredible cosplay wearing vintage dress and red shawl, carrying basket in snowy forest setting.

    Marina Badianova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Woman in an incredible cosplay costume with a staff, wearing tattered robes and a floral headpiece in a forest setting

    Marina Badianova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Woman in two incredible historical cosplays, one holding a book and the other aiming a slingshot indoors.

    Marina Badianova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Woman in an incredible cosplay wearing a decorative hat and vintage-style clothing, sitting indoors by a desk with flowers.

    Marina Badianova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Woman in an incredible cosplay outfit holding a wooden jug, posing outdoors near a rustic wooden fence in a forest setting.

    Marina Badianova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Woman by the water wearing an incredible floral cosplay dress with black lace shawl and flower headpiece outdoors.

    Marina Badianova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Woman in an elaborate green cosplay dress sitting on the floor beside a brown stool with a basket of yellow flowers

    Marina Badianova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Woman in an incredible cosplay wearing a vintage pink dress and hat, holding a puppet and a walking cane indoors.

    Marina Badianova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Woman in vintage cosplay outfit with red umbrella and gloves posing near fountain in urban setting.

    Marina Badianova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Woman in incredible cosplay outfit with red beret, gloves, and heart-shaped purse, sitting on a bench outdoors.

    Marina Badianova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Woman in vintage cosplay outfit posing confidently on outdoor stairs, showcasing incredible cosplay style and elegance.

    Marina Badianova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Woman in incredible cosplay with leopard print accents sitting on a park bench holding a cane in front of old building.

    Marina Badianova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Woman in an incredible cosplay outfit with a green dress and white hat standing outside with a large black dog.

    Marina Badianova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!