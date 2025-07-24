Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Scientists Make Tooth Regrowth Possible In Breakthrough That May Replace Dentures And Implants
Elderly man holding dentures near mouth, highlighting new tooth regrowth breakthrough that may replace dentures and implants.
Curiosities, Science & Technology

Scientists Make Tooth Regrowth Possible In Breakthrough That May Replace Dentures And Implants

Humans naturally produce only two sets of teeth in their lifetime, so tooth loss due to injury or disease is fairly common. Lost teeth are replaced, not restored, with dentures, fillings, or implants.

However, this could soon change.

Scientists from King’s College London have successfully grown a tooth under laboratory conditions, opening up the possibility for fully biological regeneration of teeth.

Highlights
  • Scientists at King’s College London have grown a tooth in the lab using a biomaterial scaffold that mimics natural tooth development.
  • The tooth cells could be transplanted into the jaw, enabling fully biological tooth regeneration in the future.
  • These innovations could eventually replace traditional dental treatments like dentures and implants.
RELATED:

    Scientists from King’s College London have managed to grow a tooth under laboratory conditions
    Gloved hands holding a syringe preparing to inject a substance into a person’s upper arm for tooth regrowth research.

    Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova/Unsplash (Not The Actual Photo)

    The biological blueprints for forming teeth are embedded in our DNA. Tooth development, known as odontogenesis, begins early during fetal growth.

    The process starts when epithelial cells in the future jaw proliferate, forming a structure known as the dental lamina. This structure gives rise to tooth buds—the early form of both baby and permanent teeth. Each tooth develops through a complex interaction between the epithelial cells and the underlying mesenchymal cells.

    Now, the King’s team, in collaboration with Imperial College London, has introduced a special type of material that enables cells to communicate between each other.

    Female scientist in lab explaining the breakthrough in tooth regrowth that may replace dentures and implants.

    Image credits: Aija Mayrock

    The biomaterial scaffold mimics the natural tooth-growing environment, where one cell “tells another” to start becoming a tooth cell.

    After recreating the process of tooth development in the lab, scientists now have to find a way to get them to the patient’s mouth.

    Xuechen Zhang, a PhD researcher at King’s, explained that this could be done either by transplanting the young tooth cells to the location of the missing tooth and letting them grow inside the mouth, or by creating the whole tooth in the lab and surgically placing it in the patient’s mouth.

    The successful experiment opens up the possibility for fully biological regeneration of teeth

    Plastic lab tray with small tooth samples arranged in wells, highlighting tooth regrowth by scientists breakthrough research.

    Image credits: Aija Mayrock

    Screenshot of a tweet about scientists making tooth regrowth possible, highlighting breakthroughs that may replace dentures.

    Image credits: aijamayrock

    @aijamayrockI found the only drug in the world that can regrow teeth! 🦷 This is the ninth video in my series, Aging Around The World 🌍, where I explore how different countries and cultures tackle aging and longevity.♬ original sound – Aija Mayrock


    “Lab-grown teeth would naturally integrate into the jaw, just like real teeth,” Zhang told the BBC in April. “They’d be stronger, longer-lasting, and free from rejection risks.”

    Dental implants require a surgical procedure in which a titanium post is inserted into the jawbone to serve as an artificial tooth root. For this to be successful, the patient must have sufficient bone density and volume to support the implant.

    Additionally, like any surgical procedure, implants carry risks, including infection, nerve damage, sinus complications (for upper jaw implants), and implant failure.

    The team introduced a special type of material that enables cells to communicate between each other, mimicking the natural tooth-growing environment

    Model of natural teeth and dental implant showing tooth regrowth possibility in a breakthrough for denture replacement.

    Image credits: Jonathan Borba/Unsplash (Not The Actual Photo)

    Dr. Saoirse O’Toole, a prosthodontics expert at King’s, said the new technology could be a “game-changer” for oral health.

    “Will it arrive in my lifetime? Maybe not. But for future generations, it could mean the end of dentures.”

    Close-up of a mouth showing natural teeth alongside dental implants, highlighting advances in tooth regrowth technology.

    Image credits: Ozkan Guner/Unsplash (Not The Actual Photo)

    Poor oral health can affect people’s ability to eat and be linked to heart problems and infections if bacteria gets into the bloodstream.

    Older adults are the most affected by these health issues. More than half of older adults who live in care homes have tooth decay, compared with 40% of over 75s who do not live in care homes, as per the UK’s National Institute for Clinical Excellence and the Social Care Institute for Excellence.

    The young tooth cells could be transplanted to the location of the missing tooth, scientists said

    Close-up of man holding dentures, highlighting breakthrough in tooth regrowth that may replace dentures and implants.

    Image credits: Diana Polekhina/Unsplash (Not The Actual Photo)

    “By growing a tooth in a dish, we are really filling in the gaps of knowledge,” said the director of regenerative dentistry at King’s College London, Dr. Ana Angelova-Volponi.

    @thebentist Can You REGROW Your Adult Teeth?! #teeth#braces#dentist♬ original sound – The Bentist / Orthodontist 🦷


    Another study reported by Biology Insights involves the development of an antibody dr*g that can target and neutralize the USAG-1 protein, responsible for inhibiting tooth development and preventing the formation of extra teeth.

    Researchers conducted experiments with mice and ferrets with congenitally missing teeth and found that the anti-USAG-1 antibody stimulated the growth of new, functional teeth.

    In ferrets, whose dental patterns closely resemble those of humans, the experiment led to the development of extra teeth that successfully integrated with their existing set.

    Xuechen Zhang, a PhD researcher at King’s, said lab-grown teeth would be “stronger, longer-lasting, and free from rejection risks”

    Smiling middle-aged man during dental checkup exploring new tooth regrowth science that may replace dentures and implants

    Image credits: freepik (Not The Actual Photo)

    Biology Insights reports that scientists are exploring another approach involving the use of non-invasive lasers to activate dormant stem cells within the tooth’s pulp. Studies show that low-power lasers can stimulate cellular activity, prompting these stem cells to differentiate and produce dentin, the hard tissue beneath enamel.

    This innovative method could one day enable the body to naturally repair damaged teeth at the site of injury.

    Many people expressed concerns that the method could lead to unintended consequences, such the growth of extra teeth

    Tweet from Sagacity Sweet Science asking about effects of blocking USAG-1, related to scientists making tooth regrowth possible breakthrough.

    Image credits: sagacitysweets

    Twitter user Jon wearing a red hat replying about regrowing hair in a discussion on tooth regrowth breakthroughs.

    Image credits: RizzyOso

    A tweet highlighting the low cost of tooth regrowth technology priced at $999.89 per tooth.

    Image credits: SnusKungin

    Tweet discussing the possibility of tooth regrowth in a breakthrough that may replace dentures and implants.

    Image credits: AhYeOkayNah

    Tweet discussing the unexpected side effect of scientists enabling tooth regrowth, highlighting breakthrough dental research.

    Image credits: NuffxSaid

    Tweet discussing the possibility of tooth regrowth for people who had their wisdom teeth removed in a dental breakthrough.

    Image credits: j_l_gapasin

    Screenshot of a tweet responding with praise, highlighting the breakthrough in tooth regrowth by scientists replacing dentures and implants.

    Image credits: Marjori88206011

    Tweet from Cody Limbaugh discussing wisdom teeth and tooth regrowth in a breakthrough that may replace dentures and implants.

    Image credits: PXTCody

    User tweet questioning if tooth regrowth continues indefinitely or stops after needed teeth grow, related to tooth regrowth breakthrough.

    Image credits: jemiletic

    Tweet by Flying Pictures expressing hope that tooth regrowth breakthrough is safe, dated July 24, 2025.

    Image credits: picturesflying1

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing hope that scientists' tooth regrowth breakthrough is real and effective.

    Image credits: oyacaro

    Scientist discussing breakthrough in tooth regrowth technology that could replace dentures and dental implants soon.

    Image credits: Chris65536

    Tweet by Wade Watts expressing interest in tooth regrowth, highlighting breakthrough in replacing dentures and implants.

    Image credits: wadeowenwatts35

    Twitter reply on a digital device screen, discussing a breakthrough in tooth regrowth replacing dentures and implants.

    Image credits: Limitless_LT

    Twitter user eco replying to a tweet, commenting on the breakthrough in tooth regrowth research.

    Image credits: eCoLoGy1990

    User reaction on social media expressing amazement at scientists' tooth regrowth breakthrough potentially replacing dentures and implants

    Image credits: SapereVincent

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
