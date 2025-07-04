50 Photos That Show Father Time’s Effect On The World Around Us
“Change is the only constant.” You’ve likely heard different variations of this quote, but it ultimately expresses one of life’s fundamental truths: everything is bound to transform, whether through progression or regression.
Check out these photos and see for yourself. We’ve collected images of various landmarks around the world, showing how humans and Father Time have treated them over the decades.
The best part: you can see the differences in each picture with a simple swipe to the right. Enjoy!
This post may include affiliate links.
Via Della Conciliazione Is The Main Avenue Leading To St. Peter's Basilica Of Vatican City, 1910-2013
Moulin Rouge, Paris, France, 1900 And 2016
Pripyat, Ukraine, 1986 And 2016
As places go through significant changes, so do their inhabitants. Experts refer to this as urban evolution, where genetic transformations occur to help make these environments more adaptable.
An example is the rat population in New York City. Studies have shown that Big Apple rodents have evolved to have shorter rows of teeth, likely due to their diet of softer foods in an urban setting.
Reichstag, Berlin, 1945 And 2012
Las Vegas Boulevard And Flamingo Road, 1968 And 2018
Osnabrück Train Station, Germany, 1965 And 2015
Urban coyotes also went through a similar evolution, according to a January 2025 study published in Genome Biology and Evolution. Research has shown that urban coyotes have become more adaptable to starches due to increased access to pet and human food.
Arctic Sea-Ice Coverage, 1984-2012
Machu Picchu, 1911-2016
Stairway To Doi Suthep Temple, Thailand, 1910-2015
Each of the major cities on this list has undergone notable changes, as evident in the photo comparisons. Urbanization does drive evolution, and according to recent developments, may spawn new life forms.
In 2024, a new species of mosquitoes was discovered in Mesa County, Colorado. These pests can lay eggs in small amounts of water, which, according to experts, has made them more difficult to control.
Beverly Hills, California, USA, 1918-2018
Shanghai, China, 1934-2024
Eiffel Tower, 1900 And 2017
Before the invention of light bulbs and electricity, people relied on flames as their primary light source. The less illumination there was, the darker night skies became, unlike in today’s perpetually illuminated world.
Author and environmental philosopher Christoper Preston blames light pollution for less starry skies and disrupted circadian rhythms.
“There is no doubt (urbanization) is a path causing an unstoppable shift in who we, as well as the species that like to live alongside us, essentially are,” Preston wrote in an article for The MIT Press Reader.
Charles Gate, Munich, Germany, 1910 And 2017
Mont Saint-Michel, France, 1908 And 2016
Dawes Point, Sydney, Australia, 1929-2017
As always, your insights are valued, dear readers. Which of these photos do you find most fascinating? What drew you in? Let’s liven up the comment boxes!