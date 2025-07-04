ADVERTISEMENT

“Change is the only constant.” You’ve likely heard different variations of this quote, but it ultimately expresses one of life’s fundamental truths: everything is bound to transform, whether through progression or regression. 

Check out these photos and see for yourself. We’ve collected images of various landmarks around the world, showing how humans and Father Time have treated them over the decades. 

The best part: you can see the differences in each picture with a simple swipe to the right. Enjoy!

#1

Via Della Conciliazione Is The Main Avenue Leading To St. Peter's Basilica Of Vatican City, 1910-2013

Image before Image after

IFN , IFN Report

    #2

    Moulin Rouge, Paris, France, 1900 And 2016

    Image before Image after

    Unknown , Unknown Report

    #3

    Pripyat, Ukraine, 1986 And 2016

    Image before Image after

    Unbekannt , Unbekannt Report

    As places go through significant changes, so do their inhabitants. Experts refer to this as urban evolution, where genetic transformations occur to help make these environments more adaptable. 

    An example is the rat population in New York City. Studies have shown that Big Apple rodents have evolved to have shorter rows of teeth, likely due to their diet of softer foods in an urban setting.

    #4

    Reichstag, Berlin, 1945 And 2012

    Image before Image after

    Ghetto Fighters' House Museum , Ghetto Fighters' House Museum Report

    #5

    Las Vegas Boulevard And Flamingo Road, 1968 And 2018

    Image before Image after

    Sands Hotel Photographs UNLV Collections , Sands Hotel Photographs UNLV Collections Report

    #6

    Osnabrück Train Station, Germany, 1965 And 2015

    Image before Image after

    Robert von Hirschhorn , Robert von Hirschhorn Report

    Urban coyotes also went through a similar evolution, according to a January 2025 study published in Genome Biology and Evolution. Research has shown that urban coyotes have become more adaptable to starches due to increased access to pet and human food.

    #7

    Arctic Sea-Ice Coverage, 1984-2012

    Image before Image after

    NASA Scientific Visualization Studio , NASA Scientific Visualization Studio Report

    #8

    Machu Picchu, 1911-2016

    Image before Image after

    Hiram Bingham , Hiram Bingham Report

    #9

    Stairway To Doi Suthep Temple, Thailand, 1910-2015

    Image before Image after

    unbekannt , unbekannt Report

    Each of the major cities on this list has undergone notable changes, as evident in the photo comparisons. Urbanization does drive evolution, and according to recent developments, may spawn new life forms. 

    In 2024, a new species of mosquitoes was discovered in Mesa County, Colorado. These pests can lay eggs in small amounts of water, which, according to experts, has made them more difficult to control.

    #10

    Beverly Hills, California, USA, 1918-2018

    Image before Image after

    Unknown , Unknown Report

    #11

    Shanghai, China, 1934-2024

    Image before Image after

    HuaYong , HuaYong Report

    #12

    Eiffel Tower, 1900 And 2017

    Image before Image after

    anonym , anonym Report

    Before the invention of light bulbs and electricity, people relied on flames as their primary light source. The less illumination there was, the darker night skies became, unlike in today’s perpetually illuminated world. 

    Author and environmental philosopher Christoper Preston blames light pollution for less starry skies and disrupted circadian rhythms.  

    “There is no doubt (urbanization) is a path causing an unstoppable shift in who we, as well as the species that like to live alongside us, essentially are,” Preston wrote in an article for The MIT Press Reader.

    #13

    Charles Gate, Munich, Germany, 1910 And 2017

    Image before Image after

    k.a. , k.a. Report

    #14

    Mont Saint-Michel, France, 1908 And 2016

    Image before Image after

    Frank Spencer Presbrey , Frank Spencer Presbrey Report

    #15

    Dawes Point, Sydney, Australia, 1929-2017

    Image before Image after

    Unknown , Unknown Report

    As always, your insights are valued, dear readers. Which of these photos do you find most fascinating? What drew you in? Let’s liven up the comment boxes!
    #16

    Pennsylvania Avenue, Washington, D.C. And Capitol, 1900-2013

    Image before Image after

    Unknown , Unknown Report

    #17

    St. Paul's Cathedral, London, 1941-2019

    Image before Image after

    IWM , IWM Report

    #18

    Palm Islands (Three Artificial Archipelagos, Dubai), 2001-2012

    Image before Image after

    NASA / USGS , NASA / USGS Report

    #19

    Democracy Monument In Bangkok, 1967-2011

    Image before Image after

    Roger W. , Roger W. Report

    #20

    Hammerfest, 1889-2004

    Image before Image after

    Axel Lindahl , Axel Lindahl Report

    #21

    Roman Forum, Rome, Italy, 1866-2017

    Image before Image after

    Fratelli d'Alessandri , Fratelli d'Alessandri Report

    #22

    Royal Street, New Orleans, USA, 1910-2019

    Image before Image after

    Detroit Publishing Company , Detroit Publishing Company Report

    #23

    Place Du Carrousel, Paris, France, 1900-2016

    Image before Image after

    anonym , anonym Report

    #24

    Old Port Of Marseille, France, 1920-2020

    Image before Image after

    Unknown , Unknown Report

    #25

    Mercy Hospital, Crok, Ireland, 1938-2021

    Image before Image after

    Unknown , Unknown Report

    #26

    The Eiffel Tower And Its Surroundings, Paris, 1910 And 2016

    Image before Image after

    Stéphane Passet , Stéphane Passet Report

    #27

    Palace Square, St. Petersburg, 1840 And 2014

    Image before Image after

    Vasily Sadovnikov , Vasily Sadovnikov Report

    #28

    Brandenburg Gate, Berlin, 1976 And 2005

    Image before Image after

    Metzner , Metzner Report

    #29

    Parthenon, Acropolis Of Athens, Greece, 1978 And 2018

    Image before Image after

    Oliver Vornberger , Oliver Vornberger Report

    #30

    St. Nicholas Church, Berlin, 1939 And 2013

    Image before Image after

    Philipp Meuser , Philipp Meuser Report

    #31

    Flatiron Building, New York, 1918 And 2018

    Image before Image after

    HistoryInPix , HistoryInPix Report

    #32

    Former Japanese Imperial Army 5th Division, Hiroshima 1921-2024

    Image before Image after

    Unknown , Unknown Report

    #33

    London Blitz 1940, 1940-2019

    Image before Image after

    Unknown , Unknown Report

    #34

    Morro De Arica, La Perla, Chile, 1868-2017

    Image before Image after

    Unknown , Unknown Report

    #35

    The Old St. Louis County Courthouse In Downtown St.Louis, Missouri, USA, 1865-2015

    Image before Image after

    AS , AS Report

    #36

    Ebenezer Baptist Church, Atlanta, USA, 1968-2021

    Image before Image after

    Unknown , Unknown Report

    #37

    Martin Luther Monument, Dresden, Germany, 1958 And 2014

    Image before Image after

    condig , condig Report

    #38

    Tower Bridge, London, 1900 And 2019

    Image before Image after

    Unknown , Unknown Report

    #39

    Central Station, Sydney 1957-2017

    Image before Image after

    Jim Powe , Jim Powe Report

    #40

    Rabat, Morocco, 1900-2025

    Image before Image after

    sleroy , sleroy Report

    #41

    San Telmo Park In Las Palmas De Gran Canaria, 1965-2021

    Image before Image after

    Las Palmas ayer y hoy , Las Palmas ayer y hoy Report

    #42

    Barn Bluff Facing The Mississippi- Red Wing, USA, 1891-2023

    Image before Image after

    Ava Craven , Ava Craven Report

    #43

    Midpoint Of George Washington Bridge, New York, USA, 1985-2018

    Image before Image after

    Historic American Engineering Record , Historic American Engineering Record Report

    #44

    Sultan Abdul Samad Building, Malaysia, 1941 And 2016

    Image before Image after

    Harrison Forman , Harrison Forman Report

    #45

    Pompeii Forum, 1900-2023

    Image before Image after

    LC-DIG-ppmsc-06582 Library of Congress , LC-DIG-ppmsc-06582 Library of Congress Report

    #46

    Montreal, Canada, 1996-2015

    Image before Image after

    wtremmel , wtremmel Report

    #47

    Montrose Street, Clermont, FL, USA, 1928-2018

    Image before Image after

    Unknown , Unknown Report

    #48

    Paseo De La Reforma, Mexico, 1986-2018

    Image before Image after

    anthonyturducken , anthonyturducken Report

    #49

    North Decatur Road At Clifton Road, Atlanta GA, USA, 1959-2023

    Image before Image after

    Helicopter image published in The Emory Wheel, 1959 , Helicopter image published in The Emory Wheel, 1959 Report

    #50

    Main Street At Franklin, Houston, USA, 1921-2024

    Image before Image after

    Unknown , Unknown Report

