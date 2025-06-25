58 Famous Landmarks From Unexpected Angles To Give You Another Perspective
You’ve seen them in textbooks, on postcards, and probably on your screensaver, but have you ever seen them like this?
From the Eiffel Tower to the Statue of Liberty, these iconic landmarks look strikingly different when captured from just a few steps to the left, right, or high above.
Keep scrolling to see some of the most iconic places shown in ways you’ve likely never imagined.
Statue Of Liberty
Mount Fuji As Seen From A Nearby City
The Eiffel Tower From Underneath
Great Sphinx Of Giza, Egypt
Interesting how the tail emerges from the left rear and not from the middle.
The Top Of The Great Pyramid Of Giza, Egypt
Mt. Rushmore From An Unusual Angle
I believe we are actually talking about Tȟuŋkášila Šákpe or "Six Grandfathers" here.
Empire State Building, New York
This Granite Obelisk At Prague Castle Blends With The Sky
why does it look so big, since it looks behind the building??? how does that work, maybe photoshop or something. my brain isnt braining
The Pantheon In Rome, As Seen From Two Slightly Different Angles
The Most Famous Painting In The World From A Different Angle
A More Depressing View Of The Taj Mahal
Top View Of The Forbidden City, China
Stonehenge From Above
Neuschwanstein Castle, Germany
View From The Tip Of Crazy Horse's Index Finger
Sculpture started in 1948 in the Black Hills of South Dakota. There is no ETA on a completion date. Twice a year you can climb to the top during the Volk's March and get some great photo ops.
Standing In Europe, Looking At Asia. Blue Mosque, Turkey
Drone Shot Of The Parthenon From Above
CN Tower Poking Out Of The Clouds On Approach Into Toronto
Insane Perspective On Just How Immense The Great Pyramid Of Giza Is
This Photo Brought Me A Fame Years Ago. This Is The Second Tallest Building In The World. Shanghai Tower, China
Taj Mahal From An Alternate Angle
View From The Top Of Christ The Redeemer
Aerial Shot Of Burj Khalifa
The Back Of Notre Dame Was Just As Nice As The Front
Caught This View On The Way Down From Machu Picchu
Niagara Falls From The Air Showing Horseshoe Falls And American Falls With Goat Island Dividing Them
The Great Wall In Simatai, China
Kościuszko Mound In Krakow
A Gorgeous View From Istanbul University Library, Blue Mosque - Istanbul
When Life Truly Comes Into View. Berg Lake Trail In Mt. Robson Provincial Park, British Columbia
Backside Of Tutankhamuns Mask
The Pyramids From A Hotel Room
Pisa Leaning Tower Inside
The Acropolis Of Athens
What do they say? What do they say? What do they say - about the Acropolis - where the Parthenon is . . . ?