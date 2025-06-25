ADVERTISEMENT

You’ve seen them in textbooks, on postcards, and probably on your screensaver, but have you ever seen them like this?

From the Eiffel Tower to the Statue of Liberty, these iconic landmarks look strikingly different when captured from just a few steps to the left, right, or high above.

Keep scrolling to see some of the most iconic places shown in ways you’ve likely never imagined.

#1

Statue Of Liberty

Aerial view of the Statue of Liberty, showcasing a famous landmark from an unexpected angle for a new perspective.

jeff.d_

    #2

    Mount Fuji As Seen From A Nearby City

    Street view in Japan with Mount Fuji in the background, showcasing famous landmarks from unexpected angles for a unique perspective.

    jmspht

    #3

    The Eiffel Tower From Underneath

    View from below showing the illuminated structure of a famous landmark from an unexpected angle at night.

    panda_nectar

    #4

    Great Sphinx Of Giza, Egypt

    View of the Great Sphinx of Giza from an unexpected angle showcasing this famous landmark in Egypt.

    EliziR , EliziR

    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Interesting how the tail emerges from the left rear and not from the middle.

    #5

    The Top Of The Great Pyramid Of Giza, Egypt

    Aerial view of a famous landmark pyramid showing unexpected angles and unique stone patterns from above.

    ladanivskyy

    #6

    Mt. Rushmore From An Unusual Angle

    Mount Rushmore seen from an unexpected angle highlighting the famous landmark's profile between large rock formations.

    OccamsBeard

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I believe we are actually talking about Tȟuŋkášila Šákpe or "Six Grandfathers" here.

    #7

    Empire State Building, New York

    Aerial view of a famous landmark illuminated at night showcasing an unexpected angle and unique architectural details.

    babydoll17448

    #8

    This Granite Obelisk At Prague Castle Blends With The Sky

    Famous landmarks reflected on a triangular polished stone surface captured from an unexpected angle against a clear blue sky.

    Kexmedsaft

    axylotlguy404 avatar
    Axylotlguy404
    Axylotlguy404
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    why does it look so big, since it looks behind the building??? how does that work, maybe photoshop or something. my brain isnt braining

    #9

    The Pantheon In Rome, As Seen From Two Slightly Different Angles

    Ancient famous landmark Pantheon with its columns viewed from street and through a modern McDonald's entrance gate.

    BufordTeeJustice

    #10

    The Most Famous Painting In The World From A Different Angle

    Crowd viewing famous landmarks from unexpected angles inside a museum with large classic paintings and reflections.

    loztriforce , loztriforce

    #11

    A More Depressing View Of The Taj Mahal

    A famous landmark, the Taj Mahal, reflected in shallow water from an unexpected angle showing the surrounding landscape.

    RossBobArt

    #12

    Top View Of The Forbidden City, China

    Aerial view of a famous landmark showing detailed architecture and surrounding moat from an unexpected angle perspective.

    grandeluua

    #13

    Stonehenge From Above

    Aerial view of a famous landmark showing stone formations and circular patterns from unexpected angles.

    mrvxv

    #14

    Neuschwanstein Castle, Germany

    A famous landmark castle framed by trees and red flowers, captured from an unexpected angle showing surrounding greenery.

    butnomatter.theroadislife

    #15

    View From The Tip Of Crazy Horse's Index Finger

    Close-up view of a famous landmark captured from an unexpected angle, highlighting unique stone textures and scale.

    Sculpture started in 1948 in the Black Hills of South Dakota. There is no ETA on a completion date. Twice a year you can climb to the top during the Volk's March and get some great photo ops.

    Tinnedman

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Whatever you do, run arythmicly. (+1 to the crowd for going this long without saying something.)

    #16

    Standing In Europe, Looking At Asia. Blue Mosque, Turkey

    Man walking down a narrow street with famous landmark mosque visible in the distance from an unexpected angle.

    osmantpcu

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Doesn't look the slightest bit real. Even the colors look like a Disney matte painting.

    #17

    Drone Shot Of The Parthenon From Above

    Aerial view of a famous landmark under restoration, showcasing architectural details and construction elements at night.

    chris_kap.21

    #18

    CN Tower Poking Out Of The Clouds On Approach Into Toronto

    A famous landmark peak rising above dense clouds captured from an airplane wing, showing an unexpected angle.

    London_Police , imgur.com

    #19

    Insane Perspective On Just How Immense The Great Pyramid Of Giza Is

    View of famous landmarks from unexpected angles showing the pyramid's massive stone blocks with a person sitting at the base

    reddit.com

    #20

    This Photo Brought Me A Fame Years Ago. This Is The Second Tallest Building In The World. Shanghai Tower, China

    Person climbing a red crane on a famous landmark skyscraper showing an unexpected angle and cityscape below.

    raskalov

    #21

    Taj Mahal From An Alternate Angle

    A famous landmark seen from an unexpected angle with cyclists riding on a dirt path surrounded by trees at sunset.

    Unique_Depth9902

    #22

    View From The Top Of Christ The Redeemer

    Close-up and top view of famous landmarks showing Christ the Redeemer statue from unexpected angles with city and ocean views.

    giuliacoutor

    #23

    Aerial Shot Of Burj Khalifa

    Aerial view of a famous landmark showcasing its unique architectural design from an unexpected angle and perspective.

    goaerials

    #24

    The Back Of Notre Dame Was Just As Nice As The Front

    Gothic cathedral and ornate statue captured from an unexpected angle showcasing famous landmarks architecture details.

    TigerTMK

    #25

    Caught This View On The Way Down From Machu Picchu

    Ancient famous landmarks of Machu Picchu captured from an unexpected angle with mountains and cloudy sky in the background.

    reddit.com

    #26

    Sydney Opera House

    Aerial view of the Sydney Opera House showcasing famous landmarks from unexpected angles and unique perspectives.

    mattwellerphoto

    #27

    Niagara Falls From The Air Showing Horseshoe Falls And American Falls With Goat Island Dividing Them

    Aerial view of a famous landmark waterfall showcasing an unexpected angle and unique perspective of the natural wonder.

    Markabol

    #28

    The Great Wall In Simatai, China

    View of the Great Wall of China from an unexpected angle through a stone arch, showcasing famous landmarks and rugged mountains.

    Roberto aka Nomadfoto

    #29

    Kościuszko Mound In Krakow

    Aerial view of a famous landmark featuring circular terraces and walls surrounded by autumn trees and fog.

    Pawelsuder

    #30

    A Gorgeous View From Istanbul University Library, Blue Mosque - Istanbul

    Interior view of a study room with large windows showcasing famous landmarks from unexpected angles in soft sunlight.

    gba94

    #31

    When Life Truly Comes Into View. Berg Lake Trail In Mt. Robson Provincial Park, British Columbia

    View of a famous landmark mountain from inside a tent, showcasing an unexpected angle among tall pine trees.

    HobbyDaily

    #32

    Backside Of Tutankhamuns Mask

    Golden ancient Egyptian mask with intricate hieroglyphs shown from a unique angle among famous landmarks.

    daddyicecream

    #33

    The Pyramids From A Hotel Room

    View of a famous landmark, the pyramid, from an unexpected angle through a large window in a cozy hotel room at night.

    istanpurist

    #34

    Pisa Leaning Tower Inside

    Interior view looking up inside a famous landmark, showcasing an unexpected angle and architectural details.

    dtra87

    #35

    The Acropolis Of Athens

    Aerial view of famous landmarks covered in snow at dusk, showcasing an unexpected angle and unique perspective.

    d.tzankatian

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What do they say? What do they say? What do they say - about the Acropolis - where the Parthenon is . . . ?

    #36

    Potala Palace, Lhasa, Tibet

    Night view of a famous landmark from an unexpected angle showing busy city streets and illuminated architecture.

    zbq.hg

    #37

    La Sagrada Familia, Barcelona, Spain

    Famous landmark Sagrada Familia captured from a low angle with warm sunlight highlighting the intricate architecture.

    Mountainflowers11

    #38

    Not Your Typical View Of The Pyramids, Interesting Take However

    Aerial view of the Great Pyramid of Giza showcasing famous landmarks from unexpected angles in a desert cityscape.

    matiasderada

    #39

    The View Of Edinburgh Castle From My Bed

    View of a

    Chris_od10 Report

    #40

    A Size Comparison Of A Human And A Toe Of The World’s Tallest Statue "Statue Of Unity", India

    Gallery mode Man standing near the enormous foot of a famous landmark captured from an unexpected angle with cloudy sky background.

    nainesh_salvi Report

    #41

    The Backside Of Dracula's Castle, Romania

    Gallery mode Medieval castle perched on a rocky hill with a cloudy sky, showing famous landmarks from unexpected angles.

    Cogsmith13 Report

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who knew they made an entire castle for Dracula's backside? (I'm sorry, but as one word, "backside" means butt.)

    #42

    I Took A Picture Of The Golden Gate Bridge Last Summer

    Gallery mode Golden Gate Bridge landmark captured from a unique angle during a dramatic sunset with cars crossing the bridge.

    garyg1994 Report

    #43

    Went To Niagara Falls And Was Shocked To Discover That The Best View Was From Our Hotel Room

    Gallery mode Aerial view of famous landmark Niagara Falls from an unexpected angle showcasing the cascading water and surrounding landscape.

    reddit.com Report

    #44

    Fuji Mountain At Sunset

    Gallery mode A famous landmark captured from an unexpected angle showing a snow-capped mountain peak rising above clouds at sunset.

    josephradhik Report

    #45

    Looking Out My Window In Giza, Egypt

    Gallery mode Night view of famous landmark pyramid illuminated behind palm trees from an unexpected angle with beams of light in the sky.

    evner Report

    #46

    I Work In A Bar Owned By A Lord And Lady Who Live In A Castle On An Island You Can Only Walk To At Low Tide

    Gallery mode View of a famous landmark island castle from an unexpected angle through a window over clear coastal waters.

    Colenso Report

    #47

    The Most Impressive Hotel Room View I've Ever Had, Annapurna Circuit, Nepal

    Gallery mode Snow-covered famous landmark mountain towering above green forested valley with river from unexpected angles view

    CampsG Report

    #48

    Aerial View Of The Bean In Chicago

    Gallery mode Aerial view of famous landmark Cloud Gate reflecting city skyline and people from an unexpected angle in a public plaza.

    joselivinup Report

    #49

    Construction On The Gateway Arch, 1965

    Gallery mode Construction cranes working on the arch of a famous landmark, showcasing an unexpected angle and unique perspective.

    ReallyCoolNinjaLlama Report

    #50

    Lincoln Memorial Before The Reflecting Pool

    Gallery mode Historic view of a famous landmark captured from an unexpected angle showing surrounding natural landscape.

    DickDover Report

    #51

    Mount Rushmore

    Gallery mode Aerial view of Mount Rushmore showing famous landmarks from unexpected angles with surrounding forest and rocky terrain.

    Im_From_Florida Report

    #52

    From The Top Of St. Peter's Dome

    Gallery mode Aerial view of famous landmarks in Rome showcasing unexpected angles and architectural details from above.

    JoeFalchetto Report

    #53

    The Great Wall Of China In The East Is Well-Preserved, In Western China, Not So Much

    Gallery mode Ancient landmark ruins in a desert landscape captured from an unexpected angle showing layered stone structures.

    Bairuilong Report

    #54

    From The Petronas Twin Tower Observation Deck

    Gallery mode Illuminated view of a famous landmark from an unexpected angle, showcasing intricate architectural details at dusk.

    LilYeetah420 Report

    #55

    Took A Quick Shot Of The CN Tower Framed Up Nicely

    Gallery mode Night view of a famous landmark showing an unexpected angle framed by two illuminated skyscrapers.

    johnstonanthony Report

    #56

    Palisade In Gateway Colorado. Not A Bad View From The Patio Of My Hotel Room

    Gallery mode Red rock formation captured from an unexpected angle with green trees in foreground under a blue sky with clouds.

    JBMagi Report

    #57

    Big Ben On A Nice Day, London

    Gallery mode Big Ben clock tower and London Eye among famous landmarks captured from unexpected angles on a clear sunny day.

    iLightspeed Report

    #58

    Eiffel Tower, Paris - Early Morning Walk With My Wife

    Gallery mode Eiffel Tower illuminated at night with fog creating an ethereal glow, showcasing a famous landmark from unexpected angles.

    P0werClean Report

