“They Asked For Three Months”: Couple Lets Friends House-Sit, Can’t Get Them To Leave

Having a house sitter look after your home and pets is usually a convenient way to ensure you have less to worry about when you travel. That’s if they’re reliable, trustworthy, and arrive–and leave–on time. If the sitter happens to be a friend, it’s often even better. Because generally, you know them well enough to know what to expect.

One couple thought they had it all figured out when they asked friends to look after their home and “special needs” cat while they went on vacation for a week. The friends needed a place to crash for a little while anyway, so it seemed like the perfect arrangement for everyone.

That’s until the house sitters started acting like roommates and refused to leave. The couple took their struggle to the internet, asking how to evict their “housemates” without “torching” the friendship.

One couple thought it was a win-win for all when they invited their friends to house sit while they went away for a week

They soon realized the only winners were the friends, who remained glued to the couch for much longer than a week

There are unwritten rules when it comes to house sitting for someone and these usually shouldn’t have to be spelled out

“House sitting is a service where a homeowner entrusts their property, possessions and in 98% of cases, their pets, to one or more ‘house sitters’ for a specified period of time. Usually to cover vacations or longer travel trips,” reads an online magazine dedicated to house sitting.

It should benefit both parties. The homeowner or tenant gets peace of mind that their house, pets, plants, and belongings are well looked after. The house sitter gets a place to stay, and sometimes receives payment for their services. The site warns that free accommodation should never be the house sitter’s primary motivator. “Thinking that house sitting is only a way of getting free rent for an extended period of time,” reads the site. If you take on an assignment or offer to house sit, you need to carry out all the duties expected of you.

The magazine notes that a client or homeowner usually has set expectations. They list number one as the house sitter being reliable and trustworthy. While number two reads that clients “want their house sitters to turn up and leave on the agreed dates and times.” It’s the memo the couple clearly did not get.

It helps to have a contract in place, or at the very least, a written list of house rules and expected tasks for the house sitter

“To avoid any misunderstandings, it’s good practice for homeowners to establish house rules up front about the do’s and don’ts regarding your personal property,” reads another house sitting blog. This includes specifying what time and date you want your sitters to arrive. And whether you want them to be home when you return.

You should also clearly state what all the daily responsibilities are. For example, how much food to give pets, what time to feed them, your expectations when it comes to cleaning the house, and where to find things.

Sometimes the best way to sort out this kind of situation is by taking the legal route

“If a person has never paid money, done work for you, or given you something of value AND they never agreed to do any of those things, then he or she is probably not a tenant,” states this law firm site. “However, if a person has agreed to pay, do work, or give you something of value in exchange for living in your home, they may be considered a tenant even if they have never done anything to keep this agreement.”

The firm adds that someone doesn’t automatically become a tenant just because they have lived in a home for a long time. But in the case of “squatter’s rights”, if a person lives on a property for at least 15 years without the owner’s permission and meets several other conditions, they may own the property by “adverse possession.”

They caution that it’s best not to take extreme steps like changing locks, locking a guest out or putting their possessions on the street. You should rather talk to a lawyer, so that you’re fully aware of your rights. And can then take the correct steps without getting yourself into trouble.

Netizens weighed in on the saga, with many advising the woman to get the couple out as soon as possible

“Going to get very ugly for them very quickly”: The woman posted further updates detailing her plan to get the couple out

The friendship went out the window when the “house-sitters” walked out the door