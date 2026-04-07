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Harry Potter is trending again, but today we’ll remember the boy wizard for a completely different reason. If you recall, Harry lived for many years in a cramped room under the stairs with his aunt and uncle, but such cruelty was most likely because his relatives were forced to live next to a living Horcrux, which only amplified their negative traits.

Okay, so what kind of Horcrux was influencing the parents of our narrator’s boyfriend, who not only forbade them from sharing a room during visits but also tried to house her in a similarly windowless room? Okay, let’s try to figure it out together.

More info: Reddit

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Many parents try to influence their children still, even after they come of age, making the separation process incredibly painful for both sides

Image credits: user15327819 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author of the post has a boyfriend, and his parents recently invited them to stay in their beach house during their vacation

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Image credits: krakenimages.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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The woman, however, rejected this kind invitation – mostly because of the quite uncomfortable experience of her previous stay there

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Image credits: namii9 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author rented a hotel room 10 minutes away from their house, and her boyfriend stayed at his parents’ place

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Image credits: CourtGuilty1551

However, the boyfriend’s mom got incredibly offended by the author’s “rudeness” and literally made her apologize profusely

So, the original poster (OP) and her boyfriend are both in their mid-twenties, and they recently planned a vacation near his parents’ house. They live literally on the beach and invited the couple to stay with them. However, our heroine decided to decline this hospitable offer – and here’s why.

The thing is, the boyfriend’s parents, since they’re not yet married, always ask them to refrain from sharing a room while at their home. Well, their home, their rules, but since her last visit, the author has been incredibly upset to be housed in a windowless, very stuffy closet with a very narrow bed.

Furthermore, the boyfriend’s father is an early riser. No, that’s not true – he’s a VERY early riser, and this decent gentleman’s usual morning ritual involves getting up at 4:30 a.m., blasting the music at top volume, and singing loudly while making coffee and breakfast. Just agree, that’s not exactly what you expect from a beach vacation, is it?

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So, anticipating “all the delights” of staying at this house, the OP politely declined the invitation, renting a hotel room ten minutes’ walk from her partner’s parents’ house. He, in turn, went to their place, but his mom took offense at the author, and during a FaceTime conversation, icily asked why her house wasn’t good enough for the OP.

Our heroine tried to politely explain that she didn’t mean to offend any of her boyfriend’s relatives, and the guy also sided with her. At the very least, because now he had to live in that very same room since his siblings had come over as well. Overall, it was a very unpleasant situation, and the author decided to take this online, seeking netizens’ support.

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Image credits: stockking / Freepik (not the actual photo)

“Most likely, the issue here has nothing to do with principles or hospitality, but simply a desire to demonstrate power,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. “Yes, hosts have the right to set their own rules in their home, but guests also have the right to refuse to spend the night there, don’t they?”

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According to the expert, this man’s parents, or perhaps just his mother, are trying to show, probably quite unconsciously, that they are the ones in charge of the family and that their opinions will be respected even after their son and his girlfriend tie the knot.

“Separating adult children from their parents is often a painful process, and not all parents are willing to accept it. Without even realizing it, by trying to influence their adult children in every way, they often end up interfering with their lives. I’m glad that this woman’s boyfriend clearly sided with her. I do hope this situation will remain a minor annoyance for them, nothing more,” Irina Matveeva sums up.

Most people in the comments, while fully supporting the original poster, also couldn’t help but note the humor in this situation. Some even recalled a similar story from an episode of the legendary TV series Seinfeld. By the way, dear readers, has anything like this ever happened to you, too? If yes, please feel free to share your own story in the comments.

Many commenters supported the author, and some of them even recalled a similar case from a legendary sitcom

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