Exclusive Wedding Weekend Violated By Venue Allowing Prom Photos, Bride Fights Back With Reviews

A wedding is a place where absolutely anything can actually happen. Both good and bad surprises. The ending of the third season of Game of Thrones is further proof of this. Yes, in the story we’re sharing with you today, from the user u/Digital_Disimpaction, a particularly bad force majeure occurred.
No, no one betrayed anyone, no one stabbed anyone with a sword, and no one even ran away from the altar. But you have to admit, when right before guests arrive for the rehearsal dinner, an unexpected prom photoshoot starts on location, it looks downright outrageous!
Weddings can sometimes have various unexpected and outrageous situations – and here’s another proof of this
The author of the post got married 7.5 years ago, but this situation is still in her memory
The newlyweds-to-be rented a cabin in the middle of the woods for the weekend and spent the whole day decorating it
Then, when everything was just ready for the rehearsal dinner, a pack of teens with their parents suddenly arrived and started taking their prom photos at the wedding decorations
It took the author to turn bridezilla mode on and threaten them with the police to kick them all out
However, the author never received either a refund or a single apology from the venue owner since then
So, the Original Poster (OP) tells us that she got married seven and a half years ago, and her wedding ceremony was marred by an unexpected scandal. The newlyweds-to-be rented a nice cabin in the middle of the woods for the weekend and dedicated the first half of Saturday to decorating. The venue’s manager assured them that no one would disturb them…
Imagine our heroine’s surprise and outrage when, around lunchtime on Saturday, when all the preparations were already complete, cars filled with completely random people began pulling up to the wedding venue. About 20 teens with their parents, almost fifty people in total, simply approached the wedding decorations and started taking photos in front of them.
The author angrily tried to reach the manager, but she didn’t answer. Only when the OP turned bridezilla mode on and threatened the intruders with the police did they gradually begin to retreat. However, numerous cars also blocked the guests’ access, forcing them to park somewhere far away.
Only later, after the wedding, did the original poster discover that the manager was a friend of one of the parents and allowed them to take prom photos, thereby flagrantly violating the contract. Our heroine fought back with negative reviews and explained the reason for her anger. “Never heard a peep from any of them again,” the author recalls. However, she also didn’t receive any refund or even an apology…
“Unfortunately, some people seriously believe that once a client has signed a contract and arrived at the location, they’re stuck, so they can now break the agreement,” reasons Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, with whom Bored Panda contacted for a comment on this case.
According to the expert, the manager’s expectation likely seemed win-win – the clients had already completed the decorations, and they couldn’t back out of the wedding. Simply because it was, well… a wedding. Such venues are also among the businesses with low retention rates, simply because tying the knot is quite a rare event in any person’s life.
“From a psychological standpoint, the worst the venue risked here – and I do believe the manager simply got some kind of bribe for this permission – was a bad review. However, she obviously considered this a higher priority than satisfied customers,” Irina sums up.
People in the comments also expressed their utmost sympathy and support for the author – after all, such incidents are unforgettable, even after more than seven years. By the way, if you’re interested in reading about other strange and outrageous situations that have occurred at other weddings, please welcome to this post of ours. And, as always, we’d be grateful for your comments below!
Most commenters gave the author their sincere support, and some folks just told her she should have called the police then
I would have said instantly when they showed up that it wasn't what I paid for and I'd be calling police for their removal
Actually kind of feel bad for the kids. Not as bad as I feel for the poor bride, but it was the venue manager's breach of contract that caused the whole mess. Venue manager sent them into a minefield. Still shoulda kept clear of the decorations once they got there, though.
