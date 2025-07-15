Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Gay Man Spends $1.3K To Attend Twin’s Wedding With Partner, Gets Told He Was Never Invited
Gay couple dressed formally outdoors, sharing a tender moment with one partner kissing the other on the cheek.
Family, Relationships

Gay Man Spends $1.3K To Attend Twin’s Wedding With Partner, Gets Told He Was Never Invited

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

4

Weddings are meant to be about love, unity, and the celebration of two lives coming together. But for many, especially those in the LGBTQ+ community, family events can expose the quiet, unspoken boundaries that still exist. Sometimes, the guest list says more than the vows ever could.

That was the painful reality for today’s Original Poster (OP) who thought he was doing everything right by slowly coming out, introducing his long-term partner, and trusting that family would catch up with acceptance in their own time. Instead, he found himself sitting home during his brother’s wedding because his partner wasn’t invited.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Weddings are supposed to bring families closer, not expose how far apart they really are

    Image credits: Alena Darmel / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The author had come out gradually over the years and introduced his long-term boyfriend to family when he felt safe

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credit: Comfortable_Bird3049

    Image credits: Joeyy Lee / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    During a holiday visit with his twin brother and his fiancée, the fiancée seemed to approve of the boyfriend attending their wedding, so he made travel plans

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credit: Comfortable_Bird3049

    Image credits: cookie_studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Weeks before the wedding, the twin claimed no permission was given and disinvited his boyfriend, citing concerns about family reactions

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credit: Comfortable_Bird3049

    After being lied to and dismissed, he chose not to attend the wedding, resulting in a family rift and strained ties

    The OP started by sharing that while he and his identical twin weren’t close, he assumed there was still a foundation of mutual respect. Having grown up in a conservative Southern town, coming out had been a slow process for him. But since relocating to another state, he finally embraced his identity and even found love with a supportive boyfriend he’d been with for two years.

    During a visit home, he informed his twin and the twin’s fiancée about his boyfriend. They seemed supportive and asked if he’d bring a date to the upcoming wedding. When he said he’d bring his partner, the fiancée offered a vague but seemingly approving “it’s up to you”. Five months later, travel plans were booked, money spent, and the boyfriend was all set to attend.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, just weeks before the wedding, the twin suddenly backpedaled, claiming the OP’s boyfriend wasn’t actually invited. The twin claimed that he was concerned over how their dad’s side of the family would react. Even after coming out to his father, who was surprisingly neutral and even supportive, the twin shifted gears, now saying “friends” might feel weird about it.

    Then, the fiancée did admit that while she had originally given the okay, she changed her mind because of who would be attending. Meanwhile, a bridesmaid, who is openly gay, was allowed to bring her girlfriend on the basis that she wasn’t family. Faced with this hypocrisy, the OP chose not to attend, but his absence stirred more attention than his presence would have.

    According to Wedding Pro, queer individuals frequently face both subtle and outright exclusion when it comes to weddings and major family events. These experiences are shaped by longstanding societal norms, especially heteronormativity and deeply-rooted cultural expectations.

    Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Family dynamics, stigmas around queerness, and rigid gender roles often determine who is fully welcomed and who is sidelined. Even in supposedly inclusive environments, they explain that traditional wedding customs can reinforce exclusionary behaviors, making queer guests or couples feel like outsiders in moments that are meant to be about love and connection.

    Cosmopolitan highlights the different forms in which queer people are excluded at weddings, stating that they may face legal or logistical hurdles, feel pushed out by traditional gender roles, or have their relationships invalidated if they don’t fit the mold of monogamous, heterosexual unions.

    There are often patterns when it comes to exclusion, and Tripleseat point out that some include silencing and respectability politics in which queer individuals are expected to downplay their identity to maintain family harmony.

    However, they also highlight that exclusion like this can lead to resistance and personal reinvention, as they go off to find strength in building affirming spaces beyond traditional family structures.

    Netizens supported the OP, praising his maturity and integrity in the face of exclusion. They emphasized that he went above and beyond by coming out to his father, seeking peace, and honoring his relationship. They mostly agreed the true issue wasn’t extended family discomfort, but the twin and his fiancée’s unwillingness to stand by him.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    What do you think about this situation? Do you think the OP made the right decision by not attending the wedding, or would you have gone solo to keep the peace? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens affirmed that the author did the right thing and applauded him for not backing down

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    4

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Twin and fiancée kept goalpost shifting to hide their homophobia and instead ended up looking like the a******s they are. Sad it came to this but they showed themselves and now everyone know too. Move on and live your best life with your bf.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m thinking the homophobic twin is terrified that because they’re identical that it means he has latent homosexuality himself, and his twin is a Remi der if that. Or hell; maybe he’s *aware* he has some of those feelings, and twin keeps reminding him of it. Given the way they kept shifting their excuses, I’m thinking it’s got something to do with the groom’s feelings about his sexuality. I don’t see this marriage holding up til death. 😕

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Interesting for those who debate nature vs nurture vs religion, how does one identical twin turn out gay and the other not?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just some casual bigotry in that nation and no one makes much of an issue. No family member is outraged, and none of it is even very hidden.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Twin and fiancée kept goalpost shifting to hide their homophobia and instead ended up looking like the a******s they are. Sad it came to this but they showed themselves and now everyone know too. Move on and live your best life with your bf.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m thinking the homophobic twin is terrified that because they’re identical that it means he has latent homosexuality himself, and his twin is a Remi der if that. Or hell; maybe he’s *aware* he has some of those feelings, and twin keeps reminding him of it. Given the way they kept shifting their excuses, I’m thinking it’s got something to do with the groom’s feelings about his sexuality. I don’t see this marriage holding up til death. 😕

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Interesting for those who debate nature vs nurture vs religion, how does one identical twin turn out gay and the other not?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just some casual bigotry in that nation and no one makes much of an issue. No family member is outraged, and none of it is even very hidden.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT