Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

BF Damages GF’s Car, Dishes, And Furniture, But When She Asks For An Apology, He Plays The Victim
Couple arguing on sofa, woman upset and gesturing while man looks stressed, depicting damage and victim role conflict.
Couples, Relationships

BF Damages GF’s Car, Dishes, And Furniture, But When She Asks For An Apology, He Plays The Victim

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve all heard of couples who share everything from bank accounts, and wardrobes, to Netflix passwords. But what happens when the one thing you’re sharing is breakage?

Today’s Original Poster (OP) recently vented her frustration over a painfully relatable issue. Apparently, her partner has the uncanny ability to destroy almost everything she owns. Think Greek tragedy, but with broken wine glasses and an ottoman that died too young.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

    Imagine spending years carefully saving for quality things, only to watch them break one by one at the hands of the person you live with

    Image credits: Denis Barysau / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author shared her frustration over her partner repeatedly breaking both shared and personal items she’s worked hard to buy and maintain

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: SpotlessMind88 

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite the damage, including broken furniture, dishes, and even her car, he rarely apologizes and often downplays her feelings

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: SpotlessMind88 

    Feeling disrespected and emotionally drained, she’s vowed to stop buying nice things and is considering hiding her belongings just to protect them

    The OP explained that while she treasures her belongings, her partner has a more carefree attitude. She’s the type who still owns her first car and her university laptop because she takes care of them. Meanwhile, her partner treats household items like they’re disposable.

    Let’s try to name them all, from her ottoman which he broke by standing on it, her wine glasses, her glass tea pot, her knife, and then, her stoneware dish. She constantly feels like she’s throwing money away, and we all know that’s not the most comfortable thing.

    While he breaks his own things too, it’s her stuff that hurts the most, both emotionally and financially. However, what makes things worse is the apology drought. When he recently broke her stoneware dish, his response was defensiveness.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Eventually, after some prompting, he apologized twenty minutes later. The OP has reached a point where she doesn’t even want to buy nice things anymore. She also now feels the need to keep her things in a locked cupboard, away from the reach of her breakage-prone partner.

    To better understand what repeated carelessness with a partner’s belongings might indicate, Bored Panda spoke with relationship coach and marriage counselor Mildred Okonkwo, who explained that this behavior often signals deeper emotional issues beyond simple clumsiness.

    “When someone repeatedly treats shared or personal items carelessly, it’s usually a red flag for emotional disengagement,” Okonkwo said. “It’s less about the broken object and more about the message it sends like saying, ‘Your feelings and needs aren’t a priority.’ Over time, this kind of neglect can have an impact on trust and intimacy.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She emphasized that when this becomes a pattern, partners need to talk, not just about the broken mug, but about the emotional disconnect behind it.

    We also asked Okonkwo about the impact when one partner never takes responsibility for their actions. “I always say this. Do not get into any relationship if you’re not willing to apologize and take responsibility,” she stated before explaining that refusing to own up creates a heavy emotional load for the other partner.

    “It leads to resentment, disconnection, and emotional burnout because one person ends up doing all the work by fixing, maintaining the relationship, while the other knocks down what’s built.” She described this imbalance as “exhausting and unsustainable,” warning that without accountability, relationships often start to feel like a battleground.

    Finally, we asked whether differing attitudes toward money and possessions can become long-term dealbreakers, and Okonkwo was clear on this. “Absolutely. Financial conflicts often reflect deeper emotional divides in that what one person sees as a harmless threat might feel like recklessness to the other.”

    However, she pointed out, “The key is open, judgment-free conversations about money habits and goals, and understanding the personal meanings behind spending and the things that are being bought.” Okonkwo also encouraged couples to ensure they are always on the same page regarding personal or shared items.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens saw the OP’s partner’s behavior not just as clumsy, but potentially passive-aggressive or even deliberate. They also highlighted the lack of accountability and respect, calling the partner “emotionally careless” and questioning how long such a dynamic can remain tolerable.

    What do you think about this situation? Do you think repeated carelessness with personal items is a sign of deeper relationship issues? We would love to know your thoughts!

    The author clarified that he breaks some of his things as well, however, netizens insisted that her partner must pay to replace the things he damages

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: phanuwatnandee / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    21

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    21

    Open list comments

    3

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Since we don't know how old the OP is, "had since uni" might only be a few months.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    thedinkydreads avatar
    The_Nicest_Misanthrope
    The_Nicest_Misanthrope
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This'd be a deal breaker for me. Being a klutz is one thing, but not apologising for it shows me that you don't respect me or my stuff one f*****g iota.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Since we don't know how old the OP is, "had since uni" might only be a few months.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    thedinkydreads avatar
    The_Nicest_Misanthrope
    The_Nicest_Misanthrope
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This'd be a deal breaker for me. Being a klutz is one thing, but not apologising for it shows me that you don't respect me or my stuff one f*****g iota.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT