BF Damages GF’s Car, Dishes, And Furniture, But When She Asks For An Apology, He Plays The Victim

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve all heard of couples who share everything from bank accounts, and wardrobes, to Netflix passwords. But what happens when the one thing you’re sharing is breakage?

Today’s Original Poster (OP) recently vented her frustration over a painfully relatable issue. Apparently, her partner has the uncanny ability to destroy almost everything she owns. Think Greek tragedy, but with broken wine glasses and an ottoman that died too young.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

Imagine spending years carefully saving for quality things, only to watch them break one by one at the hands of the person you live with

Share icon

Image credits: Denis Barysau / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author shared her frustration over her partner repeatedly breaking both shared and personal items she’s worked hard to buy and maintain

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: SpotlessMind88

Share icon

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the damage, including broken furniture, dishes, and even her car, he rarely apologizes and often downplays her feelings

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: SpotlessMind88

Feeling disrespected and emotionally drained, she’s vowed to stop buying nice things and is considering hiding her belongings just to protect them

The OP explained that while she treasures her belongings, her partner has a more carefree attitude. She’s the type who still owns her first car and her university laptop because she takes care of them. Meanwhile, her partner treats household items like they’re disposable.

Let’s try to name them all, from her ottoman which he broke by standing on it, her wine glasses, her glass tea pot, her knife, and then, her stoneware dish. She constantly feels like she’s throwing money away, and we all know that’s not the most comfortable thing.

While he breaks his own things too, it’s her stuff that hurts the most, both emotionally and financially. However, what makes things worse is the apology drought. When he recently broke her stoneware dish, his response was defensiveness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually, after some prompting, he apologized twenty minutes later. The OP has reached a point where she doesn’t even want to buy nice things anymore. She also now feels the need to keep her things in a locked cupboard, away from the reach of her breakage-prone partner.

To better understand what repeated carelessness with a partner’s belongings might indicate, Bored Panda spoke with relationship coach and marriage counselor Mildred Okonkwo, who explained that this behavior often signals deeper emotional issues beyond simple clumsiness.

“When someone repeatedly treats shared or personal items carelessly, it’s usually a red flag for emotional disengagement,” Okonkwo said. “It’s less about the broken object and more about the message it sends like saying, ‘Your feelings and needs aren’t a priority.’ Over time, this kind of neglect can have an impact on trust and intimacy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

She emphasized that when this becomes a pattern, partners need to talk, not just about the broken mug, but about the emotional disconnect behind it.

We also asked Okonkwo about the impact when one partner never takes responsibility for their actions. “I always say this. Do not get into any relationship if you’re not willing to apologize and take responsibility,” she stated before explaining that refusing to own up creates a heavy emotional load for the other partner.

“It leads to resentment, disconnection, and emotional burnout because one person ends up doing all the work by fixing, maintaining the relationship, while the other knocks down what’s built.” She described this imbalance as “exhausting and unsustainable,” warning that without accountability, relationships often start to feel like a battleground.

Finally, we asked whether differing attitudes toward money and possessions can become long-term dealbreakers, and Okonkwo was clear on this. “Absolutely. Financial conflicts often reflect deeper emotional divides in that what one person sees as a harmless threat might feel like recklessness to the other.”

However, she pointed out, “The key is open, judgment-free conversations about money habits and goals, and understanding the personal meanings behind spending and the things that are being bought.” Okonkwo also encouraged couples to ensure they are always on the same page regarding personal or shared items.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens saw the OP’s partner’s behavior not just as clumsy, but potentially passive-aggressive or even deliberate. They also highlighted the lack of accountability and respect, calling the partner “emotionally careless” and questioning how long such a dynamic can remain tolerable.

What do you think about this situation? Do you think repeated carelessness with personal items is a sign of deeper relationship issues? We would love to know your thoughts!

The author clarified that he breaks some of his things as well, however, netizens insisted that her partner must pay to replace the things he damages

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: phanuwatnandee / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon