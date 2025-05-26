Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Sells Everything For Cross-Country Move, Husband Fails Basic Task, Then Shames Her Publicly
Woman with crossed arms looks upset in kitchen while husband stands behind holding a bottle, reflecting conflict after cross-country move.
Woman Sells Everything For Cross-Country Move, Husband Fails Basic Task, Then Shames Her Publicly

Interview With Expert
Moving across the country with your spouse is supposed to be the start of something beautiful, or at the very least, something functional. But sometimes, it takes a few situations to painfully realize that you just might be in the relationship alone.

In her initial post, today’s Original Poster (OP) was still in the hopeful stage. She thought her husband’s forgetfulness, avoidance, and disinterest in responsibility could be solved with time, effort, and maybe a few therapy sessions. But as it turns out, there’s only so much effort you can put into a relationship when the other person is allergic to accountability.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    When one partner consistently avoids responsibility or fails to meet basic commitments, it definitely leaves the other partner frustrated and exhausted

    Image credits: Odonata Wellnesscenter / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The author explained that she and her husband had a rocky three-year marriage and that she hoped things would get better—even if it didn’t feel like it would

    Image credit: Sensitive-Elastic

    Image credits: Blue Bird / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    They were planning to move to a new city, and she asked him to buy a car before she arrived there, but he delayed and made excuses

    Image credit: Sensitive-Elastic

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    By the time she was going to join him, there was still no car, but he mentioned that when she arrived, they would look at cars together, and this left her upset

    Image credit: Sensitive-Elastic

    Image credits: Anastasia Shuraeva / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    In an update, she shared that they finally looked at cars, but her husband would get annoyed by the questions she asked the salesman

    Image credit; Sensitive-Elastic

    Image credits: Gustavo Fring / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    They eventually bought a car at a higher price than its value, but at that point, she wasn’t sure if she could keep up with the marriage

    Image credit; Sensitive-Elastic

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    After that, they attempted therapy, but the husband claimed he was “cured” after one session and blamed her for the marriage’s failure

    Image credit; Sensitive-Elastic

    Image credits: SHVETS production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Divorce was imminent, but the husband manipulated her emotionally with threats and tried to avoid signing the divorce papers himself

    Image credit; Sensitive-Elastic

    She divorced him, kept the car, recovered financially over time, and eventually found a kinder, more responsible partner

    After three rocky years of marriage and high hopes that things would improve, the OP took a leap of faith. She sold everything to move across the country with her husband and start again. She stayed behind to finalize their move while her husband went ahead to start a new job.

    Voicing their need for a car, she asked her husband to secure a car in their new town, but a month later, there was still no car. It wasn’t until when she was about to fly out to join him that he casually mentioned that they would go car shopping after she landed and this left her disappointed.

    In an update years later, the OP explained that, after asking her husband to have a car ready before she arrived in their new city, he finally scheduled an appointment. It felt like a victory until he chose a car at random and expected her to agree without any questions.

    When she asked about interest rates and value comparisons, he relayed them to the salesman and apologized to him because she was “making things difficult.” Despite her discomfort, they bought the car—even though it was overpriced by $7,000. Unbeknownst to her at the time, that would later become the only shared property in their divorce.

    The OP explained that she knew the marriage had been headed for a divorce years prior. They gave couples therapy a shot, but her husband declared himself “cured” after a single week, and this ultimately led to a divorce. When she finally decided to end things, he tried everything to stop her and blamed her as the reason their marriage failed.

    To better understand some of the dynamics in the story, Bored Panda spoke with marriage counselor Ronke Adesina, who highlighted common early warning signs when a partner avoids responsibility. “One key sign is blame-shifting, which is when someone rarely acknowledges their role in conflicts and instead points fingers at others,” she explained.

    Image credits: Jack Sparrow / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    She further highlighted that “they may also make excuses, minimize the impact of their actions, or use humor and defensiveness to dodge serious conversations.” She acknowledged that because these behaviors can be subtle, many people overlook them, especially when they’re emotionally invested.

    We also asked about the husband’s claim of being “cured” after just one therapy session, a mindset Adesina says is surprisingly common. “This often reflects discomfort with emotional vulnerability or a lack of understanding about the therapeutic process,” she said.

    She explained that it usually signals a desire for quick fixes rather than a willingness to engage in the ongoing, sometimes uncomfortable journey of self-awareness and change, and when someone believes they’re instantly fixed, it’s often a red flag they aren’t ready to truly grow.

    Finally, we explored how to tell the difference between genuine forgetfulness and what’s now known as “weaponized incompetence,” to which she noted that “genuine forgetfulness happens occasionally and is usually met with sincere accountability, like setting reminders or asking for help.”

    In contrast, weaponized incompetence is a repeated pattern where someone conveniently ‘forgets’ tasks or claims they’re bad at them to avoid responsibility. A key sign is when reminders or feedback are met with defensiveness or sarcasm and no lasting change.

    “It’s important to look at consistency, and so I always ask: is the person making a real effort to grow, or are they using incompetence as a way to opt out of the emotional or practical labor of the relationship?”

    Netizens expressed support and admiration for the OP’s strength in leaving a difficult marriage, especially at a young age. They emphasized how hard it can be to recognize toxic dynamics while still in them. Others celebrated her new beginning and praised her for choosing mental peace over continued emotional strain.

    What would you have done in her situation? Have you ever trusted someone with a simple task and been let down? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens applauded the author for walking out of the marriage where her ex-husband refused to take responsibility for anything

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First one I've ever read that didn't "blow up more than I expected" - makes a nice change.

