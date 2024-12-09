Husband Declares He Doesn’t Want His Kids Around Gay Aunt, Wife Uncovers The Real Reason

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes it’s not possible to stay up to date on everything that’s happening in extended family’s lives, especially if there’s a lot of members and their relationship is distant. Some people might even not be interested in keeping up with extended family, as it’s not something they particularly want to do.

Case in point is this woman’s husband, who apparently only recently found out that his SIL belongs to the LGBTQ+ community, having known her for more than 12 years. After learning such information, he started behaving strangely homophobic towards her, which had something to do with his bigger secret.

It’s not always possible to keep up with everything that’s happening in our relatives lives

Share icon

Image credits: Brooke Cagle (not the actual photo)

But this guy was so disinterested in his extended family that he just recently found out his SIL was gay after knowing her for 12 years

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image source: throwaway7493629

46% of young LGBTQ+ adults between 16 and 25 are estranged at least from one family member

Share icon

Image credits: Michele Wales (not the actual photo)

46% of young LGBTQ+ adults between 16 and 25 are estranged at least from one family member, while 31% weren’t sure if their parent or guardian will accept them the way they are.



Even though the community has seen progress and notable improvements in some areas in recent years, it’s still not easy being a queer person in this day and age.



“It’s sadly a common myth that being LGBT+ is easier today, when in fact many LGBT+ young adults remain fearful of their parents not accepting them, with almost half estranged from at least one family member,” said Amy Ashenden, chief executive of Just Like Us, an LGBT+ young people’s charity.



ADVERTISEMENT

To help the LGBTQ+ community understand that their identities are valid and deserve to be celebrated, more people should talk about it, urges Ashenden. “When there is silence, there is shame, so we must talk about these topics in school and at home, to ensure LGBT+ young people no longer live in fear of rejection.”

Being supportive of family members who belong to the LGBTQ+ community is crucial in fostering an inclusive environment. After all, we all deserve to feel comfortable, supported, and included, especially in our own homes and families.



We can be more inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community by educating ourselves on it

Share icon

Image credits: Aiden Craver (not the actual photo)

The first steps towards being more inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community are to educate ourselves on it, recognize our own privileges and rights as heterosexuals, and use our understanding to advocate for the rights of others. If we want to be LGBTQ+ ‘allies,’ it’s important to be proactive in learning, listening, and standing up against the discrimination and bias we see in the world.



ADVERTISEMENT

Further educating ourselves on various LGBTQ+ issues, like learning common terms and their meanings and staying updated on the challenges and discrimination they face, can help us support them better. Keeping ourselves informed can be done by reading books, following reputable LGBTQ+ organizations or attending workshops on webinars on LGBTQ+ issues.



Meanwhile, an inclusive home environment can be created by using inclusive language (like the correct pronouns), attending LGBTQ+ events, providing emotional support by not minimizing their experiences and struggles, and instead listening to them without judgement.



It’s important to keep in mind that this journey is not easy, but a continued one that requires a lot of learning, support and advocating for other people’s rights, not just our own. Even though it might not look like it, each of us can make a significant positive impact on the LGBTQ+ community just by being there and supporting. We and no one else is responsible for providing the love and acceptance our loved ones need to grow and thrive.

The author provided more details in the comments

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Ave Calvar (not the actual photo)

Later, she posted an update

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Brock Wegner (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Image source: throwaway7493629

Readers were gobsmacked by everything that happened to the author

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT