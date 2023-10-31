ADVERTISEMENT

Ah, the sudden urge to update everything around the house and buy things you might or might not need. Quite a few of us have likely gone through such a stage in life, which can be both a blessing and a curse, resulting in a comfortable home or quite significant hits to the wallet; or often—both.

But during such times, the materials for a home renovation or all sorts of furniture and appliances don’t necessarily have to be the most expensive ones on the market. Redditors recently discussed what things are not worth it for homeowners to splurge on, so if you’re interested in seeing what items might not be a worthy investment, scroll down to find the answers on the list below.

#1

38 Dumb Things To Spend Money On, As Shared By Homeowners In This Online Thread I sound crotchety and old but NONE of my appliances need to connect to the internet of things. The hell does a fridge need wifi for?

Bluegodzi11a , Curtis Adams Report

#2

38 Dumb Things To Spend Money On, As Shared By Homeowners In This Online Thread Calling a handyman or pro for every little thing. YouTube and a couple (okay, nineteen) trips to the hardware store and you'll save a ridiculous amount of money AND learn some new skills.

zenOFiniquity8 , Bidvine Report

libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
59 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just got a plunger, totally blocked toilet, drano did not work, I'm 56 and finally decided to sort it out myself somehow. Plumber would be $125 callout fee before they even touched anything. Local plumbers before the internet in the local newspaper classified would have been $45 to $60 Max for call out and work.

#3

38 Dumb Things To Spend Money On, As Shared By Homeowners In This Online Thread The worst thing you can splurge on is Marble countertops. They are an absolute nightmare to maintain and even WATER will stain them.

ebmoney , Simona Sergi Report

roald_1 avatar
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Harder stone types, on the other hand, is great. I had black, granite counter tops in my previous home.

#4

38 Dumb Things To Spend Money On, As Shared By Homeowners In This Online Thread I think anything that you feel you have to be super careful about keeping nice. Like if you get a butcher block counter and worry about it getting marked up from normal kitchen activities then maybe it wasn’t a good choice

Bluemonogi , MART PRODUCTION Report

timwilkinson avatar
Mr. Toast
Mr. Toast
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you see a proper butchers block it is worn down with use. When I did a cooking course nearly 40 years ago we had to scrape down our wooden chopping blocks after use using the edge of a nice so they were properly lean for next use. No one got ill using them.

#5

38 Dumb Things To Spend Money On, As Shared By Homeowners In This Online Thread I will get flamed, but definitely high end tools. 99% of homeowners will do fine with some harbor freight/garage sale/estate sale tools.

If I’m building my once in a lifetime project, saving 90 seconds by using a shiny new $400 saw doesn’t matter to me. The $50 flea market saw will be more than enough.

boobaies , cottonbro studio Report

christian-crisetig avatar
ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's not totally wrong, but when your skills increase you will regret this cheyp saw.... There is a german saying "Wer billig kauft, kauft zwei mal" Who buys cheap will buy twice

#6

Buying what you want, rather than what you need are the worst things to splurge on.

From your car to your toaster, if it works and doesn't actually cause problems then don't replace it.

cyber49 Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I got about 20 years out of a $15 toaster from Walmart. It died last year and I upgraded to a $9 used toaster from Value Village. And it actually is an upgrade. It's a nice stainless steel 4 slice job that does a better job than my old toaster did.

#7

38 Dumb Things To Spend Money On, As Shared By Homeowners In This Online Thread Electric radiant floors.

In my bathroom it's nice in the winter. But in my office, 3 out of 5 sections died in a year and now I can't keep that room warm enough without a space heater. Very expensive and not serviceable without a ripping up the floors renovation.

North_Ad_4450 , cottonbro studio Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I did radiant floors I'd probably go with a hydronic system. Good quality tubing under the floor can last for many years but meanwhile the mechanics and 'guts' are not under the floor. You do need a small area for the pumps / zone valves and boiler or whatever device heats the water. I was a warehouse manager for that stuff in Colorado back in the 90s. the house I lived in out there was hydronic heat but was baseboard rather than under floor because it was a retrofit. It was still a nice system.

#8

38 Dumb Things To Spend Money On, As Shared By Homeowners In This Online Thread Beautiful patterned cement tiles for our bathroom floors. They look gorgeous but they are a huge pain in the a*s. They crack, chip, scratch, and stain easily, and you have to use a special cleaner on them. Wish I’d done a bit more research before buying them. They do look great though. We’re trying to just accept that they’ll get a bit beat up with time.

Edit: I gotta say, though, still [might be worth it](https://imgur.com/a/U2Wr6Bd)

marmosetohmarmoset , marmosetohmarmoset Report

#9

38 Dumb Things To Spend Money On, As Shared By Homeowners In This Online Thread Worst "splurge" IMO is remodelling things that are in perfectly good shape just to chase the latest trend.

Remodeling a bathroom from the 70's? Good plan.

Remodeling a bathroom that was just redone in 2014? Huge waste of money with basically zero ROI.

Yangoose , Anastasia Shuraeva Report

artturf avatar
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not everything can be weighed by "Return on investment". Homes shouldnt be used as an investment vehicle. That's why we have the house price inflation that we currently have.

#10

38 Dumb Things To Spend Money On, As Shared By Homeowners In This Online Thread Pools

Everyone always wants a pool, they are crazy expensive to put in (especially where I live) they don't add half the value they cost to the value of the property and depending on where you live can be up to several hundred dollars a month in electricity for the pump, chlorine, other chemicals and general maintenance. That doesn't even include the fact that the pump and filter need to be replaced about every 6 years so that's another 2 - 5k.

Hustlasaurus , Oleksandr P Report

53e55aa61befc avatar
Fora Nakit
Fora Nakit
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unfortunately, due to global warming, a place where you can actually cool down is becoming a necessity. But why to build an entire big pool? I worked at a family that had a pool approx. 4x6 meters. The cleaning robots, a pool maintenance company, filters, drainers... so much hustle. In the end, they would just jump in to cool down and go out. They couldn't swim properly in it because it was not big enough. I got my inflatable pool for 50$( a hot-tub size) and got my pump for 40$. I inflate it in June in my backyard, and remove it in September (I live in the Mediterranean and that's the period I need it). When I don't use it, I don't have to bother with it. One tablespoon of bleach weekly and the pump keep the water clean. I jump in, cool down, and go out. The same as that family I worked for. Unless you are a swimmer who has the pool for training, a pool is an endless, unnecessary money pit.

#11

As a rule, I always buy the most basic washer and drier with as few bells and whistles. The more extras there are, the more likely it will break and be fixed/replaced.

Unless they invent a drier that will fold every one of my fresh briefs perfectly, I ain’t changing. The most advanced feature I want is a buzzer that goes off when it’s done like it’s from 1975. You can take your Bluetooth enabled machine with a touch screen that costs $5k and I take mine that cost $250 from a secondhand store.

DreiKatzenVater Report

#12

38 Dumb Things To Spend Money On, As Shared By Homeowners In This Online Thread Pool Table...

Unless you are a big player you are going to be using it to store junk. lol

a1ien51 , Pavel Danilyuk Report

sergiobicerra_1 avatar
Sergio Bicerra
Sergio Bicerra
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I played pool every weekend in my early 20's, several hours with a couple of friends, I had the space to set one, but never had the money. Now I don't have the space but I would but one if I had it, is something I can play alone and with friends, and doesn't need wifi or a suscription.

#13

38 Dumb Things To Spend Money On, As Shared By Homeowners In This Online Thread To answer the OP’s question: Saunas and Hot Tubs. It’s one of those things that’s really cool, definitely brag-worthy, and exciting for the first couple of months… maybe a year. After that: Nothing. You ask them if they still use it and they say “Too much trouble” or “It costs too much to heat.”

c9belayer , Ron Lach Report

#14

38 Dumb Things To Spend Money On, As Shared By Homeowners In This Online Thread If you have pets, forget about splurging on high end furniture.

jwhyem , Anna Alexes Report

stevecampitelli65 avatar
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nope, if you have pets, train them not to go on that furniture. Yes, I have a dog, 12 years old, kids often asked if she could get up on the sofa, chairs, beds and I just kept saying no, not happening. Dog’s smart, she knows where she can go and where she can’t

#15

38 Dumb Things To Spend Money On, As Shared By Homeowners In This Online Thread Anything you "splurge" on with the intent to "add value" to your home. There are some projects that will truly add value to your home, but it is pretty rare to get back what you spent. That $10K on a bathroom with the upgraded faucets update probably added a few thousand back onto the value of your house. Spending $20K on a backyard makeover might have helped a little. But you're not going to be able to tack $30K onto your selling price and get bidding wars over it. At best you're going to get your house back up to be in line with the comp prices.

Make changes to your home that give YOU benefits. Do you hate walking into that 60s bathroom with the pink porcelain tub and toilet? By all means replace it with something that makes you happy and brings you joy when you use it. If $10K makes you happy, then it is money well spent. Just don't be surprised if it doesn't help when you go to sell your home.

JJHall_ID , Liza Summer Report

#16

38 Dumb Things To Spend Money On, As Shared By Homeowners In This Online Thread Somewhat sarcastic but also for real. Do not get a koi pond to improve your landscaping. Those fish will suck you dry with maintenance, special food, and filtration systems. The first pond you put in will be too small and you’ll want to redo it much larger and more elaborately every few years. You’ll join the local club and want to import fancy fish from Japan. You’ll visit your club member’s homes and get jealous of their pond and want to dump more money improving yours.

ThaiTum , Quang Nguyen Vinh Report

sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also they attract Herons in my country and no netting/protection can stop those meanies getting to them

38 Dumb Things To Spend Money On, As Shared By Homeowners In This Online Thread We bought a home that had high end but older appliances. We couldn’t get parts for them. It was such a PITA. So dumb.

I think the worst thing you could splurge on is painting your cabinets. The way trends change, you’ll be regretting it in a few years. Luckily I never got past the “thinking about it” phase in my house with real wood cabinetry. Sure they needed refreshing but thank goodness I didn’t paint those beauties…wood cabinetry is back in “style.”

SpiritualSimple108 , Blue Bird Report

#18

38 Dumb Things To Spend Money On, As Shared By Homeowners In This Online Thread Painting, landscaping, power washing.

I painted my whole house, did all my landscaping, and will be borrowing a power washer to power wash my house once it gets a little cooler out. All of these things cost me a couple hundred bucks to do myself vs thousands to hire others to do it. Vastly improved the appearance both inside and out too.

Update: For clarification I painted the interior of the house. The exterior is red brick and it didn't need painting.

Chocolate-and-Shoes , Anete Lusina Report

thesquidness avatar
cugel.
cugel.
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Meh, painting and landscaping are extraneous expenses themselves, according to this povo

#19

38 Dumb Things To Spend Money On, As Shared By Homeowners In This Online Thread Replacing a lawn with pavers, especially a south-facing yard (northern hemi). The reflected heat and radiated heat makes everything twice as hot for twice as long.

milesofkeeffe , Matthew Halmshaw's profile Matthew Halmshaw Report

de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes! And they don't help with drainage of rain either. There's been some talk in my country about a "tile tax". If you have tiles instead of grass, you get an extra tax because your tiles will prevent natural draining and cause flooding.

#20

38 Dumb Things To Spend Money On, As Shared By Homeowners In This Online Thread Not super specific, but anything major you do in the first couple years that isn’t necessary to the house being livable. Fridge dies? Of course get a new one. You need one of those, fancy upgrade or not. Want to gut your entire kitchen that’s functional but maybe just not pretty? Maybe wait a year or two, or even just a few seasons. See what it’s like to live and move in the space and determine what is most important to spend money on.

JuracekPark34 , Karolina Grabowska Report

#21

38 Dumb Things To Spend Money On, As Shared By Homeowners In This Online Thread Fancy rugs. Nobody cares. Get them on clearance and call it a day!

Heyyitskayleee , Spencer Selover Report

#22

38 Dumb Things To Spend Money On, As Shared By Homeowners In This Online Thread I might get some flack for this, but lawn work. My mower, weed-eater, and other attachments will pay for themselves in about two months because I'm not paying someone else to do the lawn work for me.

readcommentbackwards , Magic K Report

stevecampitelli65 avatar
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

100% agree - like mowing the lawn, it’s therapeutic

#23

38 Dumb Things To Spend Money On, As Shared By Homeowners In This Online Thread Read the reviews. Samsung appliances are not the best. As someone else on here said recently. Samsung is know for TV not their refrigerators.

pork_chop17 , Kārlis Dambrāns Report

stevecampitelli65 avatar
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A fridge has one job for me: keep sh!t cold. Anything else is unnecessary- wifi, ice dispenser, cold water dispenser- no, no, no.

#24

38 Dumb Things To Spend Money On, As Shared By Homeowners In This Online Thread I bought a brand new fridge at the Dent and Scratch store - had some minor to moderate cosmetic damages but otherwise was perfectly fine, stainless steel, fancy fridge for $1,100 off the retail price because of the cosmetic damages. Highly recommend the dent and scratch store

KamikiMaki , PNW Production Report

christian-crisetig avatar
ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I bought my bath room half the price because of a scratch on a handle...

#25

38 Dumb Things To Spend Money On, As Shared By Homeowners In This Online Thread A bunch of tools with the idea that you'll eventually use them, you won't. You'll just have a $650 double bevel sliding miter saw sitting in your garage.

TheBimpo , Artem Podrez Report

stevecampitelli65 avatar
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A good screwdriver set, a good hammer, a saw, chisel, some wrenches, a power saw and a drill are pretty much all you need to cover most basic jobs

#26

38 Dumb Things To Spend Money On, As Shared By Homeowners In This Online Thread Bathroom remodeling, you just go a few times a day to s**t and shower, why did we as society decide that it should look like the most luxurious room in the house?

CoxHazardsModel , Max Rahubovskiy Report

53e55aa61befc avatar
Fora Nakit
Fora Nakit
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Absolutely true. You probably have to tear it down every 30-50 years to replace installations, but that's it. No need to change it every few years. That's why you have to be smart when designing it because the new design has to work well in 40 years' time as well.

#27

38 Dumb Things To Spend Money On, As Shared By Homeowners In This Online Thread Those gross “3 season rooms” that always smell like mildew and no one ever uses. Do a screened porch instead.

awilty , Point3D Commercial Imaging Ltd. Report

#28

38 Dumb Things To Spend Money On, As Shared By Homeowners In This Online Thread Hard wood flooring when you have kids/pets/people with mobility aides


Paid a s**t ton for it in our main living room and now a three years later it looks like s**t.
Would have to spend money again to refinish.


Yet our lifetime laminate that was a fraction of the cost has held up and looks like new.

moltenrhino , cottonbro studio Report

nuguanugua avatar
Jiminy
Jiminy
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We had parquet in my childhood home, with two kids and two cats, and when my parents moved out after 20 years it still looked fine. Perhaps they chose the wrong wood?

38 Dumb Things To Spend Money On, As Shared By Homeowners In This Online Thread Kitchen appliances are built to have an expected life span of 5-8 years- no matter whether you purchase an average priced appliance or a "high end appliance. signed: a designer of residential kitchens

lbsdesign , PhotoMIX Company Report

stevecampitelli65 avatar
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nope, our 1996-bought fridge gave out this year after 27 majestic years of service. Very sad to see the old girl go. Our washing machine did a similar stretch, about 20. Do your research, buy a good brand without stupid extras, and it can last quite a while

#30

Did you sell the Viking appliances or what was wrong with them? Just like anything luxury brands have very high markups and many of the advanced features of advanced appliances aren’t really necessary or used by most.

Do you really need very fast oven heating or very specific temperatures or very high btu range for gas, if you don’t it’s probably excessive.

mlippay Report

#31

38 Dumb Things To Spend Money On, As Shared By Homeowners In This Online Thread Gutter guards. You still have to clean them. Now you get to disassemble first.

grimandbearer , Zachary Keimig Report

#32

38 Dumb Things To Spend Money On, As Shared By Homeowners In This Online Thread So… On the original actual topic… I wish I’d waited a little longer to purchase and have my HVAC installed in my 1940 house because I know a bunch of new things about my house now that I’ve lived in it for four years which would have affected exactly how insistent I would be with my hvac folks about wanting multi-stage air, built in dehumidification, high flow air purification, backup air replacement (with filtration), etc.

On the plus side they sized the system they built for me correctly at a reasonable level of cost vs luxury and it currently has normal control wires so I can use a wide variety of thermostats. Also, it’s great to have it since I then moved forward with solar as well.

If I eventually do have them upgrade the system I’ll probably end up losing standard control wiring and scrapping most of the actual units.

xilvar , José Andrés Pacheco Cortes Report

roald_1 avatar
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Heat pumps / air-conditioning: things you definitely should hire professionals for installation

#33

38 Dumb Things To Spend Money On, As Shared By Homeowners In This Online Thread I think the worst splurge is anything you do for resale value. Splurge on what you care about, the stuff that you will enjoy while you live there, and just maintain the rest.

regallll , RDNE Stock project Report

#34

Buying the nicest house on the street instead of the "worst house" on the street and fixing it up.

sic0048 Report

#35

I don’t think you should splurge on:
1. Door knobs. $30 max
2. Cabinet pulls and drawer handles
3. Wireless Window treatments. My buddy just dropped over $2000 for remote control blinds in one room. Nuts
4. Fancy wallpaper
5. Marble countertops

Things that are worth the splurge
1. Nice windows
2. A nice range if you cook
3. Finished closets. A well designed closet can more than double the storage you get out of your closets.
4. Nicer exterior door
5. Bathroom exhaust fans

themanofchicago Report

stevecampitelli65 avatar
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

#4 do people still buy wallpaper? I thought that was a 70s-80s thing

#36

windows...

New windows made a difference in my drafty house, but there is so much BS in the industry. Some sellers have a "side show" to impress you.

a1ien51 Report

#37

Remodeling anything in the first six months of owning a home

bluejay1185 Report

#38

Pin pad smart door locks. I love being able to remotely verify that I have locked a door, or give someone a temporary code, never having to worry about locking myself out of the house, etc, etc. They cost a couple hundred each, but they're one of the best things I've added.

GrayestRock Report

