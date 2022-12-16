There is no hesitation to the thought that the most sincere, selfless love comes from animals. Homeless people's relationships with their pets is proof that animals are man's best friend. In this case, they offer vital help to the homeless and hopeless.

It is sad yet comforting to know that the best friend most people have is their beloved pet, and for the homeless, this becomes vital as it gives them a reason to live. They build solid friendships knowing that they will never let them down.

In a project called "Moradores de Rua e Seus Cães" (eng. Homeless people and their dogs), the organizers are assisting homeless people and their four-legged friends in Brazil to live a healthier life, including medical care!

