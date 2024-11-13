In the realm of satisfying pics and videos online, you can never go wrong with power washing. The results are quick and the before-and-after effect is always like night and day. So, here's an immaculate selection of some satisfying before-and-after pics of things that have been power washed. Let there be cleanliness!

The Internet loves to serve us oddly satisfying content. Whether it's glass bottles rolling down the stairs or things getting crushed in a hydraulic press, we're like that Timmy T meme – we see it and we say, "And I'll watch."

#1 I Should Do The Whole Drive This Way Share icon

#2 Another Happy Customer Share icon

#3 Like-New Outdoor Space Share icon

Power washing is the new obsession for people. And not just as a way to de-stress by watching others do it. More and more people either are trying to do it themselves or hiring professionals to have their driveways, patios, or roofs power washed. GlobeNewswire predicts that the global pressure washing sector will rise over 4% by 2026. But wait – pressure washing? Is that the same as power washing? Well, yes and no. For us viewers who want some satisfying before-and-after pics, the result after both pretty much will always be the same. The difference lies in the water temperature that the machine uses. A power washer uses heated water, while a pressure washer uses cold water.



#4 Here's A Pic : 4500psi With Whirly Head vs. 12 Years Of Dirt Buildup Share icon

#5 Showing Our Side Patio Some Love – So Satisfying! Share icon

#6 20+ Years Of Catharsis, I've Wanted To Clean These Since I Was A Little Kid Share icon

So, which one's better – pressure washing or power washing? Depends on what you're cleaning. Power washers are best for jobs to clean difficult-to-remove stains like grease, mold, mildew, dirt, and grime. They're ideal for commercial jobs where there's a bigger area to clean. Since the water pressure is higher in a power washer, it can damage some surfaces, so it's best for cement or concrete. Pressure washers are better for home use. People can clean their cars, decks, and even bikes with a pressure washing machine. They have more settings, so there's less risk of damaging a surface. The experts at Advantage Pro Services recommend using pressure washers for removing surface dirt, moss, algae, and mold from patios, walls, driveways, and windows.



#7 Lady Said It Hasn't Been Cleaned In 40 Years - I Made It Look New Again! Share icon

#8 No Caption Needed 👌 Share icon

#9 I Thought I'd Add A Little Creativity To My Dirty Driveway Before She Got Clean Share icon

Many people turn to power washing because professional cleaners claim it's environmentally friendly. Since it's quick and gets the job done in less time than other washing practices, it saves water. When done with biodegradable solvents or water only, it's also a great alternative to traditional cleaning methods.

#10 Thats The Good Stuff Share icon

#11 My Boss Was Worried That The Paint On The Floor Of The Paint Booth Wouldn’t Come Off, So I Wrote Him A Note Share icon

#12 Knocked Out This Dock Today Share icon

However, others caution that when done recklessly, it can have quite the opposite side effects for the environment. Lead paint chips or contaminants from vinyl siding can get blown into the garden soil or playgrounds. And, when you're cleaning mildew, algae, and mold, it releases spores into the air, which can be a health risk for people with allergies or asthma. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Bought A House From The 30s. Was Curious About The Old Stone Walkway Share icon

#14 Finally Cleaned The Playset Share icon It may have taken half a day but you can't argue with results

#15 Swimming Pool Glow Up Share icon

Robert Weitz, a principal with the environmental testing firm RTK Environmental Group, says that pressure washing can lead to disasters when people don't know what they're doing. "It's important to know what you're cleaning and whether or not there is mold, lead, or other dangerous substances on the building's exterior," he warns.

#16 Just Some Monday Afternoon Powerwashing Share icon

#17 The Entire City Of Burdeaux Looks Like This Share icon

#18 Someone Pressure Washed An Entire Dr. Seuss Book Onto This Sidewalk Share icon

Still, whether you're doing it yourself or just watching through a screen how someone else does it, power washing is deeply satisfying. There's something therapeutic about the repetitive motion, but more so, it's about seeing how someone is removing all the dirt and grime: it's relieving.

#19 I Cleaned My Outdoor Chairs. I'm In Love.😍 Share icon

#20 😅 That’s Only 3 Years Worth Of Dirt From Potting My Peppers On The Deck…… Share icon 🤦‍♀️ I need to remember not to do it next year…… /but/ I’ll probably totally forget and make a mess again 😝 Thanks to my husband for power washing!!

#21 A Strange Visitor From Another Planet Who Came To Earth With Powers And Abilities Far Beyond Those Of Mortal Men Share icon

It's the psychology behind why all kinds of cleaning videos are so satisfying to watch. Some scientists say we use it to regulate our emotions: it gives us a sense of control. "If people might want to experience something vicariously like control, then it could be possible through something like cleaning videos," says Giulia Lara Poerio, a psychologist at the University of Essex in England. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Power Washing For Instant Curb Appeal Share icon

#23 My Wife Told Me It Wasn't Worth Power Washing "Because It Wasn't That Bad Yet" Share icon

#24 Algae Smelled Like A Sailors Asshole Share icon

We might turn to satisfying content featuring other people cleaning because we feel overwhelmed in some aspects of our lives. Such pictures and videos are especially appealing to people who struggle with depression. "[It's] aspirational because we're getting visual access to an inner healing that is beginning to take place, which is inspiring," therapist Caroline Given, LCSW, says.

#25 I Laughed Out Loud After We Power Washed This Stone. What A Ridiculous Difference! Share icon

#26 Did My First Job Today! Share icon

#27 Where Have You Been All My Life? (20 Yo Deck; Power Washing Virgin) Share icon

You no longer need to buy or rent a pressure washer to have a go at power washing: there's a video game where you can never run out of things to clean! The PowerWash Simulator, released in 2022, is a favorite for those who are seeking a calming catharsis. Matt James claims that it's like "watching low-stakes golf on TV." "You don't 'just wash things' in PowerWash Simulator. You defy time and age, and you make everything around you better," James writes.

#28 I Am 17 Share icon

#29 First Time Pressure Washing A Mini Golf Course Share icon

#30 Amazing Rust Removal Share icon

Have you tried the PowerWash Simulator, Pandas? Or maybe you've tried the real thing? Let us know in the comments! And, since there can never be enough pics of dirt and grime being blasted off surfaces, check out our previous articles on power washing here, here, and here! ADVERTISEMENT

#31 You Love To See It Share icon

#32 We Love A Good Battenberg In Gb Share icon

#33 Some Good Pics From Todays Job Share icon

#34 Finally Got To Clean My Friend’s Front Porch! Share icon

#35 Almost 30 Years Of Buildup And Neglect Share icon

#36 So My Dad Sent Me Some Before And Afters Of The Garden Chairs He Power Washed To “Get Internet Points” Share icon

#37 Just Got A Pressure Washer To Deal With The Moss Problem. Never Felt So Good To Clean Before Share icon

#38 A Neighbor Asked To Borrow My Pressure Washer, I Told Him I’d Do It For Free Share icon

#39 Just Clowning Around With My Pressure Washer Share icon

#40 25 Years Of Moss And Dirt Washed Away 💦 Share icon

#41 The Most Satisfying Pressure Wash...ahhh Share icon

#42 Nice Little Freshen Up Today! 🚿 ✨ Share icon

#43 Power Washed Steps For A Fresh Look Share icon

#44 Didn’t Know How Dirty It Really Was Til I Used The High Pressure Hose! Share icon

#45 Before And After Of A Filthy Driveway! Share icon

#46 Satisfying Stuff! Share icon

#47 Fresh Friday ✨ Share icon

#48 Garden Refresh🍂 Share icon

#49 Pressure Washer Did The Trick Share icon

#50 Powerwashing My Fence, Accidentally Unleashed My Inner Artist Share icon

#51 My Kitchen Mat Share icon

#52 Didn’t Even Know What Color To Expect Share icon

#53 Roof Cleaning Transformed The Look Of The Yard! Share icon

#54 So It Turns Out That You Can Power Wash The Bark Right Off A Tree Share icon

#55 These Doors Before And After Being Pressure Washed Share icon

#56 A Nice Cleaning Is A Complete Transformation 🤩 Share icon

#57 First Time Power Washer Share icon Just got a washer, lived here 2 years and had never done the front porch. I'm just...loving this. Next is the driveway!

#58 Oh Hey Look, Color Share icon

#59 A Satisfying Easter Share icon

#60 Satisfying Pressure Wash Before And After. Did This Last Weekend And Can’t Stop Looking At It. Old To New Share icon

#61 Amazing Home Transformation With Power Washing! Share icon

#62 Stairs Looking Brand-New Share icon

#63 Wood Before And After Pressure Washing Share icon

#64 Ransforming Homes One Wash At A Time! 🏡💦 Share icon

#65 Complete Exterior Cleaning 🙌🏼💦 Share icon

#66 Stone Stairway Share icon

#67 Upgrading Chair Found On The Side Of The Road Share icon

#68 Picked Up My New Pressure Washer Yesterday Share icon

#69 First Time Using A Pressure Washer. Extremely Satisfying Share icon

#70 From Grime To Shine: Stairway Cleaning Share icon

#71 Blowing Off The Old Deck Table Share icon

#72 It’s Been A While🤝🏼 Share icon

#73 Wouldn’t Have Thought That Colours Were There 😅 Share icon

#74 Back Yard Saved!! Share icon