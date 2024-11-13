ADVERTISEMENT

The Internet loves to serve us oddly satisfying content. Whether it's glass bottles rolling down the stairs or things getting crushed in a hydraulic press, we're like that Timmy T meme we see it and we say, "And I'll watch."

In the realm of satisfying pics and videos online, you can never go wrong with power washing. The results are quick and the before-and-after effect is always like night and day. So, here's an immaculate selection of some satisfying before-and-after pics of things that have been power washed. Let there be cleanliness!

#1

I Should Do The Whole Drive This Way

I Should Do The Whole Drive This Way

#2

Another Happy Customer

Another Happy Customer

#3

Like-New Outdoor Space

Like-New Outdoor Space

Power washing is the new obsession for people. And not just as a way to de-stress by watching others do it. More and more people either are trying to do it themselves or hiring professionals to have their driveways, patios, or roofs power washed. GlobeNewswire predicts that the global pressure washing sector will rise over 4% by 2026.

But wait – pressure washing? Is that the same as power washing? Well, yes and no. For us viewers who want some satisfying before-and-after pics, the result after both pretty much will always be the same. The difference lies in the water temperature that the machine uses. A power washer uses heated water, while a pressure washer uses cold water.
#4

Here's A Pic : 4500psi With Whirly Head vs. 12 Years Of Dirt Buildup

Here's A Pic : 4500psi With Whirly Head vs. 12 Years Of Dirt Buildup

#5

Showing Our Side Patio Some Love – So Satisfying!

Showing Our Side Patio Some Love – So Satisfying!

#6

20+ Years Of Catharsis, I've Wanted To Clean These Since I Was A Little Kid

20+ Years Of Catharsis, I've Wanted To Clean These Since I Was A Little Kid

5 hours ago

Whoa! I should get me one of these and start cleaning random things

So, which one's better – pressure washing or power washing? Depends on what you're cleaning. Power washers are best for jobs to clean difficult-to-remove stains like grease, mold, mildew, dirt, and grime. They're ideal for commercial jobs where there's a bigger area to clean. Since the water pressure is higher in a power washer, it can damage some surfaces, so it's best for cement or concrete.

Pressure washers are better for home use. People can clean their cars, decks, and even bikes with a pressure washing machine. They have more settings, so there's less risk of damaging a surface. The experts at Advantage Pro Services recommend using pressure washers for removing surface dirt, moss, algae, and mold from patios, walls, driveways, and windows.
#7

Lady Said It Hasn't Been Cleaned In 40 Years - I Made It Look New Again!

Lady Said It Hasn't Been Cleaned In 40 Years - I Made It Look New Again!

#8

No Caption Needed 👌

No Caption Needed 👌

#9

I Thought I'd Add A Little Creativity To My Dirty Driveway Before She Got Clean

I Thought I'd Add A Little Creativity To My Dirty Driveway Before She Got Clean

Many people turn to power washing because professional cleaners claim it's environmentally friendly. Since it's quick and gets the job done in less time than other washing practices, it saves water. When done with biodegradable solvents or water only, it's also a great alternative to traditional cleaning methods.
#10

Thats The Good Stuff

Thats The Good Stuff

#11

My Boss Was Worried That The Paint On The Floor Of The Paint Booth Wouldn't Come Off, So I Wrote Him A Note

My Boss Was Worried That The Paint On The Floor Of The Paint Booth Wouldn’t Come Off, So I Wrote Him A Note

#12

Knocked Out This Dock Today

Knocked Out This Dock Today

However, others caution that when done recklessly, it can have quite the opposite side effects for the environment. Lead paint chips or contaminants from vinyl siding can get blown into the garden soil or playgrounds. And, when you're cleaning mildew, algae, and mold, it releases spores into the air, which can be a health risk for people with allergies or asthma.

#13

Bought A House From The 30s. Was Curious About The Old Stone Walkway

Bought A House From The 30s. Was Curious About The Old Stone Walkway

Premium 5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

#14

Finally Cleaned The Playset

Finally Cleaned The Playset

It may have taken half a day but you can't argue with results

#15

Swimming Pool Glow Up

Swimming Pool Glow Up

Robert Weitz, a principal with the environmental testing firm RTK Environmental Group, says that pressure washing can lead to disasters when people don't know what they're doing. "It's important to know what you're cleaning and whether or not there is mold, lead, or other dangerous substances on the building's exterior," he warns.
#16

Just Some Monday Afternoon Powerwashing

Just Some Monday Afternoon Powerwashing

#17

The Entire City Of Burdeaux Looks Like This

The Entire City Of Burdeaux Looks Like This

5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

#18

Someone Pressure Washed An Entire Dr. Seuss Book Onto This Sidewalk

Someone Pressure Washed An Entire Dr. Seuss Book Onto This Sidewalk

5 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Still, whether you're doing it yourself or just watching through a screen how someone else does it, power washing is deeply satisfying. There's something therapeutic about the repetitive motion, but more so, it's about seeing how someone is removing all the dirt and grime: it's relieving.
#19

I Cleaned My Outdoor Chairs. I'm In Love.😍

I Cleaned My Outdoor Chairs. I'm In Love.😍

#20

😅 That’s Only 3 Years Worth Of Dirt From Potting My Peppers On The Deck……

😅 That’s Only 3 Years Worth Of Dirt From Potting My Peppers On The Deck……

🤦‍♀️ I need to remember not to do it next year…… /but/ I’ll probably totally forget and make a mess again 😝 Thanks to my husband for power washing!!

5 hours ago

Aha, proof! One can indeed power wash (outside) rugs

#21

A Strange Visitor From Another Planet Who Came To Earth With Powers And Abilities Far Beyond Those Of Mortal Men

A Strange Visitor From Another Planet Who Came To Earth With Powers And Abilities Far Beyond Those Of Mortal Men

It's the psychology behind why all kinds of cleaning videos are so satisfying to watch. Some scientists say we use it to regulate our emotions: it gives us a sense of control. "If people might want to experience something vicariously like control, then it could be possible through something like cleaning videos," says Giulia Lara Poerio, a psychologist at the University of Essex in England.

#22

Power Washing For Instant Curb Appeal

Power Washing For Instant Curb Appeal

#23

My Wife Told Me It Wasn't Worth Power Washing "Because It Wasn't That Bad Yet"

My Wife Told Me It Wasn't Worth Power Washing "Because It Wasn't That Bad Yet"

4 hours ago

Guess she was so used to the grot she didnt see it anymore.

#24

Algae Smelled Like A Sailors Asshole

Algae Smelled Like A Sailors Asshole

5 hours ago

Let's not ask the fundamental question of how someone knows what a sailors bottom smells like....

We might turn to satisfying content featuring other people cleaning because we feel overwhelmed in some aspects of our lives. Such pictures and videos are especially appealing to people who struggle with depression. "[It's] aspirational because we're getting visual access to an inner healing that is beginning to take place, which is inspiring," therapist Caroline Given, LCSW, says.
#25

I Laughed Out Loud After We Power Washed This Stone. What A Ridiculous Difference!

I Laughed Out Loud After We Power Washed This Stone. What A Ridiculous Difference!

5 hours ago

You mean to say this isn't just a different stone?

#26

Did My First Job Today!

Did My First Job Today!

#27

Where Have You Been All My Life? (20 Yo Deck; Power Washing Virgin)

Where Have You Been All My Life? (20 Yo Deck; Power Washing Virgin)

You no longer need to buy or rent a pressure washer to have a go at power washing: there's a video game where you can never run out of things to clean! The PowerWash Simulator, released in 2022, is a favorite for those who are seeking a calming catharsis. Matt James claims that it's like "watching low-stakes golf on TV." "You don't 'just wash things' in PowerWash Simulator. You defy time and age, and you make everything around you better," James writes.
#28

I Am 17

I Am 17

#29

First Time Pressure Washing A Mini Golf Course

First Time Pressure Washing A Mini Golf Course

#30

Amazing Rust Removal

Amazing Rust Removal

5 hours ago

This seems like you're having a bigger problem, if your house looks like this.

Have you tried the PowerWash Simulator, Pandas? Or maybe you've tried the real thing? Let us know in the comments! And, since there can never be enough pics of dirt and grime being blasted off surfaces, check out our previous articles on power washing herehere, and here!

#31

You Love To See It

You Love To See It

#32

We Love A Good Battenberg In Gb

We Love A Good Battenberg In Gb

#33

Some Good Pics From Todays Job

Some Good Pics From Todays Job

#34

Finally Got To Clean My Friend's Front Porch!

Finally Got To Clean My Friend’s Front Porch!

#35

Almost 30 Years Of Buildup And Neglect

Almost 30 Years Of Buildup And Neglect

#36

So My Dad Sent Me Some Before And Afters Of The Garden Chairs He Power Washed To "Get Internet Points"

So My Dad Sent Me Some Before And Afters Of The Garden Chairs He Power Washed To “Get Internet Points”

#37

Just Got A Pressure Washer To Deal With The Moss Problem. Never Felt So Good To Clean Before

Just Got A Pressure Washer To Deal With The Moss Problem. Never Felt So Good To Clean Before

#38

A Neighbor Asked To Borrow My Pressure Washer, I Told Him I'd Do It For Free

A Neighbor Asked To Borrow My Pressure Washer, I Told Him I’d Do It For Free

#39

Just Clowning Around With My Pressure Washer

Just Clowning Around With My Pressure Washer

#40

25 Years Of Moss And Dirt Washed Away 💦

25 Years Of Moss And Dirt Washed Away 💦

5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

#41

The Most Satisfying Pressure Wash...ahhh

The Most Satisfying Pressure Wash...ahhh

#42

Nice Little Freshen Up Today! 🚿 ✨

Nice Little Freshen Up Today! 🚿 ✨

#43

Power Washed Steps For A Fresh Look

Power Washed Steps For A Fresh Look

#44

Didn't Know How Dirty It Really Was Til I Used The High Pressure Hose!

Didn’t Know How Dirty It Really Was Til I Used The High Pressure Hose!

#45

Before And After Of A Filthy Driveway!

Before And After Of A Filthy Driveway!

#46

Satisfying Stuff!

Satisfying Stuff!

#47

Fresh Friday ✨

Fresh Friday ✨

#48

Garden Refresh🍂

Garden Refresh🍂

#49

Pressure Washer Did The Trick

Pressure Washer Did The Trick

#50

Powerwashing My Fence, Accidentally Unleashed My Inner Artist

Powerwashing My Fence, Accidentally Unleashed My Inner Artist

#51

My Kitchen Mat

My Kitchen Mat

#52

Didn't Even Know What Color To Expect

Didn’t Even Know What Color To Expect

#53

Roof Cleaning Transformed The Look Of The Yard!

Roof Cleaning Transformed The Look Of The Yard!

#54

So It Turns Out That You Can Power Wash The Bark Right Off A Tree

So It Turns Out That You Can Power Wash The Bark Right Off A Tree

5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

#55

These Doors Before And After Being Pressure Washed

These Doors Before And After Being Pressure Washed

#56

A Nice Cleaning Is A Complete Transformation 🤩

A Nice Cleaning Is A Complete Transformation 🤩

#57

First Time Power Washer

First Time Power Washer

Just got a washer, lived here 2 years and had never done the front porch. I'm just...loving this. Next is the driveway!

#58

Oh Hey Look, Color

Oh Hey Look, Color

#59

A Satisfying Easter

A Satisfying Easter

#60

Satisfying Pressure Wash Before And After. Did This Last Weekend And Can't Stop Looking At It. Old To New

Satisfying Pressure Wash Before And After. Did This Last Weekend And Can’t Stop Looking At It. Old To New

#61

Amazing Home Transformation With Power Washing!

Amazing Home Transformation With Power Washing!

#62

Stairs Looking Brand-New

Stairs Looking Brand-New

#63

Wood Before And After Pressure Washing

Wood Before And After Pressure Washing

5 hours ago

Does it seem to anyone else that once the green stuff hits the middle it looks like it's going downhill?

#64

Ransforming Homes One Wash At A Time! 🏡💦

Ransforming Homes One Wash At A Time! 🏡💦

#65

Complete Exterior Cleaning 🙌🏼💦

Complete Exterior Cleaning 🙌🏼💦

#66

Stone Stairway

Stone Stairway

#67

Upgrading Chair Found On The Side Of The Road

Upgrading Chair Found On The Side Of The Road

#68

Picked Up My New Pressure Washer Yesterday

Picked Up My New Pressure Washer Yesterday

#69

First Time Using A Pressure Washer. Extremely Satisfying

First Time Using A Pressure Washer. Extremely Satisfying

#70

From Grime To Shine: Stairway Cleaning

From Grime To Shine: Stairway Cleaning

#71

Blowing Off The Old Deck Table

Blowing Off The Old Deck Table

#72

It's Been A While🤝🏼

It’s Been A While🤝🏼

#73

Wouldn't Have Thought That Colours Were There 😅

Wouldn’t Have Thought That Colours Were There 😅

#74

Back Yard Saved!!

Back Yard Saved!!

#75

Before & After Pressure Washing The Pool Deck This Morning

Before & After Pressure Washing The Pool Deck This Morning

