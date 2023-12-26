Canadian Woman Gets Upset With Local Grinch Leaving A Note Saying Her House Is Overdecorated

ADVERTISEMENT

How many decorations and lights is it actually acceptable to use before Christmas if you are decorating your home? Everyone probably decides for themselves – after all, there are no limits to the human desire to celebrate one of the main holidays of the year well. But where there’s Christmas, there will always be a Grinch…

In fact, you can steal Christmas in many different ways – and one of the most proven and, alas, effective is to ruin other people’s mood on the eve of the holiday. In this case, some random Karen from Canada definitely succeeded…

A woman in Canada recently decorated her house abundantly for Christmas in memoriam to her late son

Cheryl Dinse lives in Sooke, British Columbia. In the past year, the woman suffered a severe loss – her son passed away. And, in order to quench her mental pain at least a little, the mother tried to decorate her house in memory of him. After all, when you are very busy with something, it allows you to take your mind off sad thoughts a little, doesn’t it?

What the woman achieved can be seen in one of the images in this post. And I’ll tell you what – I’ve seen much more overdecorated houses that looked like one big island of light when the lights were on, while here, you can see, yes, a richly decorated house, but nothing more.

However, one of the neighbors left an anonymous note on the woman’s porch, demanding she ‘tone it down a bit’

As it turns out, some of the neighbors don’t think so. One fine day, Cheryl saw an anonymous note on her porch demanding that she ‘tone it down a bit.’ Moreover, the unknown author of the note calls Cheryl an ‘occupant’ and her house – ‘Santa’s w**rehouse.’ And to top it all off, this unknown writer asked the woman to ‘to give our neighborhood a break.’

Of course, Cheryl was incredibly upset, but after one of her friends posted a photo of the note online, thousands and thousands of words of encouragement rained down on her from all sides. Even, for example, from Ireland or New Zealand, located literally on the other side of the globe.

After the post with this note was published online, the woman received tons of words of encouragement

And after some time, dozens of actual letters from all across Canada began to arrive in Cheryl’s mailbox – also with the warmest words of support. And then someone even sent a giant Grinch figure with a request to add him to the entire installation. Well, the woman did something even more fun – she made an enlarged copy of the ill-fated note and attached it to the Grinch’s hand. “Perhaps that person will walk by and see the exact letter in the Grinch’s hand,” CTV News Vancouver Island quotes Cheryl.

Someone even sent her a big Grinch figure to add to the installation

Most of the commenters on the original post on Reddit simply bashed the unknown champion of purism and ‘good public taste’, arguing that they probably do not realize that they are literally on a warpath. “More lights next year!” someone wrote in the comments. By the way, in an interview with CTV News, Cheryl admitted that she had already been sent several boxes with extra lights.

And the folks in the comments couldn’t help but note that the house looks quite pretty and tasteful, and that when you look at it, you immediately feel the spirit of Christmas. “It definitely has a good amount of decorations but I wouldn’t be like, oh damn, that’s way too much, in comparison of the ones I’ve seen online,” read one of the most appropriate comments. So what do you, our dear readers, think about the decorations of the house and the reaction of the unknown neighbor? Please feel free to share your words in the comments below.

People in the comments were unanimous in their support towards the homeowner, and slated the author of the ill-fated note heavily too

