Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Difficult To Work With”: Hollywood Is Buzzing After WME Allegedly Drops Meghan Markle
Celebrities, News

“Difficult To Work With”: Hollywood Is Buzzing After WME Allegedly Drops Meghan Markle

Open list comments 6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

-8

Open list comments

6

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Markle makes headlines with yet another WME story, but this time, things aren’t looking so bright. According to multiple insiders, Markle has been dropped by the popular talent agency for being “too demanding.”

After almost 1.5 years of working with the top Hollywood agency, the Duchess of Sussex was let go by the agency. 

Highlights
  • Duchess of Sussex allegedly dropped by WME for being "too demanding" and "difficult to work with."
  • Insiders reported that Meghan Markle wanted to be a "power player" in Hollywood.
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former employees call themselves the “Sussex Survivors Club.”
RELATED:

    Hollywood’s top talent agency is claimed to have dropped Meghan Markle

    Woman in an off-shoulder white outfit speaking into a microphone, seated on a stage; Hollywood discussions ongoing.

    Image credits: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

    According to insiders speaking to Page Six, Markle has not been in any meetings with the agency’s leading name, Ari Emanuel, since January 2024. 

    Markle was represented by WME’s popular agents Brad Slater, who represents Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Jill Smoller, who represents the former royal’s friend, tennis sensation Serena Williams.

    Duchess of Sussex was let go due to being “too demanding” and “difficult to work with”

    A couple seated, wearing black jackets at an event, engaging in a conversation. Hollywood is abuzz over Meghan Markle.

    Image credits: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

    WME logo on a black background, related to Hollywood buzz about Meghan Markle.

    Image credits: wme

    Even though the Duchess of Sussex has been having regular meetings with her personal agents, speculations arose. An industry insider said that the former royal, 43, was let go due to the fact that she was “too demanding” and “difficult to work with.”

    According to the detailed information received from sources, around January 2024, Markle asked for a meeting and said that she “expected decks and plans” about her projects from the agency. Multiple insiders confirmed that this meeting led to a discussion after which “Ari [Emanuel] was done with her.” 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    An insider claimed, “WME is definitely not working on Meghan’s personal business”

    Royal couple holding hands in a formal setting, both in navy and black outfits, related to Hollywood news.

    Image credits: Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation/Getty Images

    Though it is unclear when she was dropped, WME denied the rumors. A rep from the agency said, “WME continues to represent Meghan and Archewell.” Sources speaking to the media outlet also agreed that the top talent agency is still working for Archewell, the foundation the Duchess of Sussex founded with her husband, Prince Harry.

    Confirming that WME is working on Archewell projects but not Markle’s personal works, another Hollywood source said, “I don’t know what those projects are, but WME is definitely not working on Meghan’s personal business.”

    Former employees of Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly named themselves the “Sussex Survivors Club”

    A couple kissing at a dining table surrounded by plants, enjoying a meal together.

    Image credits: meghan

    Meghan Markle stands by a window with skyscrapers in the background, wearing a white top and a subtle smile.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Peacock

    But this is not the first time Markle was faced with such claims. According to royal expert Valentine Low, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal team named themselves “Sussex Survivors’ Club” after having dealt with the stress and pressure of working with the couple before their royal family exit.

    According to Low’s book, Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown, working for the Sussexes was quite the trouble. “So bad did things eventually become that Harry and Meghan’s team would later refer to themselves as the Sussex Survivors’ Club,” the book details.

    Another excerpt from the book adds, “Sources say the team came up with a damning epithet for Meghan: a ‘narcissistic sociopath’. They also reportedly said on repeated occasions: ‘We were played.'” Furthermore, the book includes claims that working with the Sussexes “was like working for a couple of teenagers.”

    Markle allegedly signed the WME deal to become a Hollywood “power player”

    Person in blue shirt on a city street with blurred taxis in the background.

    Image credits: Peacock

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Couple embracing in front of the American flag, Meghan Markle wearing sunglasses.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Netflix

    Back in 2023, the former royal signed the WME talent agency’s deal as she allegedly wanted to become a Hollywood “power player” producer and literally “run the show.”

    According to Hollywood insiders speaking to Page Six, the Duchess of Sussex had hopes that her contract with Hollywood’s top agency, William Morris Endeavour, would turn her into one of the industry’s “power players.”

    The insiders also noted that Markle had no intention of giving her acting career a boost. “Even though she is, of course, an actress, this isn’t about movies or shows for Meghan to star in, it is about creating projects for her to produce – she wants to run the show. This deal is about making Meghan a power player in Hollywood.” the source added.

    Royal Family reporter Kinsey Schofield also told Mirror that Meghan Markle “has her eyes set on bigger opportunities.”

    Online users commented on the story, with most criticizing the former royal

    Social media comment on Meghan Markle's alleged agency drop, expressing opinion on the situation.

    Comment discussing agency's inability to secure bookings, related to Hollywood buzz around Meghan Markle.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment regarding talent agency, featuring emojis and reactions about Hollywood buzz.

    Social media comment discussing Meghan Markle's potential with surprised emojis.

    Comment by Ursula Leyden questioning Meghan Markle, sparkles Hollywood buzz.

    Comment referencing Meghan Markle with laughing emojis.

    Comment praising Meghan Markle, describing her as stunning and successful, with emojis of dresses and laughing face.

    Comment urges respect for privacy amid speculation about Meghan Markle.

    Comment on social media about Meghan Markle being difficult to work with.

    Text message discussing Meghan Markle's career shift with laughing emojis.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message discussing Meghan Markle's privacy after Hollywood buzz about WME allegedly dropping her.

    Text message criticizing Meghan Markle with a heart emoji, discussing Hollywood and past rumors.

    Text message from Micheal Richards discussing Meghan Markle's privacy and financial status.

    Message supporting Meghan Markle stating, "Go Meg, you are beautiful and smart.

    Comment discussing rumors of Meghan Markle being difficult to work with.

    Comment by Matthew Clarke on Meghan Markle's situation, joking about WWE.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    -8

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    6
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    -8

    Open list comments

    6

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Read less »
    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    pellelovet avatar
    Pelle Lövet
    Pelle Lövet
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh no! The mega narcissistic, ultra pampered egomaniac is hard to work with! Who could have known?

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    debandtoby13 avatar
    Lady Eowyn
    Lady Eowyn
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Didn't read this, just dropped in to say, Why the hell is this even on BP!? I don't come here for celebrity gossip. Anything relate to such persons should not be here, in my opinion.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    moonlight_bunni avatar
    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another term for narcissistic sociopath is "malignant narcissist." I never met her or engaged with her so I wouldn't know without actually being around her to see her PD's. My dad was a malignant narcissist. He was a lot like Ted Bundy, David Parker Ray or Rodney Alcala in his everyday behavior. My dad physically and sexually hurt many many women and thats putting it nicely. It's true women differ than men in behavior. We're not all one thing either. Each personality disorder has a secondary. I am Borderline Personality at the core with Masochistic Personality as my secondary which is extreme people pleaser. My mom was Histrionic and Borderline PD. The thing about narcissistic individuals is they don't see anything wrong with them. They don't usually seek help for their behavior unless forced. With treatment you gotta want it or it won't work. **It's important to remember that Nobody asked for this, to be the way they are. People don't get to pick their parents. It's trauma.** Your well-being is important so learn, learn and learn. Make sure to set boundaries and protect yourselves.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    pellelovet avatar
    Pelle Lövet
    Pelle Lövet
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh no! The mega narcissistic, ultra pampered egomaniac is hard to work with! Who could have known?

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    debandtoby13 avatar
    Lady Eowyn
    Lady Eowyn
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Didn't read this, just dropped in to say, Why the hell is this even on BP!? I don't come here for celebrity gossip. Anything relate to such persons should not be here, in my opinion.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    moonlight_bunni avatar
    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another term for narcissistic sociopath is "malignant narcissist." I never met her or engaged with her so I wouldn't know without actually being around her to see her PD's. My dad was a malignant narcissist. He was a lot like Ted Bundy, David Parker Ray or Rodney Alcala in his everyday behavior. My dad physically and sexually hurt many many women and thats putting it nicely. It's true women differ than men in behavior. We're not all one thing either. Each personality disorder has a secondary. I am Borderline Personality at the core with Masochistic Personality as my secondary which is extreme people pleaser. My mom was Histrionic and Borderline PD. The thing about narcissistic individuals is they don't see anything wrong with them. They don't usually seek help for their behavior unless forced. With treatment you gotta want it or it won't work. **It's important to remember that Nobody asked for this, to be the way they are. People don't get to pick their parents. It's trauma.** Your well-being is important so learn, learn and learn. Make sure to set boundaries and protect yourselves.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda