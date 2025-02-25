“Difficult To Work With”: Hollywood Is Buzzing After WME Allegedly Drops Meghan Markle

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Markle makes headlines with yet another WME story, but this time, things aren’t looking so bright. According to multiple insiders, Markle has been dropped by the popular talent agency for being “too demanding.”

After almost 1.5 years of working with the top Hollywood agency, the Duchess of Sussex was let go by the agency.

Highlights Duchess of Sussex allegedly dropped by WME for being "too demanding" and "difficult to work with."

Insiders reported that Meghan Markle wanted to be a "power player" in Hollywood.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former employees call themselves the “Sussex Survivors Club.”

Image credits: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

According to insiders speaking to Page Six, Markle has not been in any meetings with the agency’s leading name, Ari Emanuel, since January 2024.

Markle was represented by WME’s popular agents Brad Slater, who represents Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Jill Smoller, who represents the former royal’s friend, tennis sensation Serena Williams.

Duchess of Sussex was let go due to being “too demanding” and “difficult to work with”

Image credits: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Image credits: wme

Even though the Duchess of Sussex has been having regular meetings with her personal agents, speculations arose. An industry insider said that the former royal, 43, was let go due to the fact that she was “too demanding” and “difficult to work with.”



According to the detailed information received from sources, around January 2024, Markle asked for a meeting and said that she “expected decks and plans” about her projects from the agency. Multiple insiders confirmed that this meeting led to a discussion after which “Ari [Emanuel] was done with her.”

An insider claimed, “WME is definitely not working on Meghan’s personal business”

Image credits: Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation/Getty Images

Though it is unclear when she was dropped, WME denied the rumors. A rep from the agency said, “WME continues to represent Meghan and Archewell.” Sources speaking to the media outlet also agreed that the top talent agency is still working for Archewell, the foundation the Duchess of Sussex founded with her husband, Prince Harry.



Confirming that WME is working on Archewell projects but not Markle’s personal works, another Hollywood source said, “I don’t know what those projects are, but WME is definitely not working on Meghan’s personal business.”

Former employees of Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly named themselves the “Sussex Survivors Club”

Image credits: meghan

Image credits: Peacock

But this is not the first time Markle was faced with such claims. According to royal expert Valentine Low, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal team named themselves “Sussex Survivors’ Club” after having dealt with the stress and pressure of working with the couple before their royal family exit.



According to Low’s book, Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown, working for the Sussexes was quite the trouble. “So bad did things eventually become that Harry and Meghan’s team would later refer to themselves as the Sussex Survivors’ Club,” the book details.

Another excerpt from the book adds, “Sources say the team came up with a damning epithet for Meghan: a ‘narcissistic sociopath’. They also reportedly said on repeated occasions: ‘We were played.'” Furthermore, the book includes claims that working with the Sussexes “was like working for a couple of teenagers.”

Markle allegedly signed the WME deal to become a Hollywood “power player”

Image credits: Peacock

Image credits: Netflix

Back in 2023, the former royal signed the WME talent agency’s deal as she allegedly wanted to become a Hollywood “power player” producer and literally “run the show.”



According to Hollywood insiders speaking to Page Six, the Duchess of Sussex had hopes that her contract with Hollywood’s top agency, William Morris Endeavour, would turn her into one of the industry’s “power players.”

The insiders also noted that Markle had no intention of giving her acting career a boost. “Even though she is, of course, an actress, this isn’t about movies or shows for Meghan to star in, it is about creating projects for her to produce – she wants to run the show. This deal is about making Meghan a power player in Hollywood.” the source added.



Royal Family reporter Kinsey Schofield also told Mirror that Meghan Markle “has her eyes set on bigger opportunities.”

Online users commented on the story, with most criticizing the former royal

