1996 Keshia Thomas was an 18 year old high-school student who took part in an anti KKK rally in her home town of Ann Arbor, Michigan. The town had a large African American community, and hundreds showed up to show resistance to the KKK Klansmen group who were holding a rally themselves. Keshia was in the crowd, when someone spotted a suspicious man, who was wearing a confederate T-shirt and had a SS tattoo (facist symbol tattoo) passing through the Anti-KKK supporters. The crowd began to run after the man to scare him off, however some of the crowd became violent and began to beat the man to the ground. Keshia saw what was going on and in an later interview she said: "Mob mentality had taken over. It became barbaric. When people are in a crowd they are more likely to do things they would never do as an individual. Someone had to step out of the pack and say, 'This isn't right'. When they dropped him to the ground, it felt like two angels had lifted my body up and laid me down". Keshia defended the man from the attackers. She then had this to say: "I knew what it was like to be hurt," she says. "The many times that that happened, I wish someone would have stood up for me. But violence is violence - nobody deserves to be hurt, especially not for an idea. Keshia then said that she never heard from the man, but months later at a coffee shop, a younger man approached her and said thanks. "What for?" she asked. "That was my dad," said the young stranger. For Keshia this was the greatest reward knowing she had stopped the violence and hatred from spreading to further generations. "For the most part, people who hurt... they come from hurt" said Keshia. It is a cycle. Let's say they had killed him or hurt him really bad. How does the son feel? Does he carry on the violence? The biggest thing you can do is just be kind to another human being. It can come down to eye contact, or a smile. It doesn't have to be a huge monumental act." Written and shared by @revivedhistory - an independent history page.