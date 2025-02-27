8 Times Hollywood Got History Wrong And Hoped People Wouldn’t Notice
Historical movies and TV shows are all the hype nowadays — from Little Women to Bridgerton, viewers love being immersed in a time period very different from ours.
But no matter how dedicated these projects are to transport audiences to another world, there are always bound to be a few historical inaccuracies, especially to those with keen, eagle eyes.
Some of these are simple mistakes, while others are done purposely for more aesthetic reasons. Here are a few moments in well-known films that don’t portray the intended time period as accurately as one would think.
Singin’ In The Rain
While certainly attention-grabbing, Kathy Selden’s gorgeous sleeveless pink dress did not match the 1920s decade the film was supposed to be set in.
Instead, it more accurately represented the 1950s, which makes sense since the movie was filmed in 1951. At the time, tight bodices and full skirts were all the craze.
The Tudors
Ruffs — a frilly or wide item of clothing that went around the necks of men and women — were quite common in the mid 16th and 17th century in Europe and were attached to tops, dresses, etc. in order to keep their garments clean.
In The Tudors, however, they’re seen more as modern necklaces where the ruffs appear to be separated from other articles of clothing.
Natalie Dormer was the best Anne Boleyn ever. Watch it if you haven't already.
Troy
As the main female character Helen of Troy walked up a set of stairs in the movie, it may be symbolic for some people to find her carrying a gorgeous pink umbrella as a way of shielding the blinding sun, considering she was regarded as the most beautiful woman in the world.
The only problem? The late Bronze Age, which is when the film takes place, certainly did not have umbrellas that looked like that.
Umbrellas were invented over 4,000 years ago and, starting in China before making their way to Greece and Rome from Egypt, but modern umbrellas didn’t make their way into society until around the late 1800s.
Bridgerton
The ladies of Bridgerton have made many viewers jealous with their gorgeous gowns, stylized hair, and tight-fitting corsets. But, as the saying goes, beauty is pain — something even the women in the Regency era of England recognized.
Back then, women wore shirts to protect their skin from corsets, both as a way to extend the life of the garment and avoid unnecessary discomfort. In the Netflix series, however, the actresses all wore their corsets directly against their skin.
Perhaps due to aesthetics?
Oh my God... this is such earth shattering information... how can they do this to us... (said in Aubrey Plaza's voice)
Django Unchained
Jamie Foxx sure looked cool rocking his shades, and it definitely fits the vibe of 1858 Texas — except, of course, for the fact that modern-day sunglasses didn’t appear until 1929.
Incorrect. A simple search of Wikipedia on the history of sunglasses will show that.
Pride & Prejudice
Like Bridgerton, this 1800s historical film didn’t quite get the corsets accurate.
According to the time period of Pride & Prejudice, corsets were either structured with cups or stopped just below the bust — and neither was seen in the movie.
Kiera Knightley’s character also decided to attend a ball without her gloves, an accessory that was considered essential when attending these kinds of events. But perhaps this decision was intentional, to show Lizzie’s rebellious spirit.
Nearly everything is wrong with Keira Knightley's dress for the period in which P&P is set. Gloves were essential as there was no air conditioning and dancing makes you sweat. No one wants to dance with someone with sweaty hands. Even the men wore gloves for the same reason. And the corsets of the era looked nothing like the ones in the pic on the left. https://www.ilsegregoorcostumes.com/the-stays-or-corsets-of-the-regency-era/#:~:text=This%20rare%20example%20resembles%20the,support%20of%20a%20full%20corset.
Little Women
The 2019 adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s novel is set in 1860s England, but the hairstyles of Florence Pugh’s and Emma Watson’s characters don’t exactly go with the time period.
Back then, bangs were cut much shorter with curly strands instead of the modern look Amy and Meg March sported throughout the film. It was also much more common for women to have their hair pulled back and out of their face, unlike the loose styles seen in the movie.
Seabiscuit
It’s no surprise that safety is obviously a priority while filming on-set, but in the case of Seabiscuit, that became a historically inaccurate mistake that some history buffs may have figured out.
Tobey Maguire, who played Red Pollard, wore a red helmet as he rode atop his horse. But the chin strap that the actor donned had actually not yet existed during the 1930s and The Great Depression, which is the time period the film is set in.
Just *eight*?
We could carry on the list? I'll start: Braveheart, and 10000BC.Load More Replies...
Add in any low budget dinosaur movie (like the sort you might see on Syfy) that announces its dinosaur credentials by having a stegosaurus and a T-Rex on screen at the same time. Nope! Nope! Nope! The stegosaurus was around about 160-145 million years ago. The T-Rex was 73-66 million years ago. So technically it is closer in time to modern day than to the punk dino.
On the Sound of Music there is a crate in the market for oranges from Israel. Israel was not in existence until after the war
