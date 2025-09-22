One netizen collected all these incredible moments in one place when they asked : "What historical event can accurately be referred to as a 'bruh moment?'" Are you curious to find out, too? Scroll down and see the most interesting answers for yourself!

There have been fights between cities because of buckets, people who survived both the Hiroshima and Nagasaki disasters, and a secret army masquerading as a giant wooden horse. Pretty crazy stuff when you think about it, isn't it?

People tend to say "bruh" when something absurd happens. But would you say there's a historical moment that deserves such a description or reaction? Granted, many absurd things have happened throughout history (and we don't need to look back many years to find them).

#1 The Australian emu war.

#2 In WW1 when everyone stopped fighting on Christmas and came out of the trenches and drank together in no man's land.

#3 When Teddy Roosevelt was s**t before he was supposed to give a speech.



The bullet was slowed down by the folded up 50-page speech, so it did not k**l him. The bullet was inside him and he was bleeding, but he still went on and have the speech, which was 84 minutes long.



He started it off with "It takes more than that to k**l a Bull Moose" and showed the crowd the speech with the hole in it. That's a pretty "bruh moment" and humiliating to your would-be assassin.

#4 “What happened in Tianamen Square?”



Chinese Government: “Nothing”



“Bruh”.

#5 Brexit.

#6 The destruction of Khwarezmia by Genghis Khan.



Genghis Khan forged a peace treaty with the Shah of Khwarezmia. After the treaty was signed, the Khan sent a 500-man caravan to officially establish trade ties with the empire. However the governor of the Khwarezmian city of Otrar had the entire caravan arrested, claiming they were conspiring against the empire. The Khan then sent three ambassadors (one Muslim and two Mongols) to the Shah negotiate the release of the caravan. The Shah had the Mongol ambassadors shaved bald and the Muslim ambassador beheaded before sending them back to the Khan. This angered the Khan, who considered ambassadors to be "sacred and inviolable."



So he led the Mongols over the Tien Shan mountains and in less than two years the entire Khwarezmian civilization was completely wiped out. As each city in the empire was captured, the defenders were e**cuted, women and children given to Mongol soldiers as slaves, artisans captured and sent back to Mongolia as servants, and the cities sacked. When the city where the Shah had been born surrendered, the Mongols broke the dams on the nearby rivers, causing a flood that literally wiped the city off the map.



TL;DR, never break a peace treaty with Genghis Khan.

#7 300 Australians trapped in a coastal African city held off 1000s of Italians for months during WW2.

#8 The War of the Bucket. There was a long standing tension between rival cities and eventually some thought it would be brilliant to steal a single oak bucket from the center of the city. When the city threatened war unless the bucket was returned, they laughed it off. This caused a war where hundreds d**d. The victors still have the bucket on display in their city.

#9 That one time that one army split up to flank the enemy army and ended up attacking itself.



ppcsptr:



The battle of Karánsebes.

#10 That pirate who had a bounty on him, so he put a bounty on the guy who put it on him, making it a real 'No u' moment.



mclv7gaming:



Jean Lafitte for anyone interested.

#11 The Native Americans being forced out of their homes.

#12 When 100 russian soldiers who barely survived poison gas attack(and were close to d**ng anyway) charged against 7000 german soldiers in WW1. The russians were so abnormal mutilated by the gas that the germans thought they were attacked by zombies. Spoiler alert: the russians won.

#13 When the Germans during WW1 disguised one of their ships as the British's HMS Carmania so they could wreck some ships without being recognised as a German ship. As the German ship went into the open seas, it met the real HMS Carmania which then immediately sank the German's disguise. Bruh.

#14 Both nukes the US dropped on Japan but especially Nagasaki.



anonymous:



There was a guy who was in Hiroshima for the first b**b and then took a train to work in Nagasaki just in time for the second one. And he survived.

#15 When the Scottish people thought to invade England when they were infected by the plague because they were weaker. Then taking it back to their own country, and giving everyone the plague there.

#16 When three dudes claimed to be pope and all got excommunicated.

#17 Thomas Fitzpatrick drunkenly stealing a plane on a bet.



YoungXanto:



Twice!

The second time was better though because he was bragging about stealing a plane and landing it in the street in Manhattan and some other drunk was like, "bullsh**!".

Rather than argue with this man, he just went right ahead and did it again, right then and there.

Anyone insane enough to steal a plane and land it in Manhattan once is also insane enough to do it twice. And most certainly won't stand for having his word questioned by some drunk at a bar.

#18 The sinking of the Titanic.



ph_uck_yu:



“This boat is unsinkable.” The irony of it sinking on its first trip out is both hilarious and devastating.

#19 The Bubonic Plague was a magnitude 10 bruh moment.



DankkaM:



"Let's go into one building to pray this horrible epidemic stops. And take your family too, because in a church theres always room for people to get infected"

#20 The complete and total overk**l of Grigori Rasputin.



anonymous:



Overk**l??? if they hadn't thrown him into the river rolled into a rug with his hands restrained (which he got out of (although thats just a theory)) after poisoning him with 5 times the poison to k**l a regular man (which he complained of an upset stomach) and then sh**ting him 4 times. I dont think it was too overkill. seemed to be just right for that legendary man.

#21 "Et tu, Bruhte?".

#22 When the nomadic Hungarian tribes arrived to Europe to settle down they had a meeting with the inhabitants of the land of present Hungary where they asked for a gourd of water, some grass and a pile of dirt in exchange of a beautiful white horse, a saddle and a golden reins.



The inhabitants accepted the trade and the next day the Hungarian armies proceeded to conquer the lands, because "they agreed to it" by accepting the exchange.

#23 The Winter War. Stalin was paranoid about a potential attack from the Northwest, so he decided to try and take the snowy nation of Finland, and suffered heavy casualties. Finland eventually signed a ceasefire and lost some territory, but the USSR lost roughly 300,000 men, compared to the Finn's 65,000.

#24 When Ronald Reagan was giving a speech in Berlin and a very loud balloon popped. Everyone thought it was a gunshot and he had the nerve to say “you missed me”.

#25 When the Mongols tried to invade Japan but d**d in a tornado, after they tried to invade Japan but d**d in a tornado.

#26 Archduke Franz Ferdinand survived an assassination attempt but, later that day, his driver took a wrong turn on their way to the hospital to visit wounded citizens from the attack. They drove past another assassin having a snack at an outdoor cafe. Needless to say he did a better job than the first guy. RIP Europe.



Edit: Bruh, some of the details are incorrect I.E they made it to the hospital and then we’re returning home, Princip wasn’t eating a sammich, etc. The gist remains the same.



Also, I am well aware WW1 would have occurred anyways but this assassination was the spark that lit the tinderbox.

#27 There was a kingdom who recently got a new king who was about 17 years old (still a teenager). There was another empire they were fighting on another side of this massive rock. There were two ways to get around the rock: through (there was a ravine but you would get easily ambushed and slaughtered) or around the rock. The kings military advisor advised him to go around the rock because the enemy surely would be ready with arrows to ambush their army. The naive king ignored him and decided to go through the ravine. It turns out that the enemy thought that the king would go around the rock so they also went that way too and they both completely missed each other.



EDIT: I am pretty sure that it was Thutmose III who was an Egyptian pharaoh in the battle of Megiddo.

#28 President Garfield’s d**th.



He was shot in an assassination attempt. The bullet didn’t hit anything important and he would have lived if not for the infection he got from all the dirty fingers trying to dig the bullet out. I guess soap didn’t exist back then.

#29 **This war is the last war of mankind it will end the other wars**



and then ww2 happened.

#30 Italy changing teams in both world wars.

#31 Constantinople fell because a group of byzantine soldiers accidentally left a small door called the kerkoporta open, which allowed a group of 50 ottoman soldiers to gain entry into the city and raise their flag, that caused mass panic in the defenders and made them retreat. All of this subsequently led to the fall of the city and with it, the Byzantine Empire.

#32 When whatshisface returned to Roanoke and found absolutely nothing but a word carved into a tree.

#33 The way Alexander the Great d**d. He basically partied too hard and dropped.

#34 Pompeii when Vesuvius became active. They had just fixed the earthquake damage on the buildings and were ready to get the plastering teams in. Worse day in the building industry ever.

#35 The Anglo-Zulu War of 1879 produced two major “bruh moments.”



The Battle of Isandlwana first: the British enter Zululand with the same arrogance and sureness of their imperial superiority they were renowned for. They camp under the rock formation at Isandlwana. The Zulus light a fire some distance away, and Lord Chelmsford, the commander, takes half of his force to investigate. While he’s gone, two patrols go up a mountain and see an army of 10,000 Zulus hiding behind it. They panic, and fire at them. The Zulus let out a cry of “USUTHU!” and storm the camp using their “Horns of the Buffalo” tactic. The British are decisively defeated.



All of this under a rare Blood Moon.



The very next day, one of the “horns” of the buffalo make their way to the field hospital at Rorke’s Drift. They attack. But the British soldiers guarding the place put up a tough resistance. Less than 150 soldiers manage to repel an attack of 4000 Zulu troops - most of it in Close Quarters Combat, where the Zulus have an advantage due to their shields, clubs and assegai spears, with a loss of 17 British and 351 Zulu.



By the end of the battle, the Zulus were singing a song and dance to salute their opponents for their well-fought battle.

#36 I'm surprised no ones said it but the Falklands war. It's so petty, the UK didn't even know of the invasion until "Argentine sources" told them of it and then it was essentially over as soon as the UK responded.

#37 When the King George II, after issuing coins commemorating the sure victory of Admiral Vernon with 250 ships and 25.000+ men against the Spanish defenders of Cartagena de Indias with 6 ships and 3.400 men (600 of those native archers), got the news that Vernon had, in fact, lost.

#38 When Khosrau I of the Sassanid Empire literally built an exact, better version of Antioch just to show off to the Byzantines.

#39 The German-Soviet Nonaggression Pact being broken.

#40 The Great Depression.

#41 1. Assassination attempt on Andrew Jackson where assassin tried to sh**t Jackson from close quarters, but the powder didn’t light, so he grabbed a second gun, and it didn’t fire so Jackson took his cane and started beating the man.



2. The term “getting the ball rolling” came from William Henry Harrison’s campaign. After which, he won (mainly because he was the only candidate who didn’t say anything about slavery) and he gave the longest inaugural speech in us history without a coat... in dc... in the rain. Ended up catching some disease and died like a month into his term, leaving John Tyler as president who did practically nothing to reduce tensions between the north and south.



3. Sumner Brooks affair.

#42 The e*******n of Topsy the elephant. In 1903 Topsy the elephant was fed cyanide, and then electrocuted and simultaneously hung. The whole spectacle was filmed for Edison's campaign against AC.



anonymous:



Edison's involvement is actually an urban myth. The electrocution took place a decade after the so called "War of Currents" and Edison had almost nothing to do with it.

The event was filmed by a company that he owned, and the film was sold via penny viewer, but wikipedia makes it sound like it was an opportunistic filming, rather than set up by them.

#43 The US losing the Vietnam War.

“Bruh” *Fortunate Son intensifies*.

#44 Thermopylae, according to the Persians.

#45 The Boston Tea Party was a huge bruh moment.



Especially when they started to sweep the decks of the boats after yeeting the tea overboard, certified bruh moment.

#46 The japanese attacking pearl harbor. The germans must've been like bruh.

#47 "Los últimos de Filipinas"; Soldiers besieged in a small catholic mission during the war between Spain and Philippines (and later USA too), being told the war is over and to get the f**k out, they thought it was a trap to make them leave the fortified positions, and stood their ground besieged in there for over a year after the war officially ended.

#48 When Italians fought the ancient Romans for citizenship, and lost, then being granted citizenship in the aftermath.

#49 Chernobyl. I watched the series recently and it was intense.

#50 Can't remember the name of the operation (EDIT : Starfish Prime, 1962), but that time the US decided to detonate one of their biggest nukes in the upper stratosphere to see what it would do to the Earth's magnetic field, without even considering just simulating it.



They almost tore the whole thing off the planet, and ended up adding a new magnetic layer to the field. They almost killed everything on Earth by doing stupid s**t with their nukes. Bruh.

#51 The Challenger explosion.

#52 Napoleon I coming back to conquer Europe after he already got defeated. Then he immediately got defeated again.

#53 World War I. Literally fought over petty s**t and accomplished nothing. Oh, and pissed Germany off enough to start another war 21 years later.

#54 When the chicxulub impact happened.

#55 When Columbus found out he had discovered native Americans, not "Indians", after calling them that for a while.

#56 America during the War of 1812 invading Canada and ending up getting the white house burnt down.

#57 Wright Brothers: Hmm, these flying machines could be a hit, let's learn more about em.

Gustave Whitehead: Sup dudes, what do you think of my sweet as plane?

WB: Hot d**n son, it's cool as hell. Give us a look at them schematics.

GW: Sure, I'm super pumped when people are interested in this stuff.



*four years later*



WB: Check it out world, we flew first! In this plane we invented.

GW: BRRRRUH, not cool, you know I did this first.

WB: Oh hey GW, if you wanna keep making planes, I mean uh *start* making planes you better pay up, cuz we own the patent.

GW: *BRUH INTENSIFIES*.

#58 Would have to be the invention of the first antibiotic.



And parting the red sea..you could just hear the pause and then someone deep in the crowd going.."Bruh....".

#59 Troy.

Accepting a giant wood horse as a gift, and then having your city taken over by soldiers in the horse.

I need not say more.

#60 2012 - the end of the world...... Didn't happen. I'm still alive.



Bruhhhh.

#61 Romulus k**ling Remus for the naming rights of Rome.

#62 When Otto von Bismarck predicted WWI, almost to the day.

#63 A tiny little country from Europe colonized some pretty big countries of the modern world. That was the bruh moment for me.

#64 Maggie Thatcher going on national TV to say categorically that the UK will not employ atomic weapons against Argentina, as our 1 week from retirement Nuclear bomber which just flew 3000 miles across the Atlantic nailed the Port Stanley airfield.

#65 When Alexander Hamilton said to Thomas Jefferson



# "There are approximately 1,010,300 words in the English language and I could not string together a sentence to explain how much I want to hit you with a chair.".

#66 Also when in WW2 Germany was stuck in Russia because of the winter, but because the Russians were experts of the cold, they retaliated and kicked the Germans out of Russia.

#67 Alexander the Great, one of the single-most powerful generals of the ancient era who conquered d**n near the entire Middle East, being taken out by some random disease.

#68 When the british backup arrived before the french and they stood there for like 5 hours rubbing it in their faces.

#69 “Go to the back”



“bruh”- Rosa Parks.

#70 Probably that time in WW1 where a French general used classical conditioning to trick a bunch of German soldiers into wearing gas masks when there was no gas and instead a full French a*****t.

#71 Club Penguin going down.

#72 The emoji movie.

#73 Half of the country when Hillary Clinton didn’t get elected president. My favorite bruh moment of all history.

#74 Idk what people's beliefs are but the story of Adam and Eve, whether it's real or not. I mean I know it's not a historical event but these two people had one f*****g job and they both messed it up. Like wtf.