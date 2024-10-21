Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Prove You’re A Real History Buff: Guess What These Icons Would Endorse As Influencers In 2024
Entertainment

Prove You’re A Real History Buff: Guess What These Icons Would Endorse As Influencers In 2024

Swee Chand
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine history’s most iconic figures as today’s social media influencers!

Can you match them with the brands, products, or causes they’d support?

Test your knowledge of their values, personalities, and achievements, and see how in tune you are with both history and modern influencer culture!

 

Ic_chat

Progress:

Ic check outlined Dialog close

Ic_smile Ic_meh

Ic check outlined Dialog close

Ic_smile Ic_meh

Thanks! Check out the results:

Quiz icon

View alternative results:

Quiz icon

Ic_score

/

0

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

23

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

4

Swee Chand

Swee Chand

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hello! I’m Swee, a passionate and award-winning creative with a love for storytelling. My journey has been shaped by a deep curiosity and a flair for bringing ideas to life across various mediums.

Read less »
Swee Chand

Swee Chand

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hello! I’m Swee, a passionate and award-winning creative with a love for storytelling. My journey has been shaped by a deep curiosity and a flair for bringing ideas to life across various mediums.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry, but what a waste of BP space these new articles are where you choose from 2 options.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
federicocantoni avatar
Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel stupider for reading through this. Hemingway loved whisky, but also extreme sport adventures: he said "Only three real sports exist: bullfighting, motor racing, mountaineering; the rest are just games". Edison lamp was not even the most efficient of its *decade*, it was just cheap and well marketed. Marie Antoinette never said the "cake" phrase. And so on. It looks written by someone who know the characters just by a cursory Wikipedia reading.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
danielmarsh avatar
BrunoVI
BrunoVI
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

W...T...F...? This is the saddest, lowest, most venial exercise I have encountered! Let's imagine all the greatest minds of history (plus a few extra) as low-life, money-grubbing fame whores!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry, but what a waste of BP space these new articles are where you choose from 2 options.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
federicocantoni avatar
Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel stupider for reading through this. Hemingway loved whisky, but also extreme sport adventures: he said "Only three real sports exist: bullfighting, motor racing, mountaineering; the rest are just games". Edison lamp was not even the most efficient of its *decade*, it was just cheap and well marketed. Marie Antoinette never said the "cake" phrase. And so on. It looks written by someone who know the characters just by a cursory Wikipedia reading.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
danielmarsh avatar
BrunoVI
BrunoVI
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

W...T...F...? This is the saddest, lowest, most venial exercise I have encountered! Let's imagine all the greatest minds of history (plus a few extra) as low-life, money-grubbing fame whores!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Entertainment
Homepage
Trending
Entertainment
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
TV Show 203.5M
Fire Spike!
FireSpike Original offers engaging, educational animated content to entertain and inspire young audiences.
TV Show 453.4M
Totally Handy
Totally Handy offers fun, educational DIY craft videos designed to inspire creativity and imagination.
TV Show 65.1M
Secret Diares
Channel shares inspiring videos on personal growth, relationships, and career advice to guide through life's journey.
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda