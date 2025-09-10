ADVERTISEMENT

Uniforms serve many purposes: they can provide safety, set a dress code, help with sports performance, or show team spirit. Most of the time, we think of them as neutral or even serious. What we don’t usually expect is for them to be funny.

And that’s what makes these so great. From playful designs that were made to amuse to awkward outfits that had no such intention, these uniforms have one thing in common—they’ll make you laugh. Scroll down to check them out and see which one is your personal favorite.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My School Requires A Full Suit And Tie Dress Code. However A Coat Is Allowed In The Winter

Person wearing a humorous bear uniform walking next to someone in a suit on a college campus sidewalk.

EliteZealot Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    The Mexican Ski Team Uniforms

    Three skiers wearing colorful skull-themed ski uniforms holding skis and poles, standing in front of gondolas.

    Hubertus Von Hohenlohe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    This Wrestling Singlet Is A Little Too Handsy

    Child wearing a maroon Spartans uniform with a muscle design alongside a cat on a wooden floor, showing funny uniform wear.

    skellysd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Winner For World's Best Running Outfit

    Man in mismatched outfit running a race among casually dressed runners, showcasing a funny uniform moment during an event.

    davidgzzsa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    The Uniforms For The Canadian Supreme Court Makes The Judges Look Like Santa Clauses In Training

    Group of judges wearing traditional red and white robes, showcasing formal uniform attire in an official setting.

    soccerperson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Norway's Olympic Curling Team Uniform For 2014

    Four men wearing matching red, white, and blue zigzag patterned uniforms, posing with hockey sticks humorously.

    NicoLocoSC2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Don't Say You Know Competitive Race Walking If You Don't Know Who This Is

    Man in a flame-patterned uniform and large novelty helmet posing outdoors, showing funny uniform moments.

    Dilpazeer , imdb.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    The Christian Universal Ministry Basketball Team Could’ve Put A Little More Thought Into Their Jersey Design

    Group of men in matching sports uniforms posing on outdoor court with basketball, illustrating uniform wearing moments.

    Manfrenjensenjen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    The Mayor Of Constanta City

    Group wearing matching funny striped swimsuits and hats on the beach during a humorous uniform event with media coverage.

    vasiauvi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    De-Classified Army Uniform "Fashion" Catalog From 70's And 80's

    Three men wearing different military uniforms and helmets, illustrating funny moments wearing a uniform.

    TexCen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Throwback Toronto Maple Leafs Uniforms

    Man posing on grass wearing a shiny blue Toronto Maple Leafs uniform in a funny and playful manner.

    karmainotheraccount Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Police In Montreal Are Refusing To Wear Their Work Pants As A Part Of A Labor Dispute

    Two police officers wearing colorful and funny patterned pants while standing on a city street in uniform.

    inboardah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Maintenance Guys, Plumbers, Electricians Of Reddit, Is The Ass Crack Part Of The Uniform?

    Man wearing a maintenance uniform exposing lower back while working with tools on a gym machine, funny uniform moment.

    idontloveanyone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mikkelchristiansen avatar
    Stygtand
    Stygtand
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You toss in a coin to make them work faster. Put in a bill, and they will do a little dance. Spray a little silicon lubricant spray down there and they will hunt you while looking they just crapped them self.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    I Was Asked To Be The Example Of "What Not To Wear" For Our Companies New Dress Code Policy. How Did I Do?

    Person wearing a funny uniform with a fake beard, oversized arm, toy sword, and Nerf gun in a playful indoor setting.

    Porkbellyflop Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    I Am A Man In Uniform With A Degree, And Single

    Man wearing a Shell uniform holding deodorant in a store, showcasing a funny moment of wearing a uniform.

    bobthetechguy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Finally A Place I Want To Work At

    Four people wearing funny dinosaur uniforms sitting in an office, creating a humorous wearing a uniform moment.

    paperlan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Blursed Uniforms - Colombian Women’s Cycling Team's Uniforms

    Women cyclists wearing humorous uniforms that are more funny than impressive during an event presentation.

    VengefulMustard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Colts 2025 Uniform

    Marching band members in bright yellow and green striped uniforms performing with brass instruments on a football field.

    Colts Drum & Bugle Corps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Best Kind Of Wrestling Uniform

    Young wrestler wearing a funny uniform with a swimsuit print, referee raising his arm in a gym wrestling match.

    topoftheworldIAM Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Maybe My Craziest Find Yet!!!! A 1970s Mcdonald’s Uniform Dress!

    Person wearing a bright green McDonald's uniform dress with mismatched stripes and buttons, posing in a decorated room.

    Faeriemary Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    An International Uniform

    Black shirt with a funny roadside service uniform print promoting Dad’s taxi and roadside help with humorous services listed.

    cooriah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    I Spent Most Of My Highschool Career Working At Sonic Instead Of Playing Sports

    Young man wearing a funny uniform with a red apron and holding a spatula, surrounded by smoke or steam.

    I thought it would be funny to wear a Sonic uniform instead of a Letterman's jacket for my senior picture. So that happened... 2001

    themidwestempire Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    The Comedian We Hired To Perform At Our Convention Asked Us To Pick Him Up At The Airport In Uniform... We Misunderstood

    Security officer smiling beside person wearing horse mask and tutu holding colorful sign, showing funny uniform moments.

    axshonjackson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    My Brother's New Rugby Uniform

    Man wearing a funny printed uniform resembling a bikini, standing barefoot in a living room with casual decor.

    boushcat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    USA Gymnastics Olympic Uniforms

    Five male athletes wearing USA gymnastics uniforms with red pants and sleeveless tops standing with arms crossed.

    USAGym Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Minor League Hockey Team In Muskegon, Mi Unveils "Beach Night" Uniforms

    Two hockey players wearing humorous mismatched uniforms with floral shorts on ice rink, showing funny uniform moments.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    This Guy At The San Diego Zoo

    Man wearing a funny uniform with a feathered hat, beige vest, and shorts, standing outdoors near greenery and rocks.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    1970s Post Office Uniform

    Man in a humorous uniform pose, wearing a postal worker outfit and glasses, sitting casually on an office chair.

    Hello! You may remember me as the guy who dresses vintage every single day. I don’t even make exceptions for work. I spent the last year as a letter carrier of the post office and you better believe I sourced historic uniforms! Also during this time a did some incredible deep dives to learn about the history of this fashionable working class uniform. I am considering making multiple posts about the history of this uniform, let me know if you’d like to know more about anything!!

    Downfeather6 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Swiss Guard Halberdier

    Swiss Guard in colorful uniform standing at guard post holding a polearm, showcasing unique wearing a uniform style.

    kingkupat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Is This Uniform Compliant?

    Man in a police uniform walking among casually dressed people at an outdoor event, showcasing funny uniform moments

    zotbuster Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    They Will Never Top This Uniform

    Two McDonald's workers wearing vintage uniforms, serving food behind the counter in a fast-food restaurant.

    mistermeek67 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    They're Gonna Be Looking For Army People

    Group of young women wearing military uniforms standing next to one girl not in uniform in a desert setting.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    When You Got The Perfect Mustache For Your Work Outfit

    Man wearing a green uniform with suspenders and a cap stands outside near a bike rack and glass door, viewed from inside a car.

    Donovan314 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Austrian Soldiers (Jägers) Posing For Photo

    Two soldiers in historical uniforms posing with a rifle and bugle in a black-and-white vintage photo.

    wikipedia.org Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    "For Twin Day You And One Of Your Classmate Can Dress In The Same Clothes" This Is What Was Waiting For Me In My Classroom This Morning

    Two people wearing funny stormtrooper uniforms in a classroom setting, creating a humorous scene.

    voteforlee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    So The Spanish Army Got The Memo, And Have Removed All Uniform Top Buttons

    Men worn slightly open military uniforms with hats and suspenders during a public event creating a funny uniform moment.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Asian School Girl Uniform

    Older man wearing a funny uniform with a skirt and sneakers posing in a forest, showing a humorous take on wearing a uniform.

    mcnano Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Flight Attendant Uniforms From 1966

    Two women wearing colorful retro patterned uniforms posing on and near a spiral staircase in a vintage setting.

    OrangeLovesGreen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Illustrations Of Historical Description Of The Clothes Of Russian Troops

    Man in an elaborate blue uniform holding a sword and rifle in a dramatic outdoor pose near rocky terrain and greenery.

    wikimedia.org Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Every Friday, I Dress Our Family Dog In A Funny Costume And Put A Picture In My Kids Lunch Boxes To Brighten Their Day. This Week, The Dog Is Wearing Their School Uniform

    Dog wearing an oversized uniform shirt and tie, creating a funny contrast with the formal outfit indoors.

    Rcrowley32 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Odd Bulge In Pants Of The Czar

    Portrait of a man wearing a royal uniform with a decorative cape, standing beside a throne in an ornate room.

    Square-Damage-1540 , wikimedia.org Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Victory Day In Tiraspol 2018

    A group of soldiers marching in colorful uniforms and caps, holding flags during a parade in an urban setting.

    President of Transnistria Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Romanian Military Order Of Michael The Brave (Ordinul Mihai Viteazul)

    Two men in white capes and uniforms standing beside a woman holding a framed certificate outdoors during a ceremony.

    Immediate-Tank-9565 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Official Middle-Aged Dad Uniform Check-In

    Man wearing casual uniform with grey shirt and cargo shorts taking mirror selfie holding a drink in a jar indoors

    jurassic73 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    The 1970's Graduating Class

    Group of nurses and a man wearing uniforms posing indoors, showcasing moments of wearing a uniform more funny than impressive.

    JeffSHauser Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Is That A Kilt Or A Catholic School Girl Uniform?

    Man wearing an unconventional uniform with a red plaid kilt and a sleeveless shirt, standing on a sidewalk.

    MARZalmighty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Officer On Deck

    Cat wearing a military uniform with medals, humorously highlighting times wearing a uniform was more funny than impressive.

    secret_targaryen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Kings Troop Royal Horse Artillery

    Three men wearing ornate ceremonial military uniforms marching with swords during a formal event.

    Ok-Reserve762 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!