#1 This 88ft Deep Well Is Located On The Land Of Quinta Da Regaleira, Near The Town Of Sintra, Portugal Share icon

The well was never used as a well and, in fact, was never built to serve as a water resource at all. It was actually built for secret ceremonial purposes. It has a spiral staircase of 27m to the bottom.



Initiation Well looks like an inverted tower. It is either a journey into depths of Mother Earth or a rise up into light. Well represents death/rebirth allegory, typical within many mystical traditions. Journey through well is like a rebirth through Mother Earth’s womb.



Now, Initiation Well in Quinta da Regaleira Park, Sintra, Portugal, under UNESCO Protection.



#2 These Large, Jar-Like Burial Vessels, Crafted From Clay, Offer A Fascinating Glimpse Into Urartian Funerary Practices Share icon Archaeologists made an exciting discovery in 2015 in Van, eastern Turkey: 2,800-year-old pithos tombs from the ancient Kingdom of Urartu. The tombs were found intact, containing human remains and grave goods, suggesting they belonged to high-status individuals.



The Urartu Kingdom, which thrived between the 9th and 6th centuries BCE, was known for its advanced metallurgy, fortresses, and unique burial customs. Pithos tombs were a common feature, reflecting the civilization's cultural and religious beliefs. The discovery in Van provides valuable insights into their society, trade connections, and craftsmanship.



This find underscores the rich archaeological heritage of eastern Turkey, where Urartian ruins continue to reveal secrets of a once-powerful kingdom. Researchers hope further studies will uncover more about daily life, rituals, and the kingdom's eventual decline.



In conclusion, these ancient pithos tombs serve as a remarkable link to the past, deepening our understanding of Urartu's legacy.



#3 In The Desert Landscape Of Northeastern Saudi Arabia You Will Find Qasr Al-Farid Aka “The Lonely Castle”. Built In The First Century A.d. Share icon

#4 2000 Year Old Roman Mosaic On The Bank Of The River Euphrates, Turkey Share icon

#5 Ever Heard Of A Rock Formation So Intriguing That It Seems Out Of This World? Meet The Devil's Tower National Monument, A Geological Marvel That Shoots Straight Out Of The Prairies Surrounding The Black Hills Share icon But here's the weird part: no one knows for certain how it formed. While geologists have theories, ranging from volcanic activity to erosion, indigenous legends tell a different story, describing a giant bear clawing at the rock to create its unique, column-like ridges. Whether a natural phenomenon or the stuff of tales, this mysterious monolith continues to captivate and mystify visitors from all corners of the globe.



#6 This 4,000-Year-Old Wagon, Crafted Entirely From Oak Wood, Dates Back To The Bronze Age Share icon It is one of the oldest known wheeled vehicles in existence, showcasing advanced woodworking techniques such as mortise and tenon joints. The wagon's preservation is remarkable, offering valuable insights into the technological capabilities and daily life of the people who inhabited the region during the 2nd millennium BC.

The exceptional preservation of the Lchashen Wagon can be attributed to a combination of factors: the protective environment of the burial mound, stable climate and soil conditions, the durability of oak wood, and the potential influence of burial customs. These conditions collectively created an ideal situation for the wagon to remain in an unusually well-preserved state, allowing it to serve as a significant historical artifact that highlights the sophistication and craftsmanship of ancient societies.



#7 While Romans Did Not Invent Footwear, They Were First Society To Develop A Varied Selection, And To Craft Specialty Shoes Share icon Greeks and Egyptians developed simple sandals appropriate for their relatively warm climates. However, Italian Peninsula's temperate yet varied climate, along with ever-growing reach of Empire, required ancient Romans to develop a way to protect their feet. Their advancements in footwear played an often overlooked part in their eventual expansion; healthy feet, combined with their comprehensive network of roads, enabled Roman army to cover more ground than their predecessors or enemies. Both civilians and soldiers wore sandals. Basic style and form of sandals were, in main, fairly consistent across different social classes. Particular design concepts were used to add stylistic flourishes or functionality.



Romans wore both open sandals, similar to modern-day flip-flops, and enclosed sandals, which were still breathable but provided increased protection and traction. A key component of Roman soldiers' equipment was their footwear, called caligae. These were heavy-soled and durable sandals worn as the primary footwear. Romans designed them to be mass-produced, comfortable and functional.



Roman legions had to cover vast distances by foot to stage, mobilize and fight as Empire expanded. Soldiers' feet needed to be protected to ensure they could battle effectively after long marches. Caligae were open-toed sandals that enveloped the foot and ankle with straps that covered instep and lower leg. Soldiers wore metal shin guard armor on top of laced part of their sandals for protection of legs. Soles were made of three layers of durable leather bound together with iron nails. While bottom layer was rugged, inner layer was soft. This construction prevented blistering and trench foot while guarding soldier from rough terrain. Foot integrity was critical for army's ability to travel and fight.



Unlike the basic footwear of earlier civilizations, ancient Romans cut theirs to account for differences between the left and right feet. This customization added to their functionality and comfort. Sutors or shoemakers, were esteemed craftsmen who were financially successful throughout Rome. Armies often traveled with sutors, who could craft and repair shoes on go to keep military agile. These artisans used forma, a foot-shaped wooden block, to craft shoes and an iron block to turn and flatten nails used to fashion soles.



Archeologists unearthed excellently preserved footprints made by caligae at Hippos-Sussita archaeological site near Sea of Galilee, dated 1st Century AD. They were almost identical in design to shoeprints found at a separate archeological site in Britain, indicating precision of Roman design and skill of sutors.



As mentioned above, Roman Empire's diverse topography forced soldiers to march across rugged terrain. Unlike civilian sandals, sutors studded the soles of military sandals with metal spikes. They provided extra traction for mountainous or uneven treks. Spikes also had a combat application. A typical Roman legion marched ten men deep. As it advanced during battle, the spikes allowed soldiers to stomp their fallen foes. This ensured enemy would not get up to continue fight and attack advancing Romans from behind. spikes also made a distinct sound as a legion, which consisted of more than 1000 men, approached. The clacking acted as an early type of psychological warfare for approaching Roman armies.



#8 In Thailand, Locals Believed That This Stone Formation Once Was A Giant Petrified Snake That Roamed The Earth, But Turned Into Stone Hundreds Of Millions Of Years Ago Share icon

#9 A Stunning 1,800-Year-Old Roman Cavalry Mask Has Been Unearthed In Turkey, Offering A Fascinating Glimpse Into The Military History Of The Roman Empire In The Region Share icon Discovered during excavations in the ancient city of Hadrianopolis, the bronze mask once belonged to a Roman soldier, likely part of an elite cavalry unit. Such masks were not only functional, protecting the face during battle, but also served as symbols of status and intimidation on the battlefield.



The discovery confirms the presence of the Roman Empire in this part of modern-day Turkey, shedding light on the empire's extensive reach and military organization. Hadrianopolis, named after Emperor Hadrian, was a significant settlement during the Roman period, and this find adds to the growing evidence of its historical importance.



The mask, intricately designed with detailed facial features, highlights the craftsmanship of Roman artisans. It also underscores the strategic role of cavalry units in the Roman military, which were crucial for reconnaissance, skirmishes, and flanking maneuvers during combat.



Archaeologists are thrilled by the find, as it provides valuable insights into the lives of Roman soldiers and the empire's influence in Anatolia. The mask will undergo further analysis and conservation before being displayed, allowing the public to connect with this remarkable piece of history.



This discovery not only enriches our understanding of Roman military practices but also reinforces the enduring legacy of the Roman Empire in shaping the cultural and historical landscape of Turkey.



#10 Archaeologist Anton Ashik And His Tired Team Of Explorers Finally Unveil The Concealed Entrance To One Of The Most Remarkable Megalithic Marvels Ever Found Between Europe And Asia Share icon

#11 Nestled Underneath The Limestone Hills Of France’s Dordogne Region, These Elaborate Animal Figures, Brought To Life With Ochre, Charcoal, And Hematite, Belong To The Upper Paleolithic Share icon Possibly tied to the enigmatic Solutrean or Magdalenian cultures. Researchers have played their games with radiocarbon dating and unearthed artifacts like a carved reindeer antler, tracing the artwork's origins, but the nagging question remains: what the hell were they really for? The mystery only deepens, beckoning us to dig deeper into the psyche of our ancient ancestors.



#12 The Cyclopean Sarcophagi At The Serapeum Of Saqqara Exemplify The Extraordinary Engineering Feats Of Ancient Egypt Share icon Dating back over 3,000 years to the 19th Dynasty, these massive granite sarcophagi weigh up to 70 tons each. Their impressive scale and precision contribute to the surreal atmosphere of the site. The methods and techniques employed by the Egyptians to create and transport such colossal structures remain a subject of fascination, showcasing both their ingenuity and skill in overcoming the limitations of their time. The Serapeum continues to inspire awe and curiosity about ancient construction methods.



#13 Bison Licking Insect Bite: A 14,000-Year-Old Masterpiece Share icon Discovered in France, this remarkable prehistoric sculpture depicts a bison intently licking an insect bite on its flank. Carved from reindeer antler—likely repurposed from a spear thrower—the 4-inch figure showcases astonishing detail and realism. Dating back to the Magdalenian period, it offers a rare glimpse into the artistic skill and daily observations of Ice Age hunters.



The bison’s posture and expression convey movement and emotion, highlighting the artist’s deep understanding of animal behavior. Tiny etchings mimic fur, while the licking gesture adds a touch of relatability, bridging the gap between ancient and modern viewers.



This artifact, now housed in the National Archaeological Museum, stands as a testament to humanity’s enduring creativity. Far more than a tool, it’s a timeless work of art that connects us to our distant past.



#14 The Voronya Cave, The Closest Point To The Center Of The Earth, Represents One Of Jules Verne's Most Desired Dreams As Imagined In His 1864 Novel Journey To The Center Of The Earth Share icon While Veryovkina Cave may not lead us that far, it does bring us remarkably close to the planet’s core. At approximately 2,212 meters deep, Veryovkina Cave holds the title of the deepest cave in the world.

It is located at the intersection of Mount Krepost and Mount Zont in the region of Abkhazia, a self-declared independent nation that is officially recognized as part of Georgia. The cave was discovered in 1968 by speleologists from the city of Krasnoyarsk, who managed to reach a depth of 115 meters. By 1986, a new team from Moscow, led by Oleg Parfenov, reached a depth of 440 meters.

Since 2015, a series of expeditions by the Perovo-Speleo group continued to push the limits of exploration, reaching deeper levels repeatedly until achieving the record-breaking depth of 2,212 meters in March 2018. The cave system is now known to include more than 6,000 meters of underground tunnels.



#15 The Château De Vaux-Le-Vicomte Is A Grand French Château Located In Maincy, Near Melun, France Share icon It was commissioned by Nicolas Fouquet, the superintendent of finances to King Louis XIV. The construction of the château began in 1658 and was completed in 1661.



This architectural masterpiece was designed by the architect Louis Le Vau, the landscape was designed by André Le Nôtre, and the interior decoration was created by Charles Le Brun. The château is renowned for its elegant design and the lavish gardens surrounding it, which later influenced the design of the more famous Palace of Versailles.



#16 The Imposing Stone Walls Of Sacsayhuamán, Which Rise Majestically Above Cusco, Peru, Are Commonly Linked To The Architectural Achievements Of The Inca Civilization Share icon However, some scholars propose that these structures may actually be remnants of a more ancient culture, later rediscovered and repurposed by the Inca. The massive blocks that comprise the walls are noteworthy for their precise fit, achieved without the use of mortar, and their intricate rounded edges which interlock seamlessly—an accomplishment that would present significant challenges to contemporary engineers. This raises questions about the possibility that these formidable walls were constructed thousands of years ago by a lost civilization utilizing techniques that remain largely unexplained. Sacsayhuamán thus presents an intriguing enigma, inviting speculation about the true origins of this remarkable edifice and the sophisticated knowledge possessed by its builders, who left no historical record beyond these enduring stones.



#17 This Home Built On 'Chicken Legs' Is One Of The Oldest Buildings In Norway Share icon This strange house, built in the 18th Century CE, is one of the oldest buildings in Hattfjelldal municipality in Norland, Norway.



Constructed on these tree stumps serving as the foundation and which somehow resemble chicken legs, it seems as if the house is about to walk away. In Norwegian it is called a ""Stabbur"". They were used to store food and other items off of the ground and away from animals.



Many people say the structure reminds them of Baba Yaga, an enigmatic or ambiguous character from Slavic folklore (one of a trio of sisters of the same name) who has two opposite roles. In some motifs she is described as a repulsive or ferocious-looking old woman who fries and eats children, while in others she is a nice old woman, who helps out the hero. She is often associated with forest wildlife. Her distinctive traits are flying around in a mortar, wielding a pestle, and dwelling deep in the forest in a hut standing on chicken legs.



Mussorgsky's 1874 suite Pictures at an Exhibition has a movement titled ""The Hut on Hen's Legs (Baba Yaga)"". The rock adaptation of this piece recorded by English progressive rock band Emerson, Lake & Palmer includes a two-part track ""The Hut of Baba Yaga"", interrupted by ""The Curse of Baba Yaga"" (movements 8 to 10). Animated segments telling the story of Baba Yaga were used in 2014 documentary 'The Vanquishing of the Witch Baba Yaga', directed by American filmmaker Jessica Oreck. GennaRose Nethercott's first novel, Thistlefoot, ""reimagines Baba Yaga as a Jewish woman living in an Eastern European shtetl in 1919, during a time of civil war and pogroms."" Sophie Anderson's book The House With Chicken Legs, which received various accolades, features Marinka, the granddaughter of Baba Yaga. Here ""Yaga"" is not a name, but a title for the guardian who guides the dead into the afterlife and Marinka is being trained for this role. Yagas are reimagined as kind and benevolent.



#18 In 1963, A Routine Home Renovation In Turkey LED To An Extraordinary Discovery: The Ancient Underground City Of Derinkuyu Share icon Dating back to around 1200 BC, this sprawling complex was first carved out by the Hittites and later expanded by the Phrygians and early Christians. With 18 levels descending deep into the earth, Derinkuyu was a marvel of engineering, complete with chapels, stables, and even facilities for producing wine and olive oil.



Capable of sheltering up to 20,000 people, the city served as a safe haven during invasions and conflicts over the centuries. Its intricate ventilation shafts, wells, and massive stone doors ensured survival for those hiding within. Today, Derinkuyu stands as a testament to human ingenuity and resilience, offering a fascinating glimpse into the past.



#19 Archaeologists Have Uncovered The Largest Area Of Roman Mosaic Found In London For More Than Half A Century Share icon The two highly decorated panels feature large, colourful flowers, geometric patterns and elaborate motifs in a style unique to the capital.

It is thought it once decorated the floor of a Roman dining room.

The Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA) find came during excavations as part of the construction of a regeneration project near the Shard in Southwark.



MOLA site supervisor, Antonietta Lerz, said: "This is a once-in-a-lifetime find in London. It has been a privilege to work on such a large site where the Roman archaeology is largely undisturbed by later activity - when the first flashes of colour started to emerge through the soil everyone on site was very excited."

It is made up of two panels, with the largest showing large, colourful flowers surrounded by bands of intertwining strands - a motif known as a guilloche.



While the largest mosaic panel can be dated to the late 2nd to early 3rd century AD, traces of an earlier mosaic underneath the one currently visible have been identified which shows the room was refurbished over the years.

It was located on the outskirts of Roman Londinium, an area centred on the north bank of the Thames which roughly corresponds to the modern City of London.

A spokesperson for MOLA added the room it was situated in would have contained dining couches, where people would have reclined to eat and it might have been part of a Roman mansion - an upmarket "motel" for state couriers and officials travelling to and from London



#20 The Celsus Library In Ephesus, Turkey, Is A Breathtaking Testament To Ancient Roman Architecture. Imagine Walking Through Ancient Cobblestone Streets And Stumbling Upon This Marvel Of Human Ingenuity Share icon Built between 114-117 AD, in honor of Roman official Celsus Polemaeanus. It was once the third-largest library in the ancient world, housing 12,000 scrolls and attracting brilliant minds. Though damaged by earthquakes, it was revived through 20th-century restoration. Today, the library stands as a lasting tribute to humanity’s pursuit of knowledge.

Love, Light, and Eternal Evolution.



#21 Prepare To Be Mesmerized By Pakistan’s Stunning Open-Air Gallery—more Than 50,000 Intricate Carvings And 5,000 Inscriptions Spanning 100 Kilometers Between Shatial And Raikot Bridge Share icon From the 9th century BCE to the 16th century CE, these ancient masterpieces offer a stunning glimpse into centuries of human creativity and belief.



Far more than just carvings, they tell stories of gods, rituals, and everyday life, challenging us to rethink history. Unlike limited museum exhibits, these expansive outdoor treasures immerse visitors in an unfiltered connection to the past. Every stroke and symbol whispers the secrets of civilizations long gone, urging modern explorers to unravel their mysteries.



Forget textbooks—this is history carved in stone, waiting to be discovered. Whether you’re an art enthusiast or a history buff, this unparalleled site promises an unforgettable journey through time. Don’t miss your chance to witness humanity’s enduring legacy etched into the landscape



#22 While Doing Routine Work On His Property In Pombal, Portugal, A Man Unexpectedly Unearthed What Could Be The Remains Of The Largest Dinosaur Ever Discovered In Europe, Prompting A Team Of Spanish And Portuguese Paleontologists To Begin Excavating The Site Where An Enormous Ribcage Was First Spotted Protruding From The Soil In 2017 Share icon Although much of the creature is still buried, the colossal bones uncovered so far strongly suggest that this ancient giant was a long-necked sauropod, likely tipping the scales at an astonishing 48 tons.



#23 A Silver Pail Found In The Albanian Village Of Vrap In 1902 Share icon It was part of a treasure buried in the 6th-7th century by the Avars or the Bulgars who revolted against them, and was most probably made up of either war booty or the goods received by the Avars as tribute payment from the Byzantine emperor Justinian.

The small bucket, 15 cm high without the handle and measuring nearly half a kilo, bears a Byzantine silver stamp. However, its exact origins are unknown.



#24 Step Into The Ancient World With This Stunning 4th-Century Ad Roman Mosaic Floor, Discovered At The Villa Romana Del Casale In Sicily, Italy Share icon This masterpiece showcases intricate depictions of mythical sea creatures and legendary figures from Greek mythology, offering a glimpse into the artistic and cultural richness of the Roman Empire.



The vibrant colors and detailed craftsmanship highlight the skill of Roman artisans, who transformed tiny tesserae into breathtaking scenes. From fantastical sea monsters to heroic mythological characters, each element tells a story, blending Roman artistry with Greek inspiration.



The Villa Romana del Casale, a UNESCO World Heritage site, preserves one of the most extensive collections of Roman mosaics. This particular floor stands as a testament to the opulence and creativity of the era, inviting viewers to explore the myths and legends that captivated ancient minds.



A true treasure of antiquity, this mosaic continues to awe visitors with its timeless beauty and historical significance.



#25 The 5,500-Year-Old Sumerian Star Map Has Puzzled Scientists For Over 150 Years. This Controversial Cuneiform Clay Tablet Is Believed To Record The Ancient Observation Of The Köfel’s Impact Event Share icon Discovered in the late 19th century in the 650 BC underground library of King Ashurbanipal in Nineveh, Iraq, the tablet was initially thought to be Assyrian. However, computer analysis has revealed it corresponds to the sky over Mesopotamia in 3300 BC, proving its Sumerian origin. Known as an "Astrolabe," it is the oldest known astronomical instrument, featuring a segmented, disk-shaped star chart with angle measurements inscribed on its rim.



#26 Thamugadi, Also Known As Timgad, Stands As A Remarkable Example Of A Roman Ghost Town Share icon Established around 100 AD by Emperor Trajan in what is now Algeria, the town was meticulously planned, showcasing Roman architectural features such as streets arranged in a grid, public baths, grand arches, and an impressive theater.



#27 A Staggering Haul Of 12,500 Bones Alongside 300 Metal Artifacts-Yes, That Includes Flint And Bronze Arrowheads, Swords, And Clubs. But Here's The Kicker: Many Of These Gruesome Weapons Remain Lodged In The Very Skeletons Of The Warriors Who Met Their Brutal End There Around 1250 Bc Share icon Europe's oldest battlefield, a chaotic scene that goes back 3,250 years. It all kicked off in 1996 when a lone bone, sticking out of a riverbank, set off a chain reaction of discovery.

What does this tell us about the sheer scale and savagery of ancient warfare in northern Europe? Buckle up, because history is bleeding alive!



#28 In The Dard River Region Of France, A Remarkable Natural Process Has Unfolded Over The Past Century. A Ladder Submerged In The River Has Undergone Accelerated Fossilization, Becoming Coated In A Thick Layer Of Calcite—essentially Limestone Share icon Driven by the river’s mineral-rich waters, this rapid transformation has turned the ladder into a striking stone artifact. It’s a vivid reminder of how nature can swiftly turn everyday objects into extraordinary geological treasures.



#29 A Woman Admires The Enormous Size Of A Sequoia Tree In The 1950s. Giant Sequoias Are A Type Of Redwood That Grows In The High-Altitude Sierra Nevada Mountains Of California Share icon While many of them can grow to be as massive as the one shown in the photo, in this particular case, it appears as if two trees fused together.



Coast redwoods, on the other hand, are the tallest trees in the world, typically growing closer to the ocean at much lower altitudes. Although their diameter isn't as wide as Sequoias, they have the potential to reach heights of nearly 400 feet.



California is also home to bristlecone pines, some of the longest-living trees globally. While they are much smaller in size, they grow very slowly, and some are even older than the pyramids in Egypt.



#30 Golden Masks Excavated From The Kalmakareh Cave In Lorestan, Iran. First Half Of First Millennium Bce, Now Housed At The National Museum Of Iran Share icon

#31 Construction Workers In Baishui County, Weinan (Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province), Stumbled Upon A Remarkable Discovery: A Massive Trove Of Ancient Coins Share icon Archaeologists confirm that most of these coins date back to the Song Dynasty (960–1279), offering a fascinating glimpse into China’s rich historical past.



#32 The Castillo De Loarre, Located In The Province Of Huesca In Northeastern Spain, Is A Stunning Example Of Romanesque Military Architecture Share icon Built in the 11th century, it stands proudly atop a hill overlooking the vast plains of the Hoya de Huesca, with the Pyrenees forming a dramatic backdrop. This castle is among the best-preserved fortresses in Spain, offering visitors a glimpse into medieval life. Its origins date back to the reign of King Sancho III of Navarre, who strategically positioned it to defend against Muslim forces and assert control over the Aragon region. Over time, Castillo de Loarre was expanded, with additional defensive structures added by subsequent rulers.



The castle complex includes a chapel, a tower, and a crypt, each contributing to its imposing presence. Its sturdy stone walls and towers demonstrate medieval military ingenuity, designed to repel invaders and provide a safe haven. The intricate stonework and frescoes within the chapel showcase Romanesque artistry and religious devotion. Visitors can explore winding staircases, narrow corridors, and hidden passages that evoke a sense of mystery and adventure. Castillo de Loarre’s panoramic views and historical significance have made it a popular filming location, notably featured in the 2005 film Kingdom of Heaven. It remains a captivating destination for history enthusiasts and travelers alike.



#33 Bruberg Castle In Hesse, Germany. This Castle Was Built In The 13th Century And Is Considered The Best Preserved Castle In Hesse Share icon Although it has suffered damage during its long history, it has never been completely destroyed or burned down. This is quite unique because once inside the castle, you can admire multiple architectural styles built in different periods: from Romanesque to Gothic to Renaissance. The oldest part of the castle is its bergfried which dates back to the 13th century. An interesting fact is that during World War II, Polish and Russian female prisoners of war were held in the castle's prison, they worked in the nearby workshops, and you can see the messages they left on the castle's walls. The castle is no longer a scary place. It is now a museum owned by the state of Hesse.



#34 The Bronze Head Of Medusa, Dating Back To 120 Ad, Is A Stunning Masterpiece Of Roman Artistry And Mythology Share icon Discovered at Hadrian’s Villa in Tivoli, Italy, this artifact reflects the sophistication and creativity of ancient Roman craftsmanship. Emperor Hadrian’s villa was a lavish retreat, symbolizing the wealth and power of Rome’s elite. The head, with its intricate details and dramatic expression, captures the legendary Gorgon’s terrifying beauty. This piece not only highlights Roman sculptural skill but also their fascination with mythological narratives. Today, it stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of Roman art and culture.



#35 Did You Know That The Pantheon’s Dome In Rome Is The Largest Unreinforced Concrete Dome In The World And Has Been Soaring High For Almost 2,000 Years? Share icon Standing at 43 meters (141 feet), this architectural gem is a testament to Roman engineering brilliance. While the Romans didn’t create concrete, they totally nailed the recipe, thanks to Vitruvius, mixing lime, pozzolana, and more for unbeatable strength. It’s amazing to think that this incredible structure has stood the test of time all on its own—no modern reinforcements needed! Talk about ancient ingenuity inspiring us today!



#36 Roman Artifact From The 4th Century Ad, Known As The Lycurgus Cup Share icon

#37 A Remarkable Discovery Has Been Made In Tuscany: 24 Perfectly Preserved Bronze Statues, Dating Back 2,300 Years Share icon The statues, hidden for centuries, owe their exceptional condition to the mud and mineral-rich boiling waters of the thermal springs that once filled the baths.



This extraordinary find offers a rare glimpse into Etruscan artistry and daily life. The bronzes, likely depicting deities, athletes, or nobles, showcase the sophistication of a civilization that thrived long before Rome's dominance. Archaeologists are thrilled by the level of detail preserved, from facial expressions to intricate clothing folds.



The site, a sprawling network of baths, highlights the Etruscans' advanced engineering and their appreciation for thermal therapy. The mud's protective layer shielded the statues from oxidation, leaving them nearly untouched by time.



This discovery not only enriches our understanding of Etruscan culture but also promises new insights into ancient metallurgy and religious practices. As experts continue to study the artifacts, the world eagerly awaits more revelations from this stunning archaeological treasure.



#38 A Nearly 2,000-Year-Old Roman Gold Ring Was Discovered In The Tomb Of Aebutia Quarta, Located Near Rome Share icon This exquisite artifact features a rock crystal intricately carved to depict her son, Titus Carvilius Gemello. The engraving on the back of the crystal skillfully manipulates light, creating a holographic effect that makes the image appear remarkably lifelike. Now housed at the Museo Archeologico Nazionale di Palestrina, this piece showcases the advanced artistic techniques and craftsmanship of the ancient Romans.



#39 Bronze Statuette Of The Goddess Nike Share icon The Statuette was discovered in the Vani Archaeological Site, which was part of the ancient Kingdom of #Colchis (modern-day Georgia).Vani was a vibrant urban settlement from the 8th century down to the mid-1st century BC. The ancient name for Vani is unknown: two hypotheses identify the site with the Surium of Pliny the Elder or the Leucothea of Strabo.



Colchis is known in Greek mythology as the destination of the Argonauts, as well as the home to Medea and the Golden Fleece. It was described as a land rich with gold, iron, timber and honey that would export its resources mostly to ancient Hellenic city-states.



#40 Meganeura, A Formidable Prehistoric Giant Akin To Today’s Dragonflies, But Far Larger, With Wingspans Of Up To 70 Cm (28 In) Share icon In the dense Carboniferous forests, it hunted with incredible precision, thriving in an oxygen-rich atmosphere that fostered astonishing growth. This remarkable creature serves as a fascinating glimpse into an era when insects were the true rulers of the air, a time that ignites wonder about the evolutionary forces at play and the extraordinary life forms that inhabited our planet long before humans.



#41 Cosmetic Jar Of Tutankhamun With Lion On Lid This Cosmetic Alabaster Jar Of Tutankhamun Used As An Unguent Or Perfume Container, Is A Masterpiece Of Unusual Form And Design Share icon The lid is adorned with the figure of a small recumbent lion, its mouth open and an ivory tongue sticking out.

Around the jar are scenes of lions and dogs hunting bulls and gazelles, incised and stained with red, green, and blue paint. The two columns on either side have lotus capitals supporting the head of the protector god, Bes. The jar rests on crossed bars ending in the heads of the traditional foes of Egypt.



#42 900-Year-Old Church, Glendalough, Ireland – A Medieval Stone Church In Ireland's Glendalough Valley That Has Withstood Centuries Share icon

#43 Cave Of Agia Sophia Of Mylopotamos, On Island Of Kythira, Located Near Villages Kapsali And Mylopotamos, Greece Share icon Inside the cave, there is a nice church with an open roof dedicated to Saint Sofia. A legend says that her dead body was found there and residents of Mylopotamos village built a chapel in 1875 CE, to honor her.



This church has some holy icons and fine frescoes (dated 13th Century CE), such as fresco with figure of Agia Sofia (wisdom) and her three daughters (Love, Faith, and Hope) - Elpida (Hope), Pisti (Faith) and Agapi (Love), right at the entrance.



Some remains of early Christian era have also been found in the cave, indicating that Christian cults were held there.



#44 Golden Sandals Of 👑king Tutankhamun’s 18th-Dynasty . Egyptian Museum Of Antiquities, Cairo Share icon

#45 Wow, A 3,400 Year-Old Ancient Egyptian Paint Box Containing Its Original Pigments! Share icon The preserved cake pigments are red (red ochre), blue (Egyptian blue), green (a mixture of Egyptian blue, yellow ochre, and orpiment) and two of black (carbon black, from charcoal).



An inscription on the wooden paint box tells us it belonged to Amenemope, who was Vizier during the reign of king Amenhotep II. As a member of the elite, he would have used it for painting for leisure.



#46 Detail From The Throne Of King Tutankhamun, 18th Dynasty, Ca. 1332–1323 Bc Share icon This incredible close-up shows a section of Tutankhamun’s golden throne, discovered in his tomb (KV62) in the Valley of the Kings. Made of wood overlaid with gold leaf and inlaid with silver, colored glass, and semi-precious stones, the craftsmanship is simply breathtaking.



Here, on the front armrest, we see a cartouche bearing the name Tutankhaten—“The living image of Aten”—a clear link to the earliest years of his reign, before the full return to traditional worship of Amun. It’s one of several subtle clues on this throne that connect the boy king to the fading legacy of his predecessor, Akhenaten.



Now part of the stunning collection at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza (JE 62028), this throne remains one of the most iconic treasures from ancient Egypt. A beautiful reminder of how politics, art, and identity were carefully etched into even the smallest details of royal life



#47 Wonderful 2000 Years-Old Sapphire Ring Presumably Belonged To Roman Emperor Caligula, Thought Depicting His Fourth Wife Caesonia. 2000 Years Old Share icon

#48 This Skull Was Found In 2012 In Jamestown, The First English Settlement In The Us. Archaeologists Believe That She Is A 14-Year-Old Girl And Her Body Served As Food For A Group Of Survivors Share icon They also found bones in his leg She was found among bones of discarded animals and other food scraps discarded by Jamestown settlers during the winter of the "famine age" of 1609-1610.



In the same warehouse were found a stranded horse and dogs, signs that they had been discarded during a desperate winter that began with 300 settlers stacked at James Fort and ended with just 60 lean survivors to welcome a ship arriving the following spring.



According to the study by forensic anthropologist Douglas Owsley, it was determined that the skull suffered multiple bumps and cuts with at least three different sharpened metal instruments. He concluded that these marks were made during a concerted effort to separate the soft tissue and the bone marrow.



Months of intensive scientific testing led Owsley to conclude that this treatment is clear proof of cannibalism, the first forensic cannibalism survival test in one of North America's earliest European colonies



#49 Carved Deep Into The Earth, The Damous—centuries-Old Berber Cave Homes—blend Into The Landscape, Silent Survivors Of Time And Desert Winds Share icon Invisible from afar, cool in summer, warm in winter—these underground sanctuaries tell stories older than cities. Some are over 2,000 years old, with roots so deep even ancient Greek writers took note.



Locals like Al-Arbi Belhaj still live among the carved stone and ancestral echoes, welcoming curious travelers with tea, stories, and a glimpse into a forgotten way of life.



Gharyan doesn’t just preserve history—it lives in it.



#50 The Central Heating System Established By The Romans 2,000 Years Ago; Hypocaust Share icon In ancient Rome, a furnace was built on the floor of houses, baths and other buildings, and the hot air produced in the furnace heated the building through channels called Hypocaust.



#51 Aegeus At Right Consults The Pythia Or Oracle Of Delphi. Vase, 440–430 Bce Share icon Religious practices in ancient Greece encompassed a collection of beliefs, rituals, and mythology, in the form of both popular public religion and cult practices. The application of the modern concept of "religion" to ancient cultures has been questioned as anachronistic.The ancient Greeks did not have a word for 'religion' in the modern sense. Likewise, no Greek writer is known to have classified either the gods or the cult practices into separate 'religions'. Instead, for example, Herodotus speaks of the Hellenes as having "common shrines of the gods and sacrifices, and the same kinds of customs".

Aegeus at right consults the Pythia or oracle of Delphi. Vase, 440–430 BCE. He was told "Do not loosen the bulging mouth of the wineskin until you have reached the height of Athens, lest you die of grief", which at first he did not understand.

Most ancient Greeks recognized the twelve major Olympian gods and goddesses—Zeus, Hera, Poseidon, Demeter, Athena, Ares, Aphrodite, Apollo, Artemis, Hephaestus, Hermes, and either Hestia or Dionysus—although philosophies such as Stoicism and some forms of Platonism used language that seems to assume a single transcendent deity. The worship of these deities, and several others, was found across the Greek world, though they often have different epithets that distinguished aspects of the deity, and often reflect the absorption of other local deities into the pan-Hellenic scheme



#52 Then vs. Now - The Library Of Celsus, Ephesus : Ephesus, The Fourth Largest City Of The Roman Empire Has Magnificent Roman Structures That Still Preserve Their Glory After Two Thousand Years Share icon One of these spectacular buildings is the Library of Celsus which is counted as one of the biggest libraries of ancient times.



#53 A Few Years Ago, The World’s Largest Intact Ancient Mosaic Opened To The Public In Antakya, Turkey. The Sixth-Century Stone Mosaic, Spanning Some 1,200 Square Meters And Made Up Of Geometric Shapes And Non-Repeating Figures, Was Probably Used As A Public Space In Its Time, Archaeologists Believe Share icon The stone is distinctive due to its curved, rug-like surface, and the artifact grew curved as a result of earthquakes in 526 and 528 AD.

Despite the quakes, however, the mosaic never broke, and made it to the present day intact and unbroken.

Unearthing the piece took nine years of hard work, and other historical artifacts were brought out during the excavation.

The massive mosaic proved that the mosaics of Antakya - ancient Antioch, in the Hatay province - are the finest historical artifacts not only in Turkey, but in the entire world.



#54 Located Near The Remote Village Of Hartashen In The Armenian Highlands, 760 Standing Stones Form A Curious Three-Row Parallel Alignment That Stretch For Half A Kilometer Over The Barren Plateau Share icon Avenue of the Ancients

Chances are you’ve never heard of the Hartashen Megalithic Avenue, an obscure rocky remnant of ancient Armenia. Yet this is a gem some deem worthy of global acclaim comparable to that which is afforded to renowned sites such as the Carnac Stones - of which it draws puzzling parallels.

“Unlike Stonehenge or other famed sites, Hartashen has escaped the spotlight of mainstream archaeology.”

Most appear at odd leaning angles, thought to be a purposeful design intention rather than the result of millennia of pressure imposed upon the soil from which they project.

Erected meticulously and precisely circa 8,000 years ago, one would naturally assume that this was once a place of enormous significance. But could it in fact have been the site of something surprisingly simple?

Obtaining information on Hartashen’s mysterious menhirs is a tricky task. A lack of historical understanding of the site makes for sparse available sources. This is not unusual for arcane sites of the ancient world. But what is notably odd here is the distinct lack of scientific theories about Hartashen. Just about the only one you will encounter is a dull and generic proposal of how it was once “a place of astronomical importance” etc.

But a deep dive down the internet rabbit hole lead me to a few respectable suggestions in a thread on Reddit. One commenter surmised it to have been an ancient ‘hunting funnel’. Apparently deer love nothing more than to follow along discernible lines and pathways. Could deer have been lured in by the rocky installation, then wandered along it curiously oblivious to the spearing they would be getting from hunters poised at the end?



#55 8000-Year-Old Neolithic Sculpture: The Seated Woman Of Çatal Höyük, Baked-Clay Nude Female Form Figurine, Generally Thought To Depict A Mother Goddess In The Process Of Giving Birth While Seated On Her Throne, Which Has Two Hand Rests In The Form Of Heads In A Mistress Of Animals Motif Share icon It is one of several iconographically similar ones found at the Çatal Höyük site in Turkey, and similar to other corpulent prehistoric goddess figures, of which the most famous is the Venus of Willendorf.



#56 The Merneptah Stele, Also Known As The Israel Stele, Is An Inscription By The Ancient Egyptian Pharaoh Merneptah (Reigned 1213–1203 Bc) Share icon It's significant because it contains the earliest known mention of the name "Israel" in any ancient Egyptian text. The inscription describes Merneptah's military victories and mentions defeating various peoples, including Israel. It's considered an important historical document for understanding the ancient Near East.



#57 Jericho, Located In The West Bank, Is One Of The Oldest Cities In The World That Has Been Lived In Continuously Share icon People have lived there since around 10,000 BCE, which is more than 12,000 years ago! This makes Jericho an important place for understanding how humans first started living in permanent homes and building communities.



Long ago, during the Epipaleolithic period, people began to settle in Jericho instead of moving around to find food. They started farming and raising animals, which was the beginning of the Neolithic Revolution—a big change in how people lived.



Archaeologists have found amazing things in Jericho, such as:

- The Tower of Jericho: A tall stone structure built around 8000 BCE, one of the oldest large buildings ever found.

- Mudbrick walls: These were built during the Pre-Pottery Neolithic Age to protect the settlement, showing early building skills.

- Tools and remains showing the domestication of plants and animals, a key step toward modern farming.



Over thousands of years, many different cultures lived in Jericho, including the Canaanites, Israelites, Greeks, Romans and Islamic Caliphates. Each group left its mark on the city, making it a mix of many histories and traditions.



Today, Jericho is still a lively city. It connects the past with the present and helps us understand the early steps humans took toward building the world we live in today.



#58 In 2014, A Shocking Discovery Emerged From Denmark's Huldremose Bog: A 3,000-Year-Old Dagger, Dating Back To Around 1000–800 Bc, With Its Wooden Handle Still Intact Share icon This Late Bronze Age weapon was preserved thanks to the bog’s unique conditions—waterlogged, acidic, and low in oxygen—which slow down decay and create an anaerobic environment.



Such a find is incredibly rare, as wooden artifacts from this period usually do not survive. The dagger highlights both the skill of ancient craftsmen and the extraordinary preservation conditions, offering rare insights into Bronze Age weaponry and craftsmanship.



#59 The Main Entrance To The Great Pyramid Of Giza Is Notable For Its Massive Chevron Blocks, Which Form A Distinctive Inverted V Shape Above The Entrance, Designed To Distribute Weight Away From The Entrance Passage Share icon This architectural innovation highlights the ancient builders' advanced understanding of engineering and construction techniques underlining the sophistication of the builders who erected one of the world's most enduring wonders...

Each stone in the pyramid can weigh between 2 and 15 tons, which is an impressive feat considering that they were built by a civilization that did not possess modern technology such as exists today.

The number of stones used in the pyramids is staggering, there are approximately 3 million stones stacked in these enormous structures.

Theories about the construction of pyramids are various, from the use of wooden rolls to move stones to the possibility of inclined ramps and the calculation of mathematics and geometry.

None of them have yet been conclusively demonstrated, and the secret behind this exceptional engineering remains a mystery.



#60 Broadway Tower, Located In The Cotswolds Of England, Was Built In 1798 As A Decorative Folly Designed By Architect James Wyatt For Lady Coventry Share icon It was commissioned to answer a whimsical question: whether a beacon on this hill could be seen from her home over 20 miles away. Over the centuries, the tower has served various roles, including a printing press, a retreat for artists like William Morris, and a signal station during wartime. Its location on the second-highest point of the Cotswolds made it a strategic site with sweeping views across 16 counties. Today, Broadway Tower stands as a beloved historic landmark, symbolizing the Romantic movement’s fascination with medieval and Gothic styles.



#61 An Argentine Farmer Found This 20,000-Year-Old Family Of Giant Armadillos (Glyptodon) Buried Near A River Share icon They were all looking in the same direction, as if they were walking towards something, the largest being the size of a Volkswagen Beetle, it is estimated that it weighed around 2 tons.



#62 The Sweet Track Is An Ancient Timber Trackway Located In The Somerset Levels, England, Dating Back To The Neolithic Period Around 3806 Bc Share icon It is one of the oldest engineered roads in the world, constructed from wooden planks laid on a foundation of brushwood, logs, and clay. The trackway was built to traverse the wetlands and marshes of the Somerset Levels, providing a stable pathway for people to travel across the landscape. The Sweet Track is a remarkable archaeological find, offering insights into the technological capabilities and resourcefulness of the Neolithic people. Its preservation in the waterlogged environment has allowed researchers to study ancient woodworking techniques and gain a better understanding of prehistoric society and infrastructure



#63 This Bronze Age Skull From Jericho, Dated Around 2200–2000 Bce, Features Four Trephination Holes, Indicating That The Individual Survived A Pioneering Surgical Procedure Share icon Trephination, one of the earliest forms of surgery, was used to alleviate pressure or pain—sometimes even to expel spirits. Remarkably, ancient Inca surgeons boasted a survival rate of approximately 90%, outperforming U.S. doctors during the Civil War, where more than 50% of patients died. This highlights how ancient medical practices often surpassed the standards of their time, demonstrating a profound understanding of human anatomy and health long before modern advancements.



#64 The Colossal Statue Of Mars (Pyrrhus), Housed In The Capitoline Museums And Dating Back To The 2nd Century Ad Share icon This impressive sculpture reflects the extraordinary talent of Roman craftsmen, particularly evident in its elaborate features, including the 'Calcei of Mars'—the intricately designed shoes embellished with sophisticated patterns.



As the deity of warfare, the depiction of Mars encapsulates the cultural values and ideals that were significant during that time.



#65 N 1850, A Farmer Found A Secret Village. It Was Later Determined To Be Older Than The Great Pyramids Of Egypt Share icon Archeologists estimated that 100 people lived in this village named Skara Brae, the "Scottish Pompeii." The houses were connected to each other by tunnels, and each house could be closed off with a stone door.



#66 The Medieval Mason Responsible For This Certainly Had A Great Sense Of Humor Share icon

#67 Edinburgh’s Miniature Coffins : It Was A Group Of Boys Out Hunting For Rabbits Who Found The Coffins One Summer’s Day In 1836 Share icon They were roaming a rocky peak known as Arthur’s Seat that overlooks Edinburgh, Scotland, when their attention was caught by a small cave, its entrance carefully covered with pieces of slate. After pulling back the slabs of stone, the boys found 17 coffins, each about 3.7 inches long, arranged in three tiers—two rows of eight, and a solitary coffin at the start of a third row. Inside each was a small wooden doll, its face carved with wide-open eyes, dressed in plain cotton clothes that covered the thin body from bare head to flat feet.The question of who carved the figures and coffins—and why—has been a mystery ever since. Were the objects tools of witchcraft, part of a pagan ritual, or a memorial to one of the era’s most notorious k*****g sprees by William Burke and William Hare.



#68 The Timeless Whisper Of An Ancient Mask Hidden Beneath Centuries Of Dust And Darkness, A Damaged Funerary Mask Whispers Stories From Ancient Egypt Share icon Though time has scarred its surface with cracks and faded colors, the mask’s soul endures. The painted reddish-brown face, the hollow yet striking eyes, and the fragile lips all hint at a forgotten life—a life once honored and remembered. Every chip in the wood, every worn-out detail, is not just a sign of decay but a testament to survival. Even in ruin, the mask captures the eternal human desire to be seen, remembered, and revered. It stands as silent proof that true art transcends time.



#69 Lohagad (Iron Fort) Is One Of The Many Hill Forts Of Maharashtra State In India. Situated Close To The Hill Station Lonavala And 52 Km (32 Mi) Northwest Of Pune, Lohagad Rises To An Elevation Of 1,033 M (3,389 Ft) Above Sea Level Share icon The fort is connected to the neighboring Visapur fort by a small range. The fort was under the Maratha empire for the majority of the time.



#70 It's Almost 700 Years Old And Has Spent Each Of Those Years Balanced On A Narrow Corbelled Wall. The Eschif In Périgueux In France, Was A Lookout For A Toll Bridge Share icon It's an oak timber frame building with wattle & daub infill, built in 1347.



The building is balanced on the narrow ramparts of Puy-Saint-Front (the medieval centre of Périgueux) supported on oak struts along its length.



#71 In Ancient Greece, Escorts Wore Special Sandals That Printed A Message In The Ground Reading, “Follow Me” To Advertise Their Services Share icon

#72 In The 1980s, Archaeologists Uncovered A Remarkable Neolithic Wooden Road Near Nieuw-Dordrecht In The Netherlands Share icon This ancient peat road, dating back an impressive 4,573 years, stretches for at least 800 meters. Through the meticulous science of dendrochronology, or tree-ring dating, experts have pinpointed its construction to 2,549 BC.



This discovery not only highlights the advanced engineering skills of Neolithic communities but also offers invaluable insights into their transportation and trade practices. The road's preservation in the peat bogs has allowed for a rare glimpse into the sophisticated infrastructure of prehistoric Europe



#73 A Circular Golden Viking Brooch From Hornelunde Near Varde In Denmark Share icon

#74 This 1500-Year-Old Mayan Ceramic Figure From The Classic Period (250–900 Ad) Is A Stunning Testament To The Artistry, Spirituality, And Social Complexity Of The Ancient Maya Civilization Share icon Meticulously crafted, the figure likely depicts a deity, ruler, or warrior — individuals deeply revered in Maya society. Its detailed design showcases the Maya’s sophisticated pottery techniques, including fine modeling, careful firing, and intricate surface decoration, all hallmarks of their renowned artistic tradition.

A particularly fascinating aspect of this figure is its removable helmet. In Maya iconography, helmets were potent symbols of authority, transformation, and divine favor. The removable nature of the helmet hints at the fluidity of roles in Maya religious and ceremonial life — suggesting that the figure could represent different personas depending on the ritual context. This adaptability mirrors Maya beliefs about the interconnectedness and transformation between human and divine realms, life and afterlife, earthly kingship and sacred duty.

Beyond its craftsmanship, this figure provides rich insights into Maya religion and societal structures. Artifacts like this played active roles in ceremonies, perhaps used in rituals of kingship, warfare, or spiritual transformation. They were not merely decorative but functional objects that bridged the material and supernatural worlds. Today, such artifacts are invaluable in understanding how the Maya perceived identity, divinity, and power — and they continue to inspire admiration for the creativity and depth of one of the most advanced civilizations in ancient Mesoamerica.



#75 An Anglo-Saxon 10th Century Ce Pocket-Sized Sundial Found In 1938 Share icon The pin, known as a ‘gnomon’, was placed in the hole for the relevant month. When the sundial was suspended from the chain, it used the altitude of the sun to calculate 3 separate times of the day



#76 A 1st Century Ce, Roman Bronze Coin Bank; It Has Form Of A Plump, Curly-Haired Girl Sitting With Her Right Hand Outstretched As If Awaiting Money Share icon It has form of a plump, curly-haired girl sitting with her right hand outstretched as if awaiting money. Coin slot is inlaid with copper.



#77 Etruscan Sarcophagus And Lid With Husband And Wife, Late Classical Or Early Hellenistic Period, Ca. 350–300 Bc. Findspot: Italy, Lazio, Vulci Share icon The top of the cover takes the form of a bed with pillows, and a man and his wife embrace under a large sheet. She wears a complex earring and he a bracelet of twisted strands. There is no costume visible. On the long side below the man is a frieze with four pairs of Greeks and Amazons in combat. A bead-and-reel molding appears above, and simple pilasters frame the scenes on the corners. The other side, the long panel below the woman, has only a plain fillet molding above, suggesting it was the back of the sarcophagus proper. The frieze features two pairs of horsemen and foot soldiers in combat, with a warrior in fighting pose on foot in the center. On the left end (facing the frieze with Greeks and Amazons), two lions bring down a bull. The bead-and-reel molding is seen above. On the right end, two griffins are tearing into a fallen horse. The condition is, generally speaking, excellent, with some traces of a dark brown deposit and an overall light brown to yellow patina. The sarcophagus is inscribed for Thanchvil Tarnai and her husband Larth Tetnies, son of Arnth Tetnies and Ramtha Vishnai.



#78 Egyptian Statue Depicting Kaaper The Chief Lector Priest. Made From Sycamore Wood, The Eyes Are Inlaid; The Rim Is Made From Copper, The White Is Opaque Quartz And The Cornea Is Rock Crystal. Old Kingdom, 5400 Years Old Share icon

#79 A Wonderful Minoan Jug Made By A Master Potter 3,500 Years Ago Share icon

#80 3,000 Years Ago, In Present-Day Iran, Engineers Created An Underground Aqueduct System Called A Qanat Share icon This innovation transported water over long distances to sustain farms and villages in hot, dry climates. Vertical shafts provided oxygen to workers who manually dug the aqueduct over many miles.



#81 2.000-Year-Old Medusa Mosaic, Which Adorns The Orchestra Section Of Odeon In The Ancient City Of Kibyra In Burdur, Turkey Share icon

#82 Lowther Castle & Gardens, Located In The Lake District Of England, Was Originally Built In The 19th Century Share icon Construction began in 1806 under the direction of Sir James Lowther and was designed by architect Robert Smirke in the Gothic Revival style. The castle, set within 130 acres of gardens, was completed in 1811. It was a grand residence for the Lowther family until it fell into disrepair after the mid-20th century.



Despite the ravages of time and the demolition of parts of the castle in the 1950s, efforts have been made to restore both the castle and its surrounding gardens, allowing visitors to experience its rich history and stunning landscape.



#83 The Mystery Of The "Ant-Men" On The Ancient Egyptian Sarcophagus – Symbols Or Hidden Secrets? Share icon This astonishing sarcophagus dates back over 2,500 years and belongs to Pouanhaitouf, son of Petekhonsou, from the Saite Period (26th Dynasty). It is housed in the Cairo Museum (catalogue number 29307).

What makes this artifact particularly intriguing are the bizarre carvings that appear to depict humanoid figures with unusual features, often referred to as "Ant-Men." Are these figures mere mythological symbols, or do they hold deeper significance?

With similar imagery appearing across various ancient cultures, the mystery deepens. Could these peculiar humanoids be conveying encrypted messages from the past, or do they hint at lost knowledge yet to be uncovered?



#84 Temple Of Zeus In Ancient Greek City Of Magnesia In Western Turkey Has Unearthed Share icon

#85 The Massive Stone Blocks You See In The Photo, Weighing Several Tons And Standing Nearly 7 Meters Tall, Are At Least 11,000 Years Old According To Radiocarbon (C14) Analysis Share icon These are some of the many pillars that make up the site of Göbekli Tepe, located on the Turkish-Syrian border. The civilization that built this site and others like it has no known name. In fact, until recently, their existence was completely unknown.

But we do know a few things about them. They did not practice agriculture, as all the seeds found at Göbekli Tepe are wild, not cultivated. They also didn’t engage in animal husbandry, as the numerous meat remains discovered (suggesting they held large feasts) come from hunted game, not domesticated animals. Additionally, the stylized statues in the center of the stone circles wear belts — indicating it didn’t need to be cold at the time of Göbekli Tepe’s construction. All these clues suggest the site may be much older than it appears — perhaps even several thousand years older.

This is not a burial site, as no bodies have been found there. It’s also not a shrine, since no gods or deities are represented. It doesn’t seem to be a city or village either, as there’s no suitable water source to support a large population. So what is it?

Carved into the walls of Göbekli Tepe are hundreds of "snakes" descending from above, from the sky. Celestial beings are shown, from where these "snakes" originate. According to astronomers, about 12,000 years ago, Earth was heavily bombarded by a swarm of asteroids or comets, devastating entire regions across four continents. It was a major cataclysm. Göbekli Tepe is likely a memorial to the time when these “snakes of fire” — i.e., fragments of falling comets — destroyed the world.

But if Göbekli Tepe is a memorial to the cataclysm that struck around 12,800 years ago, then where are the cities of its builders? What were their customs? And most intriguingly: Where did they come from?



#86 After More Than 300 Years, Archaeologists From The Texas Historical Commission Have Uncovered French Cannons That Were Buried By The Spanish At Fort Saint Louis In 1689 Share icon The discovery, made on a private ranch in Victoria County, finally confirms the long-sought location of the historic fort. Positioned where Garcitas Creek meets Matagorda Bay, this find provides an exciting connection to Texas’s past.



The cannons were found exactly where Spanish explorer Alonso de León left them over three centuries ago, offering a rare and tangible link to the fort that once stood there. This revelation is a significant breakthrough in understanding the history of early European exploration and settlement in Texas. The fort, established by the French in the late 17th century, played a pivotal role in the region’s colonial history.



This discovery provides a fascinating glimpse into the past, shedding light on an important chapter of Texas history. As archaeologists continue their work, the uncovering of the cannons offers invaluable insights into the fort’s location and its historical significance, further enriching our understanding of the state’s colonial heritage.



#87 Inscription Of Darius I: A Persian King’s Legacy In The Kharga Oasis Share icon A fascinating inscription found at Hibis Temple in the Kharga Oasis in Egypt commemorates the Persian King Darius I. The text, "Nisut Peti Darius Ankhet Jet," translates to "King of Upper and Lower Egypt, Darius, may he live forever." This ancient engraving reveals the power and influence of the Persian Empire during its conquest of Egypt. The message, etched into the temple's walls, is a testament to Darius' reign and his claim as a legitimate ruler of Egypt, marking an era where foreign powers shaped the course of Egyptian history.



The inscription serves as a rare link between Persian and Egyptian cultures, showcasing Darius' ambition and the intertwining of two great civilizations. Darius, who ruled from 522 to 486 BCE, not only expanded the Persian Empire but also established his presence in Egypt, symbolizing his dominance over both Upper and Lower Egypt. This rare artifact helps us understand how foreign kings sought to legitimize their rule by embracing Egypt's deep cultural heritage and traditions, blending them with their own empire-building efforts.



The engraving in Hibis Temple also highlights the significance of the Kharga Oasis, which was a vital region for both Egyptian and Persian rulers. It remains an intriguing reminder of Egypt's diverse and complex history, where foreign empires and native traditions often intersected.



#88 Hellenistic Artemis Statuette From Kition (Larnaca, Cyprus), Late 2nd Century Bc, Kunsthistorisches Museum, Vienna, Austria Share icon "The goddess of the hunt wears a long, belted chiton and a cloak draped over her left forearm. Artemis rests her left arm on a girl figure (kalathos) in archaic Kores costume, wearing a high, basket-like headdress: a cult servant or her own ancient cult image."



#89 Kalki Avatar Of Bhagwan Vishnu, Rani Ki Vav Gujarat, Patan, Gujarat, Bharat Share icon Mesmerizing sculpture of Sri Kalki Avatar. He is depicted beautifully with Gada, Khadga, Chakra & Patra. If you look carefully, you will see that He is depicted wearing knee lengh boots.



Rani ki Vav, located in Patan, Gujarat, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a magnificent stepwell. Built in the 11th century by Queen Udayamati to honor her husband, it showcases intricate carvings depicting Hindu legends, divine deities, and celestial nymphs. This architectural marvel is a must-visit for history and art enthusiasts.

